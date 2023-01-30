Defend Truth

GUEST ESSAY

Big tech is dead, long live big tech… reports of its death are greatly exaggerated

Big tech is dead, long live big tech… reports of its death are greatly exaggerated
Amazon employees pack boxes at Rugeley Amazon Fulfilment Centre on November 23, 2022 in Rugeley, England. (Photo: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)
By Steven Boykey Sidley
30 Jan 2023
0

If one pulls back from the short-termism of quarterlies, interest rates, supply chains, wars (assuming, gulp, no global conflagration) it is tech which burns at the core of global economic growth.

There is this great site called www.layoffs.fyi, which tracks layoffs in the tech industry. The numbers are grim. More than grim, actually. Over 200,000 in the US in the last year alone, including eye-watering numbers at Meta, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Salesforce and the other longtime stalwarts of the tech-fueled growth sector. What’s going on? Is tech dying?

How big are the cuts? Google — 6%. Meta — 13%. Microsoft — 5%, Salesforce – 10%. The list goes on and on.

It is kind of tempting to gloat and say — yeah, you guys grew too big for your breeches, got fat, complacent and arrogant, and now you are getting what you deserve. Tempting, but inaccurate across many axes, notwithstanding many pundits declaring the end of mega-scale tech.

But the whole thing has left some commentators scratching their heads a bit. No one really gets it. These companies have mountains of cash, hundreds of billions in some cases. They are wildly profitable. And more importantly, their revenues and profits absolutely rocketed during the pandemic when the rest of us sat grumpily in our lockdown hovels buying and using their digital products.

Here is one narrative that I read. Amusing and possibly true. The pandemic happens, and revenues start to soar, to say nothing of profits. The companies hire anything that moves to handle the sudden increase in business and to indulge their favourite new blockchain idea or to hop on the metaverse bandwagon or to build a new social platform or to deftly pivot into health tech.

Then the pandemic runs out of steam and all those depressed TikTok and Amazon surfers suddenly step out into the sunlight and decide to climb mountains and ride bikes and go to the beach, leaving their digital devices unattended. So suppose you are the CEO of the big tech company who worries about people going back to their real non-digital lives. And let’s say you’ve also just finished a doomsaying article about catastrophic inflation and recession.  

FIRE EVERYBODY! you scream, looking anxiously at the window where you might have to make your escape when quarterly results come out.

Elizabeth Lopatto, in an article for The Verge titled “Why are so many tech companies laying people off right now?” considers the possibility that tech companies are only laying off workers because other tech companies are doing it. Copycatting.

I thought her tongue was firmly in her cheek, but her view is supported by Jeffrey Pfeffer, a professor at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, and a luminary in this field. He said “… thinking is hard work, which is why most managers don’t do it”.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Lopatto goes on to quote the PR releases of the mega-companies on the day they announced their layoffs. She slyly comments on how similar they look, and wonders (tongue even deeper in her cheek) whether they all used the same PR company. 

To which I wonder — nah, more likely they all used ChatGPT.

In any event, it turns out that firing people is an iffy strategy anyway according to Prof Pfeffer. Yeah, it cuts some costs, but if your problem is revenue, then cutting costs will not only do diddly squat and may even contribute to even further reducing revenue.

Anyway, whither tech? Of course, no tech company is immune from trouble. Microsoft’s Bing is now positioning to whump Google upside the head by integrating the AI-of-the-moment, ChatGPT. TikTok ate everyone’s “short-video” lunch in only a few years. Meta has egg on its face, for now, about its shaky $10-billion metaverse bet.

But all these companies sit comfortably on massive user bases, carefully researched roadmaps, patent and IP vaults, enviable liquidity, easy access to capital and some of the smartest devs and product designers on the planet (yeah, I know, some of these devs fled for the world of crypto and the big payout longshot, but big tech still remains an attractive place for the best Stems, including, it seems, half of the Asian subcontinent.)

And what of those laid-off employees? Are they going to be OK (aside from the 31 massage therapists laid off from Google)? They are going to be fine, it seems. According to Ziprecruiter, eight out of 10 laid-off tech workers landed back on their feet within three months.

If one pulls back from the short-termism of quarterlies, interest rates, supply chains, wars (assuming, gulp, no global conflagration) it is tech which burns at the core of global economic growth (whether growth as a goal is a good idea is a different debate for a different day).

Fusion energy, tiny smart devices, decentralised social media, crypto, electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, health tech, greentech, regtech, agritech, virtualisation of this, that and everything. That hasn’t changed and won’t.

Big tech is not dead, not even sick. Just temporarily shedding some skin. DM 

Steven Boykey Sidley is a Professor of Practice at JBS, University of Johannesburg.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Another tiger on morning stroll sends children’s nursery into lockdown in Johannesburg
Maverick News

Another tiger on morning stroll sends children’s nursery into lockdown in Johannesburg
Zuma graft trial judge Piet Koen says ‘conscience’ and ‘strong views’ compelled him to recuse himself
Maverick News

Zuma graft trial judge Piet Koen says ‘conscience’ and ‘strong views’ compelled him to recuse himself
Why an Eastern Cape municipality that owes Eskom R890m cannot foot its electricity bill
DM168

Why an Eastern Cape municipality that owes Eskom R890m cannot foot its electricity bill
South Africa Show (Season 29) features attempted assassinations, espionage, gangster state, AK47s and Russia love
South Africa

South Africa Show (Season 29) features attempted assassinations, espionage, gangster state, AK47s and Russia love
Lawyer ordered to pay clients’ R1.4-million stolen by scammer
Maverick News

Lawyer ordered to pay clients’ R1.4-million stolen by scammer

TOP READS IN SECTION

David Mabuza offers to step down if Cyril Ramaphosa wishes him to make way for a new deputy
Maverick News

David Mabuza offers to step down if Cyril Ramaphosa wishes him to make way for a new deputy
Mabuza wants out, Mashatile wants in — new plot turn in South Africa’s game of thrones
Maverick News

Mabuza wants out, Mashatile wants in — new plot turn in South Africa’s game of thrones
‘In 100 days you’ll see a difference’, vows newly elected Johannesburg mayor Thapelo Amad
Maverick News

‘In 100 days you’ll see a difference’, vows newly elected Johannesburg mayor Thapelo Amad
Zuma graft trial judge Piet Koen says ‘conscience’ and ‘strong views’ compelled him to recuse himself
Maverick News

Zuma graft trial judge Piet Koen says ‘conscience’ and ‘strong views’ compelled him to recuse himself
AD2016, again and again: Arrest of senior FBI official puts focus on Russia’s role in ascent of Trump
Maverick News

AD2016, again and again: Arrest of senior FBI official puts focus on Russia’s role in ascent of Trump

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.