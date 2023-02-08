Defend Truth

GROUNDUP

University calls on NSFAS to scrap cap on accommodation allowance as students battle to find lodgings

University calls on NSFAS to scrap cap on accommodation allowance as students battle to find lodgings
Alex Mailula, a third-year law student from Limpopo, says his family will not be able to afford the R2,000 a month to top up his rent now that his NSFAS allowance has been capped. (Photo: Mosima Rafapa)
By Mosima Rafapa
08 Feb 2023
0

The private accredited accommodation allowance for university students has been capped at R45,000 for 2023 by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme.

Many tertiary students in private accommodation are battling to find lodgings this year because the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has capped the private accredited accommodation annual allowance at R45,000 for 2023.

Last week, Higher Education and Training Minister Blade Nzimande said all university student allowances, except the living allowance, would increase by 5%. He said students housed at university residences would receive an annual allowance of R61,500, and those in private, accredited accommodation off campus would receive an allowance capped at R45,000.

Keneiloe Ramohapi, a second-year BSc student at the University of Pretoria (UP), says last year NSFAS gave her R60,000 for accommodation, which was already too little. She was paying R6,630 a month. She relied on her mother who runs an informal business selling honey to top up her rent.

Many UP students live in Hatfield because it is considered a safe area near the main campus. Most students GroundUp spoke to pay more than R6,000 a month in rent.

Alex Mailula, a third-year law student from Limpopo, said, “There’s no one back home who will be able to pay for me.” He said his rent had gone up from R5,900 a month last year to R6,300.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Mathapelo Nkambule, a third-year LLB student, lives at Varsity Studios, which has over 900 students, mostly NSFAS dependent, and where 10-month rentals range from R6,150 to R6,700 per month. He says his alternative is to move to Sunnyside, which is further away and “not safe”.

University spokesperson Rikus Delport said the university had sent a letter to NSFAS “to reconsider the cost, as the actual cost of both UP-owned and private accommodation exceeds the capped amount of R45,000”.

“The difference between the actual amount and the capped amount will lead to outstanding amounts on student accounts, which may not be recovered,” said Delport.

The Student Representative Council has contacted student accommodation establishments to try to get rents reduced but with little success.

NSFAS confirmed the allowance amount but did not explain the decision to cap it. Students also get an allowance for learning materials of R5,460, and those not in university residences (including those living with families) get a living allowance of R15,750. Students living with relatives also get a transport allowance of R7,875.

The Department of Higher Education and Training did not respond to our queries. DM

First published by GroundUp.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

‘It’s a moral disgrace’: Cape Town mayor spits fire as Russian seismic ship sails to Antarctica
Maverick News

‘It’s a moral disgrace’: Cape Town mayor spits fire as Russian seismic ship sails to Antarctica
Ramaphosa says ‘off-the-shelf’ mining cadastre for SA on its way
South Africa

Ramaphosa says ‘off-the-shelf’ mining cadastre for SA on its way
MPs blast ‘out-of-order’ Sisulu, SA Tourism chiefs, and give Tottenham Hotspur deal the boot
Maverick News

MPs blast ‘out-of-order’ Sisulu, SA Tourism chiefs, and give Tottenham Hotspur deal the boot
Sea of troubles after Eastern Cape’s first desalination plant forced to close
Maverick News

Sea of troubles after Eastern Cape’s first desalination plant forced to close
Extreme weather on the way — and events like this are likely to become more frequent
Maverick News

Extreme weather on the way — and events like this are likely to become more frequent

TOP READS IN SECTION

‘It’s a moral disgrace’: Cape Town mayor spits fire as Russian seismic ship sails to Antarctica
Maverick News

‘It’s a moral disgrace’: Cape Town mayor spits fire as Russian seismic ship sails to Antarctica
Sea of troubles after Eastern Cape’s first desalination plant forced to close
Maverick News

Sea of troubles after Eastern Cape’s first desalination plant forced to close
The Bull in a china shop – Gwede Mantashe
Maverick News

The Bull in a china shop – Gwede Mantashe
‘People are broken’ — Daily Maverick readers describe toll rolling blackouts take on their health and businesses
Maverick News

‘People are broken’ — Daily Maverick readers describe toll rolling blackouts take on their health and businesses
Cross-border crime - SIU probe into stalled R85.7-million Mozambique border wall nears completion
Maverick News

Cross-border crime – SIU probe into stalled R85.7-million Mozambique border wall nears completion

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.