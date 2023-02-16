Business Maverick

RE-GLOBALISATION OP-ED

Every Chinese balloon shot down fast-tracks the shift to a politics-over-economy world order

Every Chinese balloon shot down fast-tracks the shift to a politics-over-economy world order
(Image: iStock)
By Sharon Wood
16 Feb 2023
0

Geopolitical risks are on the rise, foretelling the end of a 30-year period during which economic prosperity superseded political machinations. That means governments will drive the economic agenda and complexity and change lie ahead for the private sector, some of which is already under way.

Every sophisticated piece of weaponry sent to Ukraine and every Chinese balloon shot down by the US take us a step closer to an era in which geopolitics will supersede politics and governments will drive the policy agenda. 

This “politics-over-economy” world order will replace 30 years during which geopolitics took second place in the race to achieve ever-stronger growth rates through globalisation, trade and free market economics. 

Less obviously, it could upend, or at least have an impact on, the ubiquitous borderless technological transformation that has changed our lives so profoundly. Think TikTok, developed in Beijing and now available in more than 150 countries, and the groundbreaking digital cross-border payment alternatives. 

In a recent Harvard Business Review piece, Hemant Taneja, the CEO and managing director of global VC firm General Catalyst, explored the impact of a re-globalising world on venture capital — the lifeblood of the innovation that has powered these disruptive forces and changed the face of many industries for the better. 

He says: “In the era of economics over politics, it seemed like we were moving to a borderless world where the digital reigned over the physical, and where technologies easily proliferated across the globe through unencumbered markets.” 

Instead, Taneja sees the “great power competition and increased nationalisation” that is the driving force behind re-globalisation as likely to “introduce increasingly complex, systemic challenges that will require new types of technology, innovation, and collaboration to solve”. The bottom line: venture capital investments will need more capital, greater collaboration, the patience to sit out more extended investment periods and greater attention to governance considerations. 

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Not only will more capital be needed but the cost of funding will increase in an era when money is no longer cheap. Collaboration will entail cooperation with government institutions driving investments into energy, technology and defence solutions at scale. Governance will require venture capitalists to take on a level of responsibility not experienced before, “given the profundity of these challenges and their potential implications on people and societies”. 

Taneja defines re-globalisation as governments seeking to balance the benefits of globalisation, which is unlikely to disappear because the costs still outweigh the benefits, with greater independence and resilience, which would protect national interests from geopolitical threats. 

Re-globalisation has been under way since Covid laid bare how reliant countries were on strategic resources supplied by other countries, in some cases with which they had less than ideal political relations. During the pandemic, it was the lack of availability of semiconductors, which are critical inputs for a broad swathe of industries and supplied by China, where a political power play was already occurring with the US. Other industries considered strategic include the health, technology and energy sectors, but deteriorating geopolitical dynamics could extend that list across a range of other industries. 

Even in an era of politics over economics, however, countries will remain interdependent on certain crucial resources that cannot be sourced elsewhere and serve a global agenda. This is particularly pertinent in the minerals required for developing renewable sources of energy to make good on the commitments to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. 

In a podcast produced by consultancy firm McKinsey and themed “Globalisation is here to stay”, Olivia White, McKinsey Global Institute director and senior partner, in response to a question on whether the evolving state of global flows is helping or hindering the net-zero transition says: “The way I’d put it is, there is no way we move quickly toward a net-zero transition without global flows.” 

She notes that minerals like nickel and lithium are processed in only a few countries in the world and the timeline from discovering a mineral to being able to produce it at scale is well over 16 years. Thus, White concludes: “In order for net zero to be attainable, we need to make sure that energy-generating technologies and fuels are able to flow across the world.”

But is that realistic, given Europe’s wake-up call when it felt the dire consequences of depending too heavily on Russian energy? It is more likely, and already evident, that countries will align with others on a case-by-case basis or groups of others in a cooperative structure, as long as political relations are comfortable, of course.   

Examples include Quad, an alliance between the US, Japan, India and Australia; and Aukus, a security alliance between the US, UK and Australia. Closer to home, BRICS looks set to expand further if it allows Saudi Arabia, Iran and a host of other countries that have expressed their interest in joining, into the grouping. 

Setting up regional groupings is also an alternative. White says: “There are a whole host of reasons some degree of regionalisation might help. You’ve got things closer to you.” But, she warns, then countries are dependent on “just a few points of potential weaknesses rather than a broad web, which, in general, is a more resilient and robust structure”. 

Three decades of extraordinary economic growth in the absence of what Taneja calls “great power competition” highlighted the success of the conditions that facilitated that growth. Sadly, the profound deterioration in geopolitical stability foretells a new more complex, extremely uncertain and inevitably uncomfortable era, whether we like it or not. DM/BM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Reshuffle ‘nanny Cabinet’, fire non-performing ministers and stop ‘mega-Presidency’, Scopa chairperson tells Ramaphosa
Maverick News

Reshuffle ‘nanny Cabinet’, fire non-performing ministers and stop ‘mega-Presidency’, Scopa chairperson tells Ramaphosa
Pick n Pay bans barrier bags, Woolworths continues reusable shopping bag push
South Africa

Pick n Pay bans barrier bags, Woolworths continues reusable shopping bag push
Team Sugar deals bittersweet blow to ANC as small local parties offer blueprint for staying relevant
Maverick News

Team Sugar deals bittersweet blow to ANC as small local parties offer blueprint for staying relevant
Seri to file court papers against Operation Dudula over evictions of Joburg disabled immigrants 
Maverick News

Seri to file court papers against Operation Dudula over evictions of Joburg disabled immigrants 
Age of extortion - Gunmen kill security guard, wound another in latest attack on Cape Town housing project
Maverick News

Age of extortion – Gunmen kill security guard, wound another in latest attack on Cape Town housing project

TOP READS IN SECTION

Ukrainians in Cape Town sail yacht close to Russian frigate to protest against naval exercise
Maverick News

Ukrainians in Cape Town sail yacht close to Russian frigate to protest against naval exercise
Cape Town mayor says ‘voetsek’ to docked Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov
Maverick News

Cape Town mayor says ‘voetsek’ to docked Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov
The US is tightening its case against a South African pastor involved in a multimillion-dollar investment scam
DM168

The US is tightening its case against a South African pastor involved in a multimillion-dollar investment scam
An EU point of view on Putin’s war lies and SA’s neutral stance
Maverick News

An EU point of view on Putin’s war lies and SA’s neutral stance
Allies struggle to assemble two battalions of Leopard tanks; Russia makes marginal gains near Bakhmut
Ukraine Crisis

Allies struggle to assemble two battalions of Leopard tanks; Russia makes marginal gains near Bakhmut

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.