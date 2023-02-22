Ed Stoddard: “… the medium-term growth outlook has deteriorated. Real GDP growth is projected to average 1.4 per cent from 2023 to 2025, compared with 1.6 per cent estimated in October.” That sadly may prove to be optimistic … “Individuals who install rooftop solar panels from 1 March 2023 will be able to claim a rebate of 25 per cent of the cost of the panels, up to a maximum of R15 000. This can be used to reduce their tax liability in the 2023/24 tax year. This incentive will be available for one year.” For just one year? That may get revisited but for now it may trigger a rush to solar panels …