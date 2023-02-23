Our Burning Planet

GROUNDUP

SA activists urge French parliament to halt TotalEnergies’ ‘ocean grab’

SA activists urge French parliament to halt TotalEnergies’ ‘ocean grab’
TotalEnergies has been criticised for “ocean grabbing” in South African oceans with oil and gas projects. (Photo: Ashraf Hendricks)
By Liezl Human for GroundUp
23 Feb 2023
0

Company criticised for huge profits amidst climate crisis.

Environmental group Green Connection is lobbying French MPs and members of the European Parliament to hold French corporation TotalEnergies to account for its “ocean grab” in South African waters.

TotalEnergies has applied for environmental approval for oil and gas exploration drilling in several areas offshore along the West Coast, Cape Agulhas, and Mossel Bay.

The Green Connection held meetings in Paris and Brussels this month with French MPs and members of the European Parliament, urging them to put pressure on TotalEnergies to “move away from fossil fuels and towards renewables”, said Liz McDaid, strategic lead at the Green Connection.

“We have a climate crisis… and what Total is doing will certainly make the climate crisis worse,” McDaid said during a briefing in Cape Town on Tuesday 22 February. She said we are already seeing the effects of climate change in South Africa with recent droughts and floods.

The visit was supported by French ocean conservation organisation Bloom. During Tuesday’s briefing, Swann Bommier, Bloom’s advocacy and campaigns director, said that about 100 members of the European parliament, French parliament, and mayors had shown support for the campaign against TotalEnergies.

“It’s heartening to know we have that support in Europe,” said small-scale fisher Christian Adams who was part of the delegation. He said he had been “honoured” to speak to MPs about the impact the TotalEnergies projects would have on the livelihoods of fishers.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Bloom has contacted 78 key banks and asset managers, including JP Morgan, Black Rock, Barclays, and Goldman Sachs, urging them not to invest in TotalEnergies’ fossil fuel projects in Africa. Only four of these had committed to stop supporting the projects, Bommier said. The financial sector is “addicted to TotalEnergy’s profits”, he said. TotalEnergies reported a profit of about $20.5-billion for 2022.

He said Bloom had reminded the French government of its Just Transition decarbonisation partnership with South Africa.

TotalEnergies did not respond to GroundUp’s queries by the time of publication. In a press statement last November responding to an open letter from the Green Connection and Bloom, CEO Patrick Pouyanné said that the exploration projects would supply gas to the South African domestic market, as part of a contribution to the country’s move away from coal and use of gas as a transition fuel. Pouyanné noted that South Africa is still heavily reliant on coal for electricity generation and that access to energy is a major concern in the country.

He said TotalEnergies is also developing a portfolio of solar and wind renewable energy generation.

The Green Connection is taking the presidency and the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) to court for not implementing section 6 of the National Energy Act through the development of an Integrated Energy Plan.

The DMRE confirmed it received these court papers and said Mantashe would respond “in the course of the litigation”. DM

First published by GroundUp.

Gallery
Absa OBP

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

‘We challenge you’ – ANC’s Fikile Mbalula calls on André de Ruyter to provide evidence for ‘baseless’ corruption claims at Eskom
Maverick News

‘We challenge you’ – ANC’s Fikile Mbalula calls on André de Ruyter to provide evidence for ‘baseless’ corruption claims at Eskom
André de Ruyter released from Eskom 'with immediate effect' following explosive interview
Maverick News

André de Ruyter released from Eskom 'with immediate effect' following explosive interview
Inside Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng’s messy exit from UCT
Maverick News

Inside Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng’s messy exit from UCT
Vrede Dairy Project: State abandons bid to hold trial within a trial over #GuptaLeaks
Maverick News

Vrede Dairy Project: State abandons bid to hold trial within a trial over #GuptaLeaks
Paarl lawyer reported to JSC for ‘outrageous’ behaviour after being appointed acting judge
Maverick News

Paarl lawyer reported to JSC for ‘outrageous’ behaviour after being appointed acting judge

TOP READS IN SECTION

André de Ruyter released from Eskom 'with immediate effect' following explosive interview
Maverick News

André de Ruyter released from Eskom 'with immediate effect' following explosive interview
Inside Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng’s messy exit from UCT
Maverick News

Inside Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng’s messy exit from UCT
Three arrests made so far in alleged police recruitment corruption scandal
Maverick News

Three arrests made so far in alleged police recruitment corruption scandal
Key court challenge to powers of Minister of Home Affairs stripping South Africans of their citizenship looms
Maverick News

Key court challenge to powers of Minister of Home Affairs stripping South Africans of their citizenship looms
‘We challenge you’ – ANC’s Fikile Mbalula calls on André de Ruyter to provide evidence for ‘baseless’ corruption claims at Eskom
Maverick News

‘We challenge you’ – ANC’s Fikile Mbalula calls on André de Ruyter to provide evidence for ‘baseless’ corruption claims at Eskom

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
UCT Vice Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.