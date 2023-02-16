DM168

THE FINANCIAL WELLNESS COACH

Mitigating the tax hike after adding your deceased spouse’s pension to your income

Mitigating the tax hike after adding your deceased spouse’s pension to your income
(Photo: iStock)
By Kenny Meiring
16 Feb 2023
0

Question: My husband passed away last year, and I receive a pension from his old company. This pension is one of those fixed pensions with annual increases that I will receive for the rest of my life. I am 55 years old. I recently did my income tax return and was shocked to see that when I add his pension to my salary, my tax rate will increase by 10%. What can I do?

Answer: In the past, there were two taxpayers in your household and now there is only one. This will result in any additional income that you receive from your husband’s pension being added to your income, increasing your marginal tax rate.

I do not have enough information on your situation to give you a categorical answer on what you can do, but I will run through an approach that I would have followed.  

I would try to reduce your overall taxable income by as much as possible. This is difficult while you are receiving a salary, as your options to reduce your income will be limited. Once you retire, you will be able to choose a lower drawdown rate on your annuity and reduce your tax bill.

At this stage of your life, the only option open to you is to invest in a retirement annuity. You are allowed to contribute up to 27.5% of your taxable income to a retirement annuity. This amount will come off your taxable income.  

I will give you a simplified example below to help you understand how this could work:

Assume that you earn R300,000 a year and the  spouse’s pension that you receive comes to R200,000 a year.

  • Before your husband passed away, your tax bill would have been R43,495.
  • Now that you receive the additional spouse’s pension, your tax bill increases to R103,402.

You may invest 27.5% of the R500,000 income that you receive into a retirement annuity. This comes to R137,500.

  • This investment will reduce your taxable income from R500,000 to R362,500. And your tax bill would drop to R60,214.

Your investment of R137,500 would give you an immediate saving in tax of R43,188. This is a very clever way of reducing your tax bill and improving your overall financial wellness.

Funding this can be a challenge. If you received a cash payout as part of your husband’s group life scheme, then you could use some of this to invest in retirement annuities until such time as you retire and have more control of your income flows.

I would, however, strongly recommend that you consult a financial planner who will be able to devise a solution for you that will result in you paying the least amount of income tax, while at the same time ensuring your current and future financial security. DM/BM

Kenny Meiring MBA CFP is an independent financial adviser.  

You can contact him on 082 856 0348 or at Financialwellnesscoach.co.za. Please send your questions to [email protected]

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R25.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Reshuffle ‘nanny Cabinet’, fire non-performing ministers and stop ‘mega-Presidency’, Scopa chairperson tells Ramaphosa
Maverick News

Reshuffle ‘nanny Cabinet’, fire non-performing ministers and stop ‘mega-Presidency’, Scopa chairperson tells Ramaphosa
Pick n Pay bans barrier bags, Woolworths continues reusable shopping bag push
South Africa

Pick n Pay bans barrier bags, Woolworths continues reusable shopping bag push
Team Sugar deals bittersweet blow to ANC as small local parties offer blueprint for staying relevant
Maverick News

Team Sugar deals bittersweet blow to ANC as small local parties offer blueprint for staying relevant
Seri to file court papers against Operation Dudula over evictions of Joburg disabled immigrants 
Maverick News

Seri to file court papers against Operation Dudula over evictions of Joburg disabled immigrants 
Age of extortion - Gunmen kill security guard, wound another in latest attack on Cape Town housing project
Maverick News

Age of extortion – Gunmen kill security guard, wound another in latest attack on Cape Town housing project

TOP READS IN SECTION

The US is tightening its case against a South African pastor involved in a multimillion-dollar investment scam
DM168

The US is tightening its case against a South African pastor involved in a multimillion-dollar investment scam
An EU point of view on Putin’s war lies and SA’s neutral stance
Maverick News

An EU point of view on Putin’s war lies and SA’s neutral stance
Joburg, where the road to hell is paved with good indentations
DM168

Joburg, where the road to hell is paved with good indentations
The padel craze – a mix of tennis and squash that’s taking South Africa by storm
DM168

The padel craze – a mix of tennis and squash that’s taking South Africa by storm
Western diplomats raise alarm on South Africa-Russia-China joint naval exercise during anniversary of Ukraine invasion
Maverick News

Western diplomats raise alarm on South Africa-Russia-China joint naval exercise during anniversary of Ukraine invasion

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.