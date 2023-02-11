South Africa

Illustrative image | President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool / Getty Images) | City Hall in Cape Town. (Photo: Leila Dougan) | (Gallo Images / Jeffrey Abrahams)
By Daily Maverick
11 Feb 2023
0

Test your knowledge on all things related to Sona by taking the DM168 online quiz. Compare your results with other Maverick Insiders by sharing them in the comments section.

Don’t see the quiz on this page? Click here: https://tally.so/r/wkbDZo

