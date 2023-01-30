The world's richest man, Gautam Adani. His Adami Group has published a 413-page rebuttal to a short seller’s allegations of widespread corporate malfeasance, seeking to calm investors in the midst of a $2.5-billion share sale and stem a rout that wiped out more than $50-billion of his group’s market value.

In a statement on Sunday, the Adani Group said some 65 of the 88 questions raised by Hindenburg Research have already been addressed in public disclosures and called the US firm’s conduct “nothing short of a calculated securities fraud under applicable law”. It also repeated a threat of legal action.

Read the full text of Adani’s rebuttal here

Asia’s richest man, who is widely perceived as being close to India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also sought to portray Hindenburg’s charges against his conglomerate as an attack against his home country, in a bid to garner support from nationalists. The tycoon has often aligned his businesses with Modi’s development goals, building capital-intensive infrastructure such as ports and airports.

“This is not merely an unwarranted attack on any specific company but a calculated attack on India, the independence, integrity and quality of Indian institutions, and the growth story and ambition of India,” Adani said in its response.

Hindenburg said the response failed to answer most of its questions. Adani’s rebuttal may not be sufficient to assuage investor concerns, said Brian Freitas, an analyst at Smartkarma.

“Just because things are disclosed and known does not make them right,” Freitas said. “How does a group that big explain no analysts coverage and no mutual fund holdings? For me, the biggest issue is the shareholding pattern that is helping keep valuations at stratospheric levels. There will be additional scrutiny given how long this saga has gone on, but I think the impact on the overall market will be small.”

The back-and-forth comes during the last leg of the follow-on offer by Adani Enterprises, which is scheduled to close on Tuesday. It received overall subscriptions of 1% on Friday, when bonds and shares of Adani entities plunged – some of them by their daily 20% limits. While investors in Indian public offerings typically wait until the last day to place bids, there were concerns that Hindenburg’s attack would sour sentiment. Adani himself lost more than $20-billion of his personal wealth last week.

“Adani-linked shares are not that liquid, so there could be some pullback, and demand for the follow-on public offer is also an issue,”said Nitin Chanduka, a Bloomberg Intelligence strategist. “Rarely do stocks reverse in a V shape, so maybe the shares will consolidate at these levels or fall further.”

In a sign the turmoil is likely to continue this week, dollar bonds of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone maturing in 2024 dropped 1.1 cents on the dollar on Monday in early trading amid volatile moves as investors digest the group’s rebuttal. Adani Transmission’s 2026 bond was quoted at a fresh record low of 83.4 cents on the dollar.

Hindenburg published a 100-page report on 24 January, the eve of Adani’s share sale opening, alleging that its two-year investigation found “brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud”. It also called out the conglomerate’s “substantial debt”. The firm, which said it has taken a short position in Adani’s companies through US-traded bonds and non-Indian-traded derivatives, declined to share details of the trade when reached by Bloomberg News.

These are some of the highlights of the Adani response: