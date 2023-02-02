Defend Truth

GROUNDUP

Relief for rail commuters as Cape Town’s Parow Station reopens

Relief for rail commuters as Cape Town’s Parow Station reopens
Parow station, previously the busiest station on the northern line, reopened to commuters on Monday. (Photo: Tariro Washinyira)
By Tariro Washinyira
02 Feb 2023
0

Prasa says services in Parow will only be available during the week for now.

The resumption of train services from Parow Station on Metrorail’s Northern Line in Cape Town has come as much-needed financial relief to people in the surrounding communities.

Prior to being closed at the start of the Covid lockdown in March 2020, Parow was one of the busiest stations. During the closure, commuters had to walk to Tygerberg and Elsies River in order to catch a train to Cape Town. A single taxi trip along this 30-minute walking route costs about R14.

In March last year, we reported that Metrorail had brought back trains to the Northern Line via Goodwood but trains were not stopping at Parow. Trains still do not stop at Degrendale Station on the Parow North Montevista route.

We spoke to a dozen commuters on Monday morning who were using the station for the first time since 2020.

Ralton Davids was travelling to Claremont where he works as a caretaker. He said he was excited to be using the Parow station again because he had been travelling 45 minutes from Cravenby to Tygerberg station.

“Sometimes I’d walk in the rain or end up taking a bus. The bus is R30 a trip from Parow. Then I have to take another bus at Woodstock to Claremont which is R44. But a train would cost R8 a trip. A weekly train ticket is R50. I’m happy I can now save for other things and will be able to afford more groceries,” he said.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Esnath, who works in Tokai, said she was spending about R2,000 on other transport modes from Parow to Tokai. A taxi from Parow to Bellville costs R18, Bellville to Wynberg is R20, then Wynberg to Tokai is another R12. And then I would need to travel back home and do it all again each day of the week.

By using a train again her transport costs will drop to R400 per month.

Parow Ward Councillor Franchesca Walker told GroundUp that she met Prasa and Transnet officials on 17 January 2023 to discuss when Parow Station will be reopened. “We welcome the upgrades of the stations and await the full plan when Parow Station and Bishop Lavis Station have been completed.”

Metrorail spokesperson Zinobulali Mihi said Degrendale and Bishop Lavis stations were severely vandalised and are still being refurbished. “Only one train is running in Bishop Lavis, a shuttle service between Ysterplaat and Bellville.”

In a statement on 30 January, Prasa said, “Parow station is one of the busiest stations in area North, with high commuter volumes, as it is next to industrial areas including high schools, tertiary institutions such as Unisa, Northlink College, the University of the Western Cape (UWC), hospitals, malls, and shopping centres.”

Prasa said that the re-introduced service will only be available during the week for now. “We will give further updates as we monitor and improve the service.” DM

First published by GroundUp.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Diesel or darkness: PetroSA charges Eskom unfair prices, extracts upfront payments
Maverick News

Diesel or darkness: PetroSA charges Eskom unfair prices, extracts upfront payments
Jacob Zuma lauds Arthur Fraser for saving him from ‘death itself’ in jail and averting ‘national stress’
Maverick News

Jacob Zuma lauds Arthur Fraser for saving him from ‘death itself’ in jail and averting ‘national stress’
Public concern builds as Lindiwe Sisulu confirms Spurs deal is on the table - but denies championing it
Maverick News

Public concern builds as Lindiwe Sisulu confirms Spurs deal is on the table – but denies championing it
Thuli Madonsela tells impeachment inquiry that Busisiwe Mkhwebane banned her from offices
Maverick News

Thuli Madonsela tells impeachment inquiry that Busisiwe Mkhwebane banned her from offices
From Lindiwe Sisulu, With Love: Inside SA Tourism’s R1bn proposal to sponsor Tottenham Hotspur
Maverick News

From Lindiwe Sisulu, With Love: Inside SA Tourism’s R1bn proposal to sponsor Tottenham Hotspur

TOP READS IN SECTION

From Lindiwe Sisulu, With Love: Inside SA Tourism’s R1bn proposal to sponsor Tottenham Hotspur
Maverick News

From Lindiwe Sisulu, With Love: Inside SA Tourism’s R1bn proposal to sponsor Tottenham Hotspur
Public concern builds as Lindiwe Sisulu confirms Spurs deal is on the table - but denies championing it
Maverick News

Public concern builds as Lindiwe Sisulu confirms Spurs deal is on the table – but denies championing it
Day Zero for Ramaphosa, too, as Joburg taps run dry for tens of thousands
Maverick News

Day Zero for Ramaphosa, too, as Joburg taps run dry for tens of thousands
Protesters block main road in Cape Town, demanding electricity
Maverick News

Protesters block main road in Cape Town, demanding electricity
Diesel or darkness: PetroSA charges Eskom unfair prices, extracts upfront payments
Maverick News

Diesel or darkness: PetroSA charges Eskom unfair prices, extracts upfront payments

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.