In images: Performers take to the streets for centuries old Belgian carnival of Binche

Festival participants known as 'Gilles', wearing traditional costumes, during Carnival celebrations in the streets of Binche, Belgium, 21 February 2023. The Carnival de Binche is a popular historical cultural event that was named a Masterpiece of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO in 2003. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ
By Maverick Life Editors
21 Feb 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... These are the images of some of today’s events around the world.

Schoolchildren queue to place wreaths at the Central Shaheed Minar monument during International Mother Language Day, or Language Martyrs’ Day, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 21 February 2023. Language Martyrs’ Day commemorates the Bengali Language Movement demonstrations of 1952 and is observed annually on the same date in Bangladesh. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

Bangladeshi volunteers place flowers to decorate the Central Shaheed Minar monument during International Mother Language Day, or Language Martyrs’ Day, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 21 February 2023. Language Martyrs’ Day commemorates the Bengali Language Movement demonstrations of 1952 and is observed annually on the same date in Bangladesh. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

A member of The Northside Skull and Bones gang makes his way through the crowd to wake people up for Fat Tuesday as a part of Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, 21 February 2023. EPA-EFE/DAN ANDERSON

People watch as The Northside Skull and Bones gang marchers through the street to wake people up for Fat Tuesday as a part of Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, 21 February 2023. EPA-EFE/DAN ANDERSON

Mourners react as they follow a funeral procession for 16-year-old Palestinian Montaser Shawa at Balata refugee camp, near the West Bank city of Nablus, 21 February 2023. Shawa died from his injury after getting shot by Israeli troops during a raid to Balata camp on 08 February. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

Mourners carry the body of 16-year-old Palestinian Montaser Shawa during his funeral at Balata refugee camp, near the West Bank city of Nablus, 21 February 2023. Shawa died from his injury after getting shot by Israeli troops during a raid to Balata camp on 08 February. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

A relative of 16-year-old Palestinian Montaser Shawa mourns during his funeral at Balata refugee camp, near the West Bank city of Nablus, 21 February 2023. Shawa died from his injury after getting shot by Israeli troops during a raid to Balata camp on 08 February. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

Syrian migrants wait to pass to Syria at the Cilvegozu border gate after a powerful earthquake in Reyhanli district of Hatay, Turkey, 21 February 2023. More than 46,000 people have died and thousands more are injured after two major earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on 06 February. The Turkish government has reported that about 11,000 Syrian refugees, who fled to Turkey during the 12-year-long war, have returned to Syria following the after earthquake that effected Turkey and Syria. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

People pass by a motorcyle in front of a collapsed building after a powerful earthquake in Hatay, Turkey, 21 February 2023. More than 46,000 people have died and thousands more are injured after two major earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on 06 February. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

A woman drinks a tea watching Russian President Vladimir Putin address to the Federal Assembly, at her home in Moscow, Russia, 21 February 2023. ‘The goal of the West is to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, to end us once and for all. We will react accordingly, because we are talking about the existence of our country’ Putin said,addressing the Federal Assembly. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

People gather for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s address to the Federal Assembly at the Gostiny Dvor conference centre in Moscow, Russia, 21 February 2023. About 1,200 people including lawmakers of the Russian two-chamber parliament, Government members, heads of the Constitutional and Supreme court, and regional governors, were invited to attend the event. EPA-EFE/MIKHAIL METZEL / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN

People gather for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s address to the Federal Assembly at the Gostiny Dvor conference centre in Moscow, Russia, 21 February 2023. About 1,200 people including lawmakers of the Russian two-chamber parliament, Government members, heads of the Constitutional and Supreme courts, and regional governors, were invited to attend the event. EPA-EFE/MIKHAIL METZEL / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN

A child rides on a carousel in front of St. Basil’s Cathedral on the Moscow Red Square in Moscow, Russia, 21 February 2023. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Indian laborers work on an elevated platform at a commercial complex, in Chennai, India, 21 February 2023. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has projected India’s economic growth at 6.4 percent for 2023-24. EPA-EFE/Idrees Mohammed

An Indian laborer takes a nap near an under-construction metro rail bridge, in Chennai, India, 21 February 2023. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has projected India’s economic growth at 6.4 percent for 2023-24. EPA-EFE/Idrees Mohammed

French President Emmanuel Macron visits the Rungis International wholesale market in Rungis, France, 21 February 2023. EPA-EFE/BENOIT TESSIER

Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales, leaves after visiting the Oxford House Nursing Home in Slough, Britain, 21 February 2023. The family-run nursing home provides care for 34 residents and opened in 1980. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in action against Lauren Davis of the US during their second round match at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis WTA Championships 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 21 February 2023. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Lauren Davis of the US in action against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during their second round match at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis WTA Championships 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 21 February 2023. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Athletes take part in training sessions in Planica, Slovenia 21 February 2023, in preparation for the FIS Nordic Skiing Championships 2023. The competitions of the event will start on 22 February. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

A model presents a creation by Chau Rising fashion brand during the London Fashion Week in London, Britain, 21 February 2023. The London Fashion Week runs from 17 to 21 February 2023. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Models present creations by Chau Rising fashion brand during the London Fashion Week in London, Britain, 21 February 2023. The London Fashion Week runs from 17 to 21 February 2023. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

A model presents a creation by Chau Rising fashion brand during the London Fashion Week in London, Britain, 21 February 2023. The London Fashion Week runs from 17 to 21 February 2023. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

People stand in front of the church at the Abrahamic Family House, a center housing a mosque, a church and a synagogue, in Abu Dhabi, UAE, 21 February 2023. The Abrahamic Family House which consists of a mosque, church, and first purpose-built synagogue in the United Arab Emirates, was officially inaugurated on 16 February 2023. According to the official website, the Abrahamic Family House aims to become a place for learning, dialogue, and worship and promote understanding, dialogue, and peaceful coexistence. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

An exterior view of the mosque at the Abrahamic Family House, a center housing a mosque, a church and a synagogue, in Abu Dhabi, UAE, 21 February 2023. The Abrahamic Family House which consists of a mosque, church, and first purpose-built synagogue in the United Arab Emirates, was officially inaugurated on 16 February 2023. According to the official website, the Abrahamic Family House aims to become a place for learning, dialogue, and worship and promote understanding, dialogue, and peaceful coexistence. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER DM/ ML

