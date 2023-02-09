Our Burning Planet

STORM HAVOC

One fatality reported, bridges damaged as rain lashes parts of Eastern Cape

One fatality reported, bridges damaged as rain lashes parts of Eastern Cape
A resident attempts to cross the river at Pelem Road bridge in the Eastern Cape. More than 1,000 people have been displaced due to heavy flooding. (Photo: Tembile Sgqolana)
By Tembile Sgqolana
09 Feb 2023
0

As the Eastern Cape reels under violent storms, one person has been reported dead in a village in Emalahleni municipality, while more than 1,000 others were displaced in Komani informal settlements.

Another 75 people were taken from Silvertown to Gali Thembani, where hundreds of people were relocated.

Gift of the Givers, local businesses and political parties rushed to the assistance of displaced families.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Floods displace more than 1,000 informal settlement residents in Komani

eastern cape floods
Heavy rain and flooding left thousands with severely damaged homes at Rhawutini informal settlement. (Photo: Tembile Sgqolana)
eastern cape floods
Debris and logs cut off the road at the Komani River bridge following heavy rain in the flood-stricken Eastern Cape. (Photo: Tembile Sgqolana)
eastern cape floods
Debris and logs blocked the road at the Komani River Bridge following heavy rain in the flood-stricken Eastern Cape. (Photo: Tembile Sgqolana)

The mayor of Emalahleni municipality, Ntombizanele Koni, said one person died in Bankis village after a house collapsed.

“In Zote village a bridge collapsed and pupils could not get home. People had to sleep in their cars as they could not cross the bridge that collapsed in front of them,” she said.

Koni said the rain had damaged several roads in the municipality.

In Komani, the river broke its banks and flooded a bridge near Rhawutini. People and traffic were forced to take a detour as the water rose rapidly.

Rhawutini resident Totomi Noyila said those who owned livestock were looking for pigs and goats that disappeared during the floods.

eastern cape floods
A Rhawutini resident stands on top of his shack looking at floodwater covering the Pelem Road bridge after heavy rain in the flood-stricken Eastern Cape. (Photo: Tembile Sgqolana)

When Daily Maverick arrived at Rhawutini on Thursday, roads were washed away. Fences, homes and a Jojo tank that supplied water to the village were damaged.

People who remained were cleaning their houses while some salvaged what little they could.

The Queenstown SPCA is closed due to the floods. Cats and kittens were taken to the Stutterheim SPCA, while dogs were transferred to the King William’s Town and Mthatha branches of the SPCA.

Graves at the Komani cemetery were flooded as the rain continued on Thursday.

Evacuations

Chris Hani District Municipality spokesperson Bulelwa Ganyaza said that on Wednesday night, 75 people were evacuated from Silvertown informal settlement due to the rising water in the Komani River.

She said the bad weather continued to wreak havoc across the area, with two more municipalities affected.

Read on Daily Maverick: Extreme weather on the way — and events like this are likely to become more frequent

“Some of the rivers are currently overflowing, affecting bridges in different parts of the district. Reports have so far been received from Enoch Mgijima, Dr AB Xuma and Emalahleni municipalities,” she said.

Ganyaza said roads in these areas were severely damaged.

In Emalahleni, access to schools and clinics has been hampered due to damage to the Mcwangele bridge in ward 10. The Tabasa village bridge in Zwartwater — connecting Qumbu, Thozamisa, Gova, Dumdum and Emdeni, including Molteno and Komani — has collapsed.

According to Ganyaza, the Zingquthu bridge in ward 30, the Koppies bridge in Emachibini in ward 6, as well as roads in Ezibeleni have been damaged.

“In AB Xuma, bridges are affected in a number of villages under wards 11, 12, 13 and 15. Road infrastructure is affected in almost all 20 wards,” she said.

Disaster teams

Ganyaza said disaster teams are monitoring the situation throughout the district and updates would be provided. 

“Motorists and communities, especially in low-lying areas, are urged to be vigilant,” she said.

Amathole District Municipality spokesperson Nonceba Madikizela-Vuso said disaster officers were on high alert after heavy rains were forecast.

“The alert is to indicate that parts of Amathole district can expect disruptive rainfall, with a high probability of widespread flooding in some of our areas, as well as overflowing of rivers and low bridges,” she said.

She said that in Mbashe local municipality, communities had been alerted to an overflowing Nothenge bridge which serves Willowvale and Elliotdale.

“Motorists and pedestrians are warned to not attempt crossing the bridge to avoid … loss of lives. Other areas such as Mnquma local municipality and Great Kei municipality are being issued a yellow level two for disruptive rains from Friday,” said Madikizela-Vuso.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

SANParks spokesperson Ike Phaahla said due to heavy rains in and around the southern part of Kruger National Park, several roads had been closed.

“SANParks advises guests to not use any gravel roads and to stay on the tar. Guests are further advised not to travel on any roads which have been closed, and not to cross any low-water bridges as the dangers of being washed away are high,” said Phaahla.

Phaahla said visitors could not access the Crocodile Bridge Gate and the Malelane Gate due to the flooding of the Crocodile River. Several other bridges were flooded.

“The rain forecast for Thursday remains high and caution should be exercised at all times on the roads. SANParks will continue posting updates on the SANParks/Kruger National Park Facebook group as and when information changes,” Phaahla said.

Phaahla said guests who need to postpone their bookings due to the floods will have the option of changing their reservations or receiving a credit to use at a later date. DM/OBP

Gallery
Absa OBP

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Ramaphosa announces National State of Disaster, new Minister of Electricity to deal with power crisis
South Africa

Ramaphosa announces National State of Disaster, new Minister of Electricity to deal with power crisis
Ramaphosa to go for Cabinet reshuffle lite — the power lies in his super Presidency
Maverick News

Ramaphosa to go for Cabinet reshuffle lite — the power lies in his super Presidency
Patriotic Alliance’s stunning victory breaks ANC and DA’s 15-year ward-seat dominance in Cape Town
Maverick News

Patriotic Alliance’s stunning victory breaks ANC and DA’s 15-year ward-seat dominance in Cape Town
INTERVIEW — De Ruyter says initial police investigators in poisoning case were ‘out of their depth’
Business Maverick

INTERVIEW — De Ruyter says initial police investigators in poisoning case were ‘out of their depth’
Ramaphosa says ‘off-the-shelf’ mining cadastre for SA on its way
South Africa

Ramaphosa says ‘off-the-shelf’ mining cadastre for SA on its way

TOP READS IN SECTION

‘It’s a moral disgrace’: Cape Town mayor spits fire as Russian seismic ship sails to Antarctica
Maverick News

‘It’s a moral disgrace’: Cape Town mayor spits fire as Russian seismic ship sails to Antarctica
Ramaphosa to go for Cabinet reshuffle lite — the power lies in his super Presidency
Maverick News

Ramaphosa to go for Cabinet reshuffle lite — the power lies in his super Presidency
Presidency calls for 'cool heads' as SA Tourism launches witch-hunt for Tottenham deal whistle-blowers
Maverick News

Presidency calls for 'cool heads' as SA Tourism launches witch-hunt for Tottenham deal whistle-blowers
Extreme weather on the way — and events like this are likely to become more frequent
Maverick News

Extreme weather on the way — and events like this are likely to become more frequent
Vrede Dairy Project: Agri SA director testifies in Gupta-linked Free State corruption trial
Maverick News

Vrede Dairy Project: Agri SA director testifies in Gupta-linked Free State corruption trial

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.