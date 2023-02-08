Oshwin Andries died on 4 Febrary, 2023, on the way to hospital while recovering from a stabbing committed six days earlier. (Photo: Facebook)

Hundreds of people came together outside the residence of football player Oshwin Andries, to honour his legacy. A memorial service for the 19-year-old player was held on Tuesday 7 February in Klapmuts.

Death of Oshwin Andries

The Stellenbosch FC player passed away on Saturday, after he was readmitted to hospital due to complaints about severe pain. Oshwin was stabbed on 29 January in Mandela City, Klapmuts while at a local tavern, according to reports.

Following an heated altercation with an unidentified assailant earlier in the evening, Oshwin was reportedly stabbed in the head and the back after the suspect followed him to the tavern. Oshwin was taken to Stellenbosch hospital and was discharged on Monday morning, but his pain persisted until he eventually was readmitted to Paarl hospital.

No arrests have been made regarding Oshwin’s killer, according to Captain Nowonga Sukwana, police spokesperson in a statement. “He was treated for a stab wound and due to complications, he was turned back to the hospital. Circumstances around his stabbing are still under investigation,” said Sukwana.

A community in mourning

Oshwin, who passed away weeks before his 20th birthday, played as a midfielder and defender. Last year, he captained the South African team in the under-20 Afcon Cosafa qualifiers.

Community members from across the wider Stellenbosch area filled the street where Oshwin’s residence was located. Other Stellenbosch FC players were also present, including Lee Langeveldt, the club’s goalkeeper. Langeveldt called Oshwin talented, committed, hard-working, funny and “one of the best”.

“When he played he always gave his best. He made his debut with Orlando Pirates, one of the biggest teams in South Africa and Africa. He was man of the match for that game. That already tells you everything. He had a bright future and he would have gotten so far,” said Langeveldt.

Langeveldt said it is a pity what happened to Oshwin and that his death is a big loss for the team and the community, Klapmuts and beyond.

Words from the family

Community members also lined up the street to personally show support for Oshwin’s family, which included his mother Natasha Andries, his older brother Lee-Irwin Andries and his younger brother Teshwin Andries.

The day had its difficulties for the family, Natasha told Daily Maverick. “It’s crying, then you’re alright, then you cry again, then you’re alright. With more people, then you’re alright again, then I don’t cry. It’s actually really sad when I’m alone,” she said.

At the service, one could see Oshwin’s impact on the community through the volume of people present, his mother observed. However, she said that Tuesday’s crowd will be small compared to the people who will show up to the funeral, which takes place on Thursday.

Everyone from Oshwin’s community had his back, said Natasha. “Especially the little ones, the little ones really looked up to him. He actually trained children, I didn’t even know,” she said.

“The people were crazy about him. And he was down to earth. He was not a haughty child. He always said: ‘Mammie, I just want the people to treat me normally as always. They shouldn’t make a big deal about me.”

His mother also described how Oshwin cared about his community, by helping those in need or who needed something to eat. She wants her late son to be remembered as a good person, just as they knew him. Someone who never gave anyone any reason to see him as a troublemaker, she said. “I just want people to always remember who he was, and where he came from and what type of person he was.”

Talking about Oshwin, Lee-Irwin told Daily Maverick, “He was a legend. He was a community person.” The three brothers were raised by a single mother and had to fight hard for their achievements as a family. He describes their family as having a special love for sport, himself having been into rugby, appearing in Craven Week and playing for the under-19 Blue Bulls.

For Lee-Irwin, Tuesday was a “normal day, at a time when things were not normal”.

“Today was a quiet day. We had some time to ourselves, there weren’t too many people. But this morning was sad when the team came to greet us,” said Lee-Irwin. “And it’s really hard on my younger brother, the fact that when the team left he couldn’t even leave the house today and sat and cried all day.”

“It’s weird to see a Stellenbosch team without our brother. And I’m thankful to them that they gave up their time to be here with us today and support us,” he added.

He expressed gratitude for the community support, but added: “That emptiness, that longing is overwhelming.” Despite all the kind words and support, “the emptiness is just too big. It was too sudden for us. One moment you’re asking him, ‘Are you all right’, ‘Yes I am fine, my broer.’ And then the next moment…he’s gone.”

“I don’t have words to describe how I feel and tears could never truly express it. The best that I can do is to support my mother and my little brother.” He believes that his younger brother needs the support right now, even more than himself. Oshwin offered guidance to his little brother, that is why it is so difficult for him.

Lee-Irwin had thought about ways to honour Oshwin’s legacy, but he believes the mark on the community is already evident. “When you look around you, I don’t think there can be more done. The mark has already been left and it’s so big, it can’t be taken away.

“All that I can say to the people is: What Oshwin planted in us, let’s grow in it. Let’s prosper in it. He was a phenomenal person.”

Ruché van Rooyen, Oshwin’s girlfriend, told Daily Maverick emphasised Oshwin’s important role in his community. “Everybody saw him as a star and a role model. And he always thought of his people,” she said.

Public condolences

After Oshwin’s death, various organisations and political figures delivered commentary on his death.

“It is with deep sadness that Stellenbosch FC has learned of the untimely passing of promising young defender, Oshwin Andries,” said a press statement by Stellenbosch FC.

“Andries was a gifted young footballer who graduated from the SFC Academy to make his professional debut at the age of 18. He later became the Club’s youngest-ever goalscorer in the DStv Premiership and captained South Africa at the recent U-20 Afcon Cosafa qualifiers,” the statement read.

“His presence, both on the pitch and off it, will be sorely missed. The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Stellenbosch FC are with his family, friends and loved ones.”

Anroux Marais, Western Cape Provincial Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport said in a statement: “Oshwin’s death is a devastating loss to sport in the province. He was a beacon of hope to other young players, as he chose to follow his football dreams as a means to future success. He had a bright football career ahead of him and I am saddened that his journey was cut short by a senseless act of violence.”

Gesie van Deventer, mayor of Stellenbosch, said in a statement: “On behalf of the Stellenbosch Council, I express my sincere condolences to the family & friends of Oshwin Andries. He was a rising star that was taken from us way too soon. We keep his family, friends and StellenboschFC in our thoughts & prayers.” DM