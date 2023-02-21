Business Maverick

THE FINANCIAL WELLNESS COACH

What sort of medical insurance will work best for my particular needs?

What sort of medical insurance will work best for my particular needs?
(Photo: Unsplash / Julia Zyablova)
By Kenny Meiring
21 Feb 2023
0

There are many different medical insurance products in the market, and each has different bells, whistles and nuances.

Question: I am concerned that I may be paying more than I should for my medical insurance. I have a medical aid with gap cover, a sickness benefit as well as critical illness cover. Should I cancel any of these? 

Answer: Each of these products is designed to meet a particular need, so you will probably need all of them. However, the amount of cover that you need from each of them will be determined by your own personal circumstances. 

I will go through how each product works in order to help you understand how these could fit into your personal situation. There are many different products in the market, and each has different bells, whistles and nuances. As a result, what I say may not hold true for all products. 

Medical aid gap cover

This benefit typically kicks in when you are in hospital and usually pays the difference between what your doctor and hospital charge and what the medical aid pays. 

There are two things to watch out for. 

  • If your medical aid does not pay for a treatment, it is unlikely that your gap cover will pay you out anything.
  • You generally need to be in hospital for the gap cover to pay out anything. Out-of-hospital expenses and follow-up visits would typically be for your own account and this could be quite costly.

Sickness benefit 

This benefit typically pays you a percentage of your salary if you are ill for an extended period. The sickness benefit usually has a maximum term of two years, after which there is often an income protector benefit that would pay you your salary till you reach retirement age. 

There are usually waiting periods before a sickness benefit pays out. These can range from seven days to six months. The shorter the waiting period, the more expensive the premiums would be. 

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Critical illness cover

This pays out a rand amount should a major health event like a heart attack or cancer diagnosis take place.  

This is an extremely useful benefit as it fills in a lot of the gaps that one can experience should a medical event happen. These would include:

  • Paying for out-of-hospital treatments;
  • Providing you with funds to live on during the waiting period on your sickness benefit; and
  • Paying for any self-payment gap on your medical aid.

As we get older, the likelihood of us suffering from a critical illness increases. The problem is that when we are on pension, our budgets are very tight and a medical incident can cause serious financial problems.   

Insider tip

Many people have critical illness cover as part of their company group benefits. The problem is that when you retire, you lose this cover.  As the likelihood of claiming increases as you get older, I usually recommend to my clients that they take out additional cover that will last for the whole of their lives. 

As you can see, each of these benefits provides part of a solution to any financial stress that you may experience should you be ill. A decent financial adviser will be able to assist you in putting together the right combination of these benefits which will provide you with the necessary protection at the best possible price. DM168

Kenny Meiring is an independent financial adviser. Contact him on 082 856 0348 or at financialwellnesscoach.co.za. Send your questions to [email protected]

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R25.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Even the opposition cheers as Gauteng Premier Lesufi announces the scrapping of e-tolls
Maverick News

Even the opposition cheers as Gauteng Premier Lesufi announces the scrapping of e-tolls
Gariep: The story of South Africa’s largest dam
Maverick Life

Gariep: The story of South Africa’s largest dam
ANC treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa proposes amendments to Political Funding Act to keep wolves from door
Maverick News

ANC treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa proposes amendments to Political Funding Act to keep wolves from door
SA bottled water association fires back over claims of ‘toxic’ mineral water
South Africa

SA bottled water association fires back over claims of ‘toxic’ mineral water
South Africans can finally test for Covid-19 at home with a self-test kit
Maverick News

South Africans can finally test for Covid-19 at home with a self-test kit

TOP READS IN SECTION

Stage 6 rolling blackouts to continue until after evening peak on Wednesday, says Eskom CEO
Maverick News

Stage 6 rolling blackouts to continue until after evening peak on Wednesday, says Eskom CEO
Murder we Vote? Arresting South Africa's slide into a Failed State Anarchy
South Africa

Murder we Vote? Arresting South Africa's slide into a Failed State Anarchy
Even the opposition cheers as Gauteng Premier Lesufi announces the scrapping of e-tolls
Maverick News

Even the opposition cheers as Gauteng Premier Lesufi announces the scrapping of e-tolls
SA bottled water association fires back over claims of ‘toxic’ mineral water
South Africa

SA bottled water association fires back over claims of ‘toxic’ mineral water
The politics of crime — and the crime in politics
Maverick News

The politics of crime — and the crime in politics

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
UCT Vice Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.