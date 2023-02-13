DM168

SERVICE (NON) DELIVERY

Thirst for basic services — Parys residents protest after years without running water

Thirst for basic services — Parys residents protest after years without running water
A stand-off between police and residents. Residents took to the streets during a service delivery protest in Tumahole township outside Parys, in the Free State. All access points to the township were blocked with burning tyres and rocks. The community is demanding an urgent intervention by the municipality to address the shortage of water supply in the area. (Photo: Leon Sadiki)
By Naledi Sikhakhane
13 Feb 2023
0

Tensions are rising in Parys, where frustrated residents of Tumahole township are holding a shutdown to demand clean running water. 

Burning tyres, rocks and fencing were used to barricade roads on Wednesday, 8 February, showing the frustration of residents of Tumahole and Schonkenville in Parys, and of surrounding areas.

Rocks were flung at a South African Police Service Nyala that was on guard, and one man was injured by a rubber bullet fired by the police during a confrontation between them and residents.

Parys protests
Police give chase to the protesters. Residents took to the streets during a service delivery protest in Tumahole township outside Parys, in the Free State. (Photo: Leon Sadiki)

The township and surrounding areas have not had clean running water for years. People watch for water coming from tankers or place buckets outside when it’s raining. When they do get water, residents claim it’s visibly dirty and makes them sick.

This shutdown of the area is the second in a few weeks, with the first taking place on 18 January. There were also protests in other parts of the Free State, including in Kroonstad and Ventersburg, where people had also been complaining in late January about water issues.

Protester and resident Freddy Nqaba said the last shutdown had very little effect, as there was minimal engagement and no direct plan from the mayor, the Department of Water and Sanitation and the local councillors. The last straw was leaders not attending a planned meeting on the evening of Tuesday, 7 February.

Parys protest
Police used rubber bullets in an attempt to disarm a protester of a hammer that he was caring. Residents took to the streets during a service delivery protest in Tumahole township outside Parys in the Free State on 8 February, 2023. (Photo: Leon Sadiki)

“We don’t have many demands. We used to get water in our taps. We don’t know what is blocked and where. But we need the ward councillors and mayors to speak to their officials at the water department. They should leave us out of their factional battles. We voted them in with trust and now we have to burn things for them to listen because they don’t attend meetings; they don’t speak to us,” said Nqaba.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Last week, the executive mayor of Ngwathe Local Municipality, Victoria de Beer, said the municipality needed R66-million to fix the Parys water treatment plant.

She said the Department of Water and Sanitation and the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs was yet to approve this, and they would reconvene on 15 February.

This came after the first shutdown, when the mayor’s mother’s house, a municipal building and 95 water tanks were burnt.

Residents claim the tanks are often empty. Municipal water tankers are supposed to fill them routinely.

Parys water supply crisis
Tomahole residents say water supplies in Parys and the surrounding areas have deteriorated over the past five years, the now have to wait to collect water with buckets and bottles at specific times of the day. (Photo: Leon Sadiki)

The tanks also run out of water before many residents can get water, and they are fertile ground for germs and dirt.

“If you are lucky enough to find the water still in the tank, then you will get dirty water. If you leave it to sit in a bucket for a bit, you will see the soot at the bottom of the bucket.

“We used to get water in taps maybe five years ago. Some areas such as Vuka have been without water for more than 10 years,” said protester Joyce Mphahlele.*

Tomahole residents say water supplies in Parys and the surrounding areas have deteriorated over the past five years, the now have to wait to collect water with buckets and bottles at specific times of the day. (Photo: Leon Sadiki)

“Feel my hands,” she said, opening her hands. Her palms were roughly calloused, which she said was from pushing a wheelbarrow for kilometres every day looking for a pipe, borehole or tank in her township that had water.

“This is a difficult life to live, and it affects everything. We have children. We have to keep the house clean, cook and drink water; there is no life without it… We haven’t had water in many years. When certain sections have it, the other doesn’t and we walk even 30 minutes to get some,” said Mphahlele.

Protesters said the shutdown would continue until officials put a plan on the table.

“We are not done. We will take action until we get water!” DM168

Residents on streets during a service delivery protest in Tumahole township outside Parys Free State on 8 Febrauary, 2023. (Photo: Leon Sadiki)

* This is not her real name, which she would not share for fear of reprisal.

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R25.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Controversial Russian frigate sails into Cape Town harbour ahead of contentious war games
Maverick News

Controversial Russian frigate sails into Cape Town harbour ahead of contentious war games
Beaufort West gets former Joburg councillor as new PA mayor — but not everyone is happy
Maverick News

Beaufort West gets former Joburg councillor as new PA mayor — but not everyone is happy
Shutdown rocks UCT on first day of study as students fume over fee blocks, housing
Maverick News

Shutdown rocks UCT on first day of study as students fume over fee blocks, housing
One of Africa’s best – South African rapper AKA leaves a legacy of iconic music
Maverick News

One of Africa’s best – South African rapper AKA leaves a legacy of iconic music
US Shoots Down Fourth Object as China Levels New Accusation
Business Maverick

US Shoots Down Fourth Object as China Levels New Accusation

TOP READS IN SECTION

Western diplomats raise alarm on South Africa-Russia-China joint naval exercise during anniversary of Ukraine invasion
Maverick News

Western diplomats raise alarm on South Africa-Russia-China joint naval exercise during anniversary of Ukraine invasion
Atul Gupta, Vrede Dairy Project and the ‘dodgy’ transactions — court hears how millions were shifted between accounts
Maverick News

Atul Gupta, Vrede Dairy Project and the ‘dodgy’ transactions — court hears how millions were shifted between accounts
Ronald Lamola calls for quick arrest and prosecution of rapper AKA's killers
Maverick News

Ronald Lamola calls for quick arrest and prosecution of rapper AKA's killers
Controversial Russian frigate sails into Cape Town harbour ahead of contentious war games
Maverick News

Controversial Russian frigate sails into Cape Town harbour ahead of contentious war games
Beaufort West gets former Joburg councillor as new PA mayor — but not everyone is happy
Maverick News

Beaufort West gets former Joburg councillor as new PA mayor — but not everyone is happy

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

Do you come here often?

We know you do. Welcome back! Biscuit, our head of Barketing at DM, wanted to wish you a Happy Valentine’s Day. She also wanted to remind you that a healthy relationship requires loyalty and commitment. We know you’re a loyal reader and commitment takes time BUT (because it’s Valentine’s Day) we thought we’d ask the BIG question:

Will you be our Maverick Insider?

We’re committed to making South Africa better but we need our loyal readers’ support to keep going.

Go on, show us some love… 

Join The Cause
Biscuit Valentines Day

You're Welcome, South Africa

Daily Maverick's Rebecca Davis exposed the SA Tourism/Tottenham Hotspur R1-billion deal. Due to her work, that deal is no longer happening. We’re not going to pretend that it wasn’t a proud moment in Daily Maverick HQ.

BUT it could not have happened without the brave whistleblower who brought the information to us, because they trusted us. It would not have had the impact it had, if that story was hidden behind a paywall. We have millions of readers. Only 20,000 have joined our membership community to keep us going. The whistleblowers of South Africa and our Maverick Insider members are the real heroes. So to say it precisely:

You’re welcome, South Africa.

Thank you, South Africa

Join Maverick Insider and help Daily Maverick stop the next brainless R1-billion deal.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.