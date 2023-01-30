Newsdeck

Missile threats

Britain’s Boris Johnson says Putin threatened him with missile strike

Britain’s Boris Johnson says Putin threatened him with missile strike
Boris Johnson, former UK prime minister, during an event on the sidelines of day three of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Photographer: Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg via Getty Images
By Reuters
30 Jan 2023
0

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened him with a missile strike during a phone call in the run up to the invasion of Ukraine, a charge denied by Moscow.

Johnson, speaking to the BBC for a documentary, said the Russian leader had asked him about the prospects of Ukraine joining NATO, to which he had responded it would not be “for the foreseeable future”.

“He threatened me at one point, and he said, ‘Boris, I don’t want to hurt you but, with a missile, it would only take a minute’ or something like that. Jolly,” Johnson said, recalling the “very long” and “most extraordinary” call in February 2022 which followed a visit by the then prime minister to Kyiv.

“But I think from the very relaxed tone that he was taking, the sort of air of detachment that he seemed to have, he was just playing along with my attempts to get him to negotiate.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters what Johnson had said was not true, or “more precisely, a lie”.

Relations between Moscow and London had sunk to their lowest level in decades even before Russia invaded Ukraine, on the back of the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in the British city of Salisbury in 2018.

Johnson, who stepped down in September in the wake of a series of scandals, sought to position London as Kyiv’s top ally in the West. While in office he visited Kyiv several times and called Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy frequently.

He also visited again this month.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Christina Fincher and Alison Williams)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Why an Eastern Cape municipality that owes Eskom R890m cannot foot its electricity bill
DM168

Why an Eastern Cape municipality that owes Eskom R890m cannot foot its electricity bill
South Africa Show (Season 29) features attempted assassinations, espionage, gangster state, AK47s and Russia love
South Africa

South Africa Show (Season 29) features attempted assassinations, espionage, gangster state, AK47s and Russia love
Chris Pappas: The KZN mayor who threatens the ANC
DM168

Chris Pappas: The KZN mayor who threatens the ANC
Whose city is it anyway? Power-grabbing coalitions are killing local politics and our future
South Africa

Whose city is it anyway? Power-grabbing coalitions are killing local politics and our future
Karpowership risk assessment specialist's qualifications are unclear - and still not forthcoming
South Africa

Karpowership risk assessment specialist's qualifications are unclear – and still not forthcoming

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 22-28 January 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 22-28 January 2023
Israel seals off the home of Palestinian synagogue shooter as Netanyahu vows crackdown
Newsdeck

Israel seals off the home of Palestinian synagogue shooter as Netanyahu vows crackdown
Russia’s war in Ukraine is accelerating the shift away from oil and gas, BP says
Newsdeck

Russia’s war in Ukraine is accelerating the shift away from oil and gas, BP says
Turkey’s Erdogan signals Finland’s Nato bid may be considered over Sweden
Newsdeck

Turkey’s Erdogan signals Finland’s Nato bid may be considered over Sweden
Tunisia election turnout was 11.3%, says electoral commission
Newsdeck

Tunisia election turnout was 11.3%, says electoral commission

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.