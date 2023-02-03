Business Maverick

International Finance

US futures slump, Asia struggles and tech weighs on sentiment: markets wrap

US futures slump, Asia struggles and tech weighs on sentiment: markets wrap
An employee works at the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operated by Japan Exchange Group. (Photo: Toru Hanai/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
03 Feb 2023
0

US and European equity futures declined on Friday as disappointing earnings from Apple, Amazon.com and Alphabet weighed on market sentiment.

Asian shares were mixed, with Chinese benchmarks down while Japanese and Australian stocks eked out gains. The Hang Seng Tech Index dropped 1.5%, pacing declines in the wider Hong Kong market.

Positive sentiment from surges in the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 on Thursday evaporated as investors parsed late results from the tech trio that showed an economic slowdown is throttling demand for electronics, e-commerce, cloud computing and digital advertising. 

Australian and New Zealand bonds extended the global debt rally in early Asia trading, with yields in the 2-10 maturity zone dropping more than 10 basis points. Treasuries steadied after strong gains following the Federal Reserve’s meeting on Wednesday.  

Japan’s 10-year yield slipped by half a basis point to 0.49%, just below the ceiling of the central bank’s target range.

A dollar index rose after earlier this week hitting the lowest since April last year.

Adani companies will remain in focus for investors in Asia on Friday. Billionaire Gautam Adani is in talks with creditors to prepay some loans backed by pledged shares, while India’s biggest stock exchanges placed six Adani companies on a watchlist for additional trading scrutiny. 

Emerging-markets investor Mark Mobius said his firm didn’t participate in Adani Enterprises’ stock sale before it was pulled as concerns about its debt “scared us away”. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs Group and JPMorgan Chase & Co have told some clients that bonds related to Adani’s business empire can offer value.

Gold rose slightly after slumping almost 2% on Thursday as traders sold off haven assets amid renewed optimism developed nations including the US are reining in inflation and may be able to avoid recessions.

Investors across the globe have been cheering what they perceive as varying degrees of dovish tilts from central banks across the globe.

The US Labour Department releases its hiring report for January on Friday. Fed chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday the central bank had made progress in its inflation battle even as labor-market data continues to show tightness that could add to wage pressures.  

Bonds rallied in Europe, helping underpin gains in the US, after the Bank of England raised rates by half a point but indicated that its tightening cycle is drawing to a close. And while the European Central Bank remained somewhat hawkish, traders were heartened when president Christine Lagarde acknowledged disinflation. BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.