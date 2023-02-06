Alyssa Healy of Australia plays a shot during the T20 International series between India and Australia at Dr DY Patil Cricket Stadium on 9 December 2022 in Mumbai, India. (Photo: Pankaj Nangia / Getty Images)

Australia Women have won more cricket World Cups (in both the T20 and 50-over versions) than all the other nations combined. Their dominance on the field stretches further than major tournaments too, with a victory over the team from Down Under a rare feat on any occasion.

The last time Australia failed to win a World Cup was in England in 2017. It took an incredible — then a World Cup knockout record — unbeaten 171 by India’s Harmanpreet Kaur to set up a 36-run victory over the Aussies in the semifinal.

That is the type of near-superhuman effort it takes to overcome the mighty Aussies, and sometimes even that is not enough.

But since that mishap in 2017, Australia claimed the next three World Cup trophies (one ODI and two T20s) as well as bagging a Commonwealth gold medal last year.

In simple terms, this team is near unbeatable and is well ahead of all its competitors. There is even an argument to be made that it is currently the most dominant team in world sport.

Their squad for the T20 World Cup — which begins in Cape Town on Friday — is loaded in every position and has an exquisite balance of youth and experience.

Players who failed to make the squad, such as Amanda-Jade Wellington and Sophie Molineux, would be the first names dotted down in other national squads, but the depth in Australia’s women’s cricket means they are spoilt for choice in every department.

Another example is hard-hitting all-rounder Tahlia McGrath, who made her national team debut in 2016, but failed to play regularly for Australia until two years ago because of the wealth of talent ahead of her.

In 2022, McGrath was named in the ICC Women’s T20I Team of the Year and captured the ICC and Australian Women’s T20I Player of the Year accolades — these achievements all by a player who only recently became a regular fixture.

Structures in place

Australia’s dominance in the women’s game is not by accident. Cricket Australia has invested more than any other nation in its women’s programme.

The Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) is the biggest and most competitive women’s T20 tournament in the world. It is women’s cricket’s version of the Indian Premier League (IPL), and the impact the IPL has had on Indian cricket is clear to see.

Cricket Australia launched the WBBL in 2015, before anything of the sort was seen in other countries. India is launching the Women’s Premier League (a women’s version of the IPL) only now, in 2023 when the first edition of the IPL happened 15 years ago — whereas it took Cricket Australia only four years after the inaugural edition of the Big Bash League to get the WBBL off the ground.

According to Cricket Australia figures shared in 2021, apart from centrally contracted players, 98 women had a state contract, of whom 76 also had a WBBL contract. Cricket Australia also initiated a landmark pregnancy policy.

Other countries have also made progressive steps in supporting women cricketers, but Cricket Australia’s contracts, policies and support are unparalleled, so it is hardly surprising that the results on the field are unprecedented too.

Strength in every department

Australia have all their bases covered in their playing squad for this World Cup, and it should not be a surprise to see them clinching their third T20 title in a row in South Africa.

The side from Down Under has strength in every department. Often, one world-class player replaces another, with bat or ball.

Alyssa Healy is an incredible ball striker at the top of the order. The diminutive batter plays strokes all around the wicket and is arguably the best wicketkeeper in the game too.

Captain Meg Lanning averages an astonishing 36.2 in the format and is the anchor that keeps the team together. Her ability to shift gears and play the role needed from her allows batters at the other end to play their natural game.

What really sets the team apart on the field is its world-class all-rounders. Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner can win the game with bat or ball in hand.

Gardner currently sits at the pinnacle of all-rounders on the ICC T20 rankings, while Perry — a former No 1 — sits in 10th place after coming back from a slew of injuries recently.

Gardner offers reliable off-spin to Lanning, too. But the big spin-bowling threat in the side is 27-year-old Alana King, who produces sharp-turning leg breaks. And the experienced Megan Schutt will take the new ball and bowl her in-dippers on South Africa’s swing-friendly pitches.

Australia have lost just one T20I contest over the past 22 months. That defeat came at the hands of India away from home via a Super Over, with inspirational skipper Lanning on the sidelines.

If any team beats Australia during the upcoming tournament, they will need to be at their very best in every department, a few Aussies will need to fail, uncharacteristically, and some good fortune will have to go the opposition’s way too. DM