Celimpilo Gumede of Cell C Sharks is tackled by Shamus Hurley-Langton of Connacht during their United Rugby Championship match at The Sportsground on 7 January, 2023 in Galway, Ireland. (Photo: Eoin Noonan/Sportsfile/Gallo Images)

The four South African United Rugby Championship (URC) teams will resume their duties in the competition with a spring in their step this weekend after qualifying for the playoff rounds of the European Champions Cup and Challenge Cup last weekend.

The Lions turned their torrid run of four consecutive losses around last week with a fantastic 25-30 victory over Dragons, but this week brings a new challenge for the roaring side who face Connacht in frosty Galway.

South African teams have found it tough going in the Irish city thus far in the URC, with no local team having secured a victory there yet.

Becoming the first South African team to overcome this insistent Irish hurdle will be tough going for the inconsistent Lions — even though Connacht only sit one place (11th) above them on the URC log.

“At this stage, we are not too worried about where we are laying on the table,” said Lions assistant coach Jaque Fourie this week.

“There are still seven games left in the URC for us and they are tough games. We’ve got Leinster, we’ve got Benetton, the Sharks, and the Bulls.”

“We are taking it game-by-game and [right now] our focus is on Connacht. For us, it is a very important game because I think if we can pull this one off this weekend, it will put our URC campaign back on track again.”

Bulls in Wales

The Bulls take on the low-hanging Scarlets on Friday night. Scarlets are currently second last on the URC log but the Welsh outfit have found form recently, winning five of their last six matches in all competitions — including two victories over the Cheetahs in the Challenge Cup.

“We all know Scarlets are on a high at the moment, but saying that, there is nice energy at our camp and it’s almost like a change of season for us as well,” said Bulls’ backline coach Chris Rossouw.

“Confidence will be important but obviously execution and being clinical on the night will be more important.”

Skipper Ruan Nortje returns to the starting 15 to lead the side after coming off the bench against Lyon last week.

The Pretoria-based side also has a new front row with Gerhard Steenekamp, Johann Grobbelaar and Mornay Smith combining once again.

In the backs, Johan Goosen starts at fullback while Harold Vorster and Lionel Mapoe team up in the centres.

The Bulls are currently third on the log behind the Stormers (who have played a match less — and leading Leinster.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Sharks in Scotland

The Sharks have rung the changes to the side that lost to Harlequins last week.

Director of rugby, Neil Powell has decided to rest his Springbok contingent of Eben Etzebeth, Siya Kolisi, Jaden Hendrikse and Lukhanyo Am for his side’s clash against Edinburgh on Saturday.

Both Edinburgh and the Sharks have had up-and-down seasons thus far with both teams languishing mid-table — in eighth and ninth respectively.

“At this stage of the season, we’ve addressed where we’re lying on the log and where we feel we should be sitting, but we have played two games less than some of the teams, and we know the games we have left we have to win and that starts this weekend where we’re looking to put in a good performance,” Sharks centre Ben Tapuai said.

Despite the Edinburgh team missing players to the Scottish camp this weekend, the Australian international believes their opponents will be no less dangerous.

“We can’t read too much into that, they are a very strong, quality side that has been in this competition for a long time, while this is only our second year and we’re still learning the ropes.

“Whether they have their Scottish internationals or they don’t, we know it’s important for their campaign to try and finish as high as they can, the same for us.

“Coming off a disappointing loss against Harlequins last week, we’re just focusing on ourselves and trying to get everything sorted for this match.”

Stormers in Ireland

A tasty top-four clash awaits when second-ranked Stormers clash with fourth-placed Ulster on Friday evening.

It will also be a special night for prop Ali Vermaak, who will play his 50th match for the Stormers.

There are a number of changes throughout the team, which also sees some experienced players make their return to action.

Vermaak is joined in the front row by hooker JJ Kotze and Brok Harris, with Scarra Ntubeni back in the mix from the replacements bench, having recovered from a long-term injury.

Marvin Orie will captain the side and resumes his lock partnership with Ben-Jason Dixon. New recruit Ruben van Heerden is in line to make his Stormers debut from the bench.

Evan Roos is back in the starting line-up, having featured as a replacement in the Champions Cup against Clermont last week.

Mannie Libbok’s continued break after suffering a concussion two weeks ago against London Irish means Jean-Luc du Plessis will start at flyhalf for the first time this season. Starlet Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu will be next to Du Plessis in the number 12 jumper.

Veteran centre Juan de Jongh makes his return on the replacements bench that also features Herschel Jantjies and Kade Wolhuter.

“It is another short turnaround this week, but we are excited to see what these combinations can do,” said Stormers coach John Dobson.

“We have been bolstered by the return of some experienced players and we will need all of it against a good Ulster side.” DM

URC fixtures featuring South African sides:

Friday:

Scarlets v Bulls at Parc Y Scarlets, Llanelli (Kickoff at 9:35pm)

Ulster v Stormers at Kingspan Stadium, Belfast (Kickoff at 9:35pm)

Saturday:

Edinburgh v Sharks at DAM Health Stadium, Edinburgh (Kickoff at 7:15pm)

Connacht v Lions at The Sportsground, Galway (Kickoff at 9:35pm)