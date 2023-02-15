MUSH BETTER
What’s cooking today: Cream of mushroom soup
A round of toasted multigrain baguette topped with nutty fried mushrooms is a neat way to finish off this light and creamy mushroom soup.
It’s not yet soup season, but this mushroom soup makes a relatively light and nourishing supper for the occasional cooler evening that comes along once in a while at this time of year.
It’s finished with don’t-call-it-Port (“Cape Tawny” 🙄), though in my household we call it Port and to heck with the consequences. I mean, what are they gonna do, lock us up? (Did I just hear a knock at the front door? 😬)
(Serves 2-3 large portions)
Ingredients
500 g button mushrooms
3 Tbsp butter
1 large onion, peeled and diced
3 garlic cloves, chopped
A few thyme sprigs
A glass of dry white wine
750 ml vegetable stock (I used Nomu)
250 cream
2 Tbsp Dijonnaise (mustard mixed with honey)
A dash of Cape Tawny ‘don’t call it Port’ 🙄
Salt to taste
White pepper to taste
2 slices of multigrain baguette (or other), toasted
16 small button mushrooms, quartered
2 Tbsp olive oil
Garlic salt
Black pepper
Method
Halve or quarter the mushrooms, depending on their size.
Peel and chop the onion and garlic and cook in a little butter, stirring on a low heat until lightly caramelised.
Add the thyme and a glass of white wine and cook on a moderate heat until reduced by half.
Add the mushrooms and cook on a moderate heat, stirring now and then, until the mushrooms release their juices, then cook a minute more.
Add vegetable stock, season with salt and white pepper, return to a boil, then lower the heat and simmer for five minutes.
Add the cream, bring to a simmer, stir in the Dijonnaise, and cook gently for a few more minutes.
Finally, stir in a dash of good port or sherry.
Meanwhile, chop the extra little mushrooms and cook in butter until nutty brown. Season with a little garlic salt and black pepper. Toast the baguette slices and pop two each on bowls of soup. Spoon the cooked mushrooms on top. DM/TGIFood
Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks.
This dish is photographed on a xxxxx by Mervyn Gers Ceramics.
