A resident attempts to cross the river at Pelem Road bridge in the Eastern Cape. More than 1,000 people have been displaced due to heavy flooding. (Photo: Tembile Sgqolana)

Another 75 people were taken from Silvertown to Gali Thembani, where hundreds of people were relocated.

Gift of the Givers, local businesses and political parties rushed to the assistance of displaced families.

Read more in Daily Maverick: “Floods displace more than 1,000 informal settlement residents in Komani”

The mayor of Emalahleni municipality, Ntombizanele Koni, said one person died in Bankis village after a house collapsed.

“In Zote village a bridge collapsed and pupils could not get home. People had to sleep in their cars as they could not cross the bridge that collapsed in front of them,” she said.

Koni said the rain had damaged several roads in the municipality.

In Komani, the river broke its banks and flooded a bridge near Rhawutini. People and traffic were forced to take a detour as the water rose rapidly.

Rhawutini resident Totomi Noyila said those who owned livestock were looking for pigs and goats that disappeared during the floods.

When Daily Maverick arrived at Rhawutini on Thursday, roads were washed away. Fences, homes and a Jojo tank that supplied water to the village were damaged.

People who remained were cleaning their houses while some salvaged what little they could.

The Queenstown SPCA is closed due to the floods. Cats and kittens were taken to the Stutterheim SPCA, while dogs were transferred to the King William’s Town and Mthatha branches of the SPCA.

Graves at the Komani cemetery were flooded as the rain continued on Thursday.

Evacuations

Chris Hani District Municipality spokesperson Bulelwa Ganyaza said that on Wednesday night, 75 people were evacuated from Silvertown informal settlement due to the rising water in the Komani River.

She said the bad weather continued to wreak havoc across the area, with two more municipalities affected.

Read on Daily Maverick: Extreme weather on the way — and events like this are likely to become more frequent

“Some of the rivers are currently overflowing, affecting bridges in different parts of the district. Reports have so far been received from Enoch Mgijima, Dr AB Xuma and Emalahleni municipalities,” she said.

Ganyaza said roads in these areas were severely damaged.

In Emalahleni, access to schools and clinics has been hampered due to damage to the Mcwangele bridge in ward 10. The Tabasa village bridge in Zwartwater — connecting Qumbu, Thozamisa, Gova, Dumdum and Emdeni, including Molteno and Komani — has collapsed.

According to Ganyaza, the Zingquthu bridge in ward 30, the Koppies bridge in Emachibini in ward 6, as well as roads in Ezibeleni have been damaged.

“In AB Xuma, bridges are affected in a number of villages under wards 11, 12, 13 and 15. Road infrastructure is affected in almost all 20 wards,” she said.

Disaster teams

Ganyaza said disaster teams are monitoring the situation throughout the district and updates would be provided.

“Motorists and communities, especially in low-lying areas, are urged to be vigilant,” she said.

Amathole District Municipality spokesperson Nonceba Madikizela-Vuso said disaster officers were on high alert after heavy rains were forecast.

“The alert is to indicate that parts of Amathole district can expect disruptive rainfall, with a high probability of widespread flooding in some of our areas, as well as overflowing of rivers and low bridges,” she said.

She said that in Mbashe local municipality, communities had been alerted to an overflowing Nothenge bridge which serves Willowvale and Elliotdale.

“Motorists and pedestrians are warned to not attempt crossing the bridge to avoid … loss of lives. Other areas such as Mnquma local municipality and Great Kei municipality are being issued a yellow level two for disruptive rains from Friday,” said Madikizela-Vuso.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

SANParks spokesperson Ike Phaahla said due to heavy rains in and around the southern part of Kruger National Park, several roads had been closed.

“SANParks advises guests to not use any gravel roads and to stay on the tar. Guests are further advised not to travel on any roads which have been closed, and not to cross any low-water bridges as the dangers of being washed away are high,” said Phaahla.

Phaahla said visitors could not access the Crocodile Bridge Gate and the Malelane Gate due to the flooding of the Crocodile River. Several other bridges were flooded.

“The rain forecast for Thursday remains high and caution should be exercised at all times on the roads. SANParks will continue posting updates on the SANParks/Kruger National Park Facebook group as and when information changes,” Phaahla said.

Phaahla said guests who need to postpone their bookings due to the floods will have the option of changing their reservations or receiving a credit to use at a later date. DM/OBP