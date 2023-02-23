Maverick Citizen

BHEKISISA CENTRE FOR HEALTH JOURNALISM

‘Let’s pray you’ll be okay’ – my escape from a backyard drug rehab

‘Let’s pray you’ll be okay’ – my escape from a backyard drug rehab
In 2012, Violet Maodi unwittingly smoked a joint that was laced with low-grade heroin. Today, she’s no longer dependent on nyaope. But it was a long journey. (Photo: Dylan Bush / Bhekisisa)
By Zano Kunene
23 Feb 2023
0

South Africa plans to roll out treatment for opioid addiction to all government health facilities by 2028, according to a draft of the country’s sixth HIV action plan. Read one person’s story of recovery here.

‘I started using nyaope unwittingly in 2012. My partner was smoking it, but he wasn’t honest with me. He would roll a joint, but before closing it he would open a plastic bag and put the powder in the joint.

“After maybe three or four months, I found out from his mother that he was smoking nyaope. But by that time, I was already hooked.

“Each morning I would wake up with flu symptoms, which would disappear after I smoked. 

“I have three kids at home. When I needed a fix, there were weeks where I didn’t see them or even think about them. 

“One day my parents took me to a place in Tembisa. There were places where people were opening rehab [detoxification] centres in their yard. They take recovering addicts like me and put us in a back room. 

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

I was so sick. My nose was blocked, I was vomiting yellow stuff and they gave us nothing [to eat]. 

“They only told us: ‘Let’s pray you will be okay.’

“On the third day, at about nine at night, I decided I couldn’t stay. I couldn’t take it anymore. I jumped over the wall and never went back. 

“Later, when I was high again, I thought about the kind of future my children could have with a mother who’s out in the streets, using drugs. Why wasn’t my love for them strong enough to stop?

“I asked my mother to take me to the doctor, and I got a prescription for methadone. That was 2017. I haven’t smoked in six years.

“Methadone helped with the cravings so much that it completely blocked them out. I don’t remember anything about smoking, I don’t feel like smoking, I don’t want it, I don’t like it, it does nothing for me.” DM/MC

– Violet Maodi is a community health worker with the South African Network of People Who Use Drugs in Tshwane, Gauteng. She spoke to Bhekisisa’s health reporter, Zano Kunene, about her recovery from drug dependence with the help of methadone. The drug mimics the effects of opiates such as nyaope, without getting people high. It’s given to users as part of opioid substitution therapy (OST) to help ease withdrawal symptoms such as vomiting and dehydration, which can be life-threatening if people don’t get help. OST is a proven way to cut HIV and hepatitis C infections among people who inject drugs, in part because they are less likely to share needles to get their fix. This is why it’s part of South Africa’s HIV action plan. A draft of the country’s latest strategy on HIV details plans to roll out methadone to all government health facilities by 2028. At the moment, the health department only buys this medicine for hospitals

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.


Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

‘We challenge you’ – ANC’s Fikile Mbalula calls on André de Ruyter to provide evidence for ‘baseless’ corruption claims at Eskom
Maverick News

‘We challenge you’ – ANC’s Fikile Mbalula calls on André de Ruyter to provide evidence for ‘baseless’ corruption claims at Eskom
André de Ruyter released from Eskom 'with immediate effect' following explosive interview
Maverick News

André de Ruyter released from Eskom 'with immediate effect' following explosive interview
Inside Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng’s messy exit from UCT
Maverick News

Inside Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng’s messy exit from UCT
Vrede Dairy Project: State abandons bid to hold trial within a trial over #GuptaLeaks
Maverick News

Vrede Dairy Project: State abandons bid to hold trial within a trial over #GuptaLeaks
Paarl lawyer reported to JSC for ‘outrageous’ behaviour after being appointed acting judge
Maverick News

Paarl lawyer reported to JSC for ‘outrageous’ behaviour after being appointed acting judge

TOP READS IN SECTION

Key court challenge to powers of Minister of Home Affairs stripping South Africans of their citizenship looms
Maverick News

Key court challenge to powers of Minister of Home Affairs stripping South Africans of their citizenship looms
Daily outages likely as Nelson Mandela Bay starts water throttling during crisis
Maverick News

Daily outages likely as Nelson Mandela Bay starts water throttling during crisis
South Africans can finally test for Covid-19 at home with a self-test kit
Maverick News

South Africans can finally test for Covid-19 at home with a self-test kit
Water throttling discussed for Nelson Mandela Bay as drought crisis worsens
Maverick Citizen

Water throttling discussed for Nelson Mandela Bay as drought crisis worsens
Water throttling discussed for Nelson Mandela Bay as drought crisis worsens
Maverick Citizen

Water throttling discussed for Nelson Mandela Bay as drought crisis worsens

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted