Maverick Life

PHOTOGRAPHY

In images: The Investec Cape Town Art Fair vernissage

In images: The Investec Cape Town Art Fair vernissage
Guest at the Investec Cape Town Art Fair walks in front of an artwork. Image: Dave Harker
By Dave Harker
17 Feb 2023
0

Thursday marked the opening of the Investec Cape Town Art Fair, which celebrates its 10th anniversary, marking a decade of showcasing African art and hosting artists in dialogue. The fair is hosted at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), from 17 to 19 February.

Artist Githan Coopoo at the Investec Cape Town Art Fair vernissage, on 16 February 2023, Cape Town, South Africa. Image: Dave Harker

Artist Ngimbi(Luve) Bakambana at the Investec Cape Town Art Fair vernissage, on 16 February 2023, Cape Town, South Africa. Image: Dave Harker

Visitors walk past artworks at the Investec Cape Town Art Fair, 16 February 2023. Image: Dave Harker

A guest looks at an artwork at the Investec Cape Town Art Fair, 16 February 2023, Cape Town, South Africa. Image: Dave Harker

Art booth at the Investec Cape Town Art Fair, 16 February 2023, Cape Town, South Africa. Image: Dave Harker

A guest at the Investec Cape Town Art Fair, 16 February 2023, Cape Town, South Africa. Image: Dave Harker

A guest walks through the art booths at the Investec Cape Town Art Fair, 16 February 2023, Cape Town, South Africa. Image: Dave Harker

Art booth at the Investec Cape Town Art Fair, 16 February 2023, Cape Town, South Africa. Image: Dave Harker

A visitor walks by at the Investec Cape Town Art Fair, 16 February 2023, Cape Town, South Africa. Image: Dave Harker

A guest looks at an artwork at the Investec Cape Town Art Fair, 16 February 2023, Cape Town, South Africa. Image: Dave Harker

Artworks at the Investec Cape Town Art Fair, 16 February 2023, Cape Town, South Africa. Image: Dave Harker

A guest looks at an artwork at the Investec Cape Town Art Fair, 16 February 2023, Cape Town, South Africa. Image: Dave Harker

Writer Matthew Blackman and artist Siwa Mgoboza at the Investec Cape Town Art Fair, 16 February 2023, Cape Town, South Africa. Image: Dave Harker

A guest at the Investec Cape Town Art Fair, 16 February 2023, Cape Town, South Africa. Image: Dave Harker

A guest at the Investec Cape Town Art Fair, 16 February 2023, Cape Town, South Africa. Image: Dave Harker

Artist Githan Coopoo at the Investec Cape Town Art Fair vernissage, on 16 February 2023, Cape Town, South Africa. Image: Dave Harker DM/ ML

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Mother City megalopolis — Cape Town prepares for a massive growth spurt
South Africa

Mother City megalopolis — Cape Town prepares for a massive growth spurt
Ramaphosa chides ‘merchants of despair’ and reiterates priorities of ending rolling blackouts, corruption and joblessness
Maverick News

Ramaphosa chides ‘merchants of despair’ and reiterates priorities of ending rolling blackouts, corruption and joblessness
From Stellies to Wits, NSFAS’s caps on accommodation allowances fuel tension at universities across SA
Maverick News

From Stellies to Wits, NSFAS’s caps on accommodation allowances fuel tension at universities across SA
Pick n Pay bans barrier bags, Woolworths continues reusable shopping bag push
South Africa

Pick n Pay bans barrier bags, Woolworths continues reusable shopping bag push
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde blames activists for hampering Cape Town’s plans for affordable housing
Maverick News

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde blames activists for hampering Cape Town’s plans for affordable housing

TOP READS IN SECTION

No money, no bullets – the unenviable lot of the BEE Sheriff
Maverick Life

No money, no bullets – the unenviable lot of the BEE Sheriff
Sony World Photography National Awards 2023
Maverick Life

Sony World Photography National Awards 2023
Five reasons you should take a turn around the Investec Cape Town Art Fair this year
Maverick Life

Five reasons you should take a turn around the Investec Cape Town Art Fair this year
The Last of Us – better than any video game adaption deserves to be
Maverick Life

The Last of Us – better than any video game adaption deserves to be
When the singer met the veld shaman – healing with herbs, song and blessings
DM168

When the singer met the veld shaman – healing with herbs, song and blessings

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

[%% img-description %%]

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.