Tony Jackman’s cream of mushroom soup, topped with fried mushrooms on toasted multigrain baguette. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

It’s not yet soup season, but this mushroom soup makes a relatively light and nourishing supper for the occasional cooler evening that comes along once in a while at this time of year.

It’s finished with don’t-call-it-Port (“Cape Tawny” 🙄), though in my household we call it Port and to heck with the consequences. I mean, what are they gonna do, lock us up? (Did I just hear a knock at the front door? 😬)

(Serves 2-3 large portions)

Ingredients

500 g button mushrooms

3 Tbsp butter

1 large onion, peeled and diced

3 garlic cloves, chopped

A few thyme sprigs

A glass of dry white wine

750 ml vegetable stock (I used Nomu)

250 cream

2 Tbsp Dijonnaise (mustard mixed with honey)

A dash of Cape Tawny ‘don’t call it Port’ 🙄

Salt to taste

White pepper to taste

2 slices of multigrain baguette (or other), toasted

16 small button mushrooms, quartered

2 Tbsp olive oil

Garlic salt

Black pepper

Method

Halve or quarter the mushrooms, depending on their size.

Peel and chop the onion and garlic and cook in a little butter, stirring on a low heat until lightly caramelised.

Add the thyme and a glass of white wine and cook on a moderate heat until reduced by half.

Add the mushrooms and cook on a moderate heat, stirring now and then, until the mushrooms release their juices, then cook a minute more.

Add vegetable stock, season with salt and white pepper, return to a boil, then lower the heat and simmer for five minutes.

Add the cream, bring to a simmer, stir in the Dijonnaise, and cook gently for a few more minutes.

Finally, stir in a dash of good port or sherry.

Meanwhile, chop the extra little mushrooms and cook in butter until nutty brown. Season with a little garlic salt and black pepper. Toast the baguette slices and pop two each on bowls of soup. Spoon the cooked mushrooms on top. DM/TGIFood

