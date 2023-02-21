Smoke billows from the brakes of Sergio Perez of Mexico and Force India's car as he drives during day two of F1 winter testing at Circuit de Catalunya on 23 February 2016 in Montmeló, Spain. (Photo: Dan Istitene / Getty Images / Dan Istitene / Getty Images Europe)

To help lower emissions, F1 is developing a zero-emission petrol that “could be used by planes and vessels” as well, Domenicali said.

Domenicali criticised politicians for setting impossible energy-transition targets and for having an ideological approach to electric, which has become “an indisputable dogma”.

“It’s possible to reach zero emissions without changing engines or throwing away existing cars,” Domenicali told the newspaper.

This week, the European Parliament signed off on a deal reached with member states last year that requires automakers to reach a zero-emission target by 2035 and to cut pollution levels by 55% this decade.

Acquired in 2017 by US-based Liberty Media in a $4.4-billion deal, Formula 1 has embarked under Domenicali on a plan to both expand its popularity and its geographical reach, especially in the US.