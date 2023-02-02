Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Zimbabwe Cuts World’s Highest Interest Rate as Inflation Eases

Zimbabwe Cuts World’s Highest Interest Rate as Inflation Eases
John Mangudya, governor of the Central Bank of Zimbabwe, listens during a Bloomberg Television interview in New York, U.S., on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Mangudya discussed Zimbabwe's efforts to attract investors.
By Bloomberg
02 Feb 2023
0

Zimbabwe’s central bank cut its benchmark interest rate for the first time since becoming the world’s most aggressive monetary authority in June on expectations that a downward trend in inflation will continue.

The monetary policy committee lowered the rate to 150% from 200%, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor John Mangudya said in a statement Thursday, making it the second central bank on the continent after Angola to lower borrowing costs this year.

“The moderation in interest rates is important and necessitated by the downward trend in the month-on-month inflation since the last quarter of 2022,” he said. “The bank expects the downward trend in inflation to continue into 2023.”

Monthly inflation slowed from 12.4% in August to 1.1% in January and has been below the 3% target since November. Annual price growth slowed for a fifth straight month in January to 230%.

Drastic measures since June, including raising interest rates to a record, selling gold coins and easing controls over the foreign-exchange market to deal with a widening gap between the official and unofficial rate, have helped contain surging inflation and initially stabilized the nation’s tumbling currency.

The Zimbabwean dollar has depreciated 15% against the US currency this year to trade at Z$801 on the official market. That compares with Z$1,000 on the black market.

To halt its slide and prevent it seeping into inflation, the central bank will “focus on smoothening exchange-rate shocks through regular foreign currency sales to banks from the surrender portion of foreign-exchange receipts,” the governor said.

Blended Inflation

The monetary authority will allow exporters to retain 75% of their foreign-currency earnings, compared with 60% previously, he said.

“The increased retention will ameliorate against the increased demand for payments in US dollars by various service providers in the economy such as power utility Zesa which not only increased their tariff in October last year but now requires the bulk of payment in US dollars,” Collins Chibafa, president of the Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe, said in an interview.

The MPC will adopt a so-called blended consumer price index as the inflation benchmark to take account of the growing use of US dollars in the economy, Mangudya said.

“The blended inflation is the most appropriate inflation for the Zimbabwean economy in view of the increased use of foreign currency in domestic transactions within the economy and the high levels of foreign-exchange deposits and loans in the banking sector of around 65%,” he said.

Annual blended inflation was 102% in January and 0.7% month-on-month.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

David Mabuza a Cabinet Lekgotla no-show as his deputy president tenure reaches its twilight 
Maverick News

David Mabuza a Cabinet Lekgotla no-show as his deputy president tenure reaches its twilight 
Suspended Prasa whistle-blower Martha Ngoye found not guilty in arbitration case
Maverick News

Suspended Prasa whistle-blower Martha Ngoye found not guilty in arbitration case
Cape Town’s beaches may be more hazardous to health than they seem, according to sewage test results
Maverick News

Cape Town’s beaches may be more hazardous to health than they seem, according to sewage test results
Jacob Zuma lauds Arthur Fraser for saving him from ‘death itself’ in jail and averting ‘national stress’
Maverick News

Jacob Zuma lauds Arthur Fraser for saving him from ‘death itself’ in jail and averting ‘national stress’
Diesel or darkness: PetroSA charges Eskom unfair prices, extracts upfront payments
Maverick News

Diesel or darkness: PetroSA charges Eskom unfair prices, extracts upfront payments

TOP READS IN SECTION

From Lindiwe Sisulu, With Love: Inside SA Tourism’s R1bn proposal to sponsor Tottenham Hotspur
Maverick News

From Lindiwe Sisulu, With Love: Inside SA Tourism’s R1bn proposal to sponsor Tottenham Hotspur
Diesel or darkness: PetroSA charges Eskom unfair prices, extracts upfront payments
Maverick News

Diesel or darkness: PetroSA charges Eskom unfair prices, extracts upfront payments
Cartoon Thursday with Rico
South Africa

Cartoon Thursday with Rico
Warning on short-circuiting, older model Tevo Magneto lights
South Africa

Warning on short-circuiting, older model Tevo Magneto lights
After the Bell: Could SA Tourism’s sponsorship deal with Spurs actually work?
South Africa

After the Bell: Could SA Tourism’s sponsorship deal with Spurs actually work?

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.