Sport

UNITED RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP

High-flying South African sides shift gear and focus to URC

High-flying South African sides shift gear and focus to URC
Celimpilo Gumede of Cell C Sharks is tackled by Shamus Hurley-Langton of Connacht during their United Rugby Championship match at The Sportsground on 7 January, 2023 in Galway, Ireland. (Photo: Eoin Noonan/Sportsfile/Gallo Images)
By Keanan Hemmonsbey
27 Jan 2023
0

With the Bulls, Sharks, Lions and Stormers having all qualified to continue their route in the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup, all four sides have now packed their bags for demanding URC fixtures.

The four South African United Rugby Championship (URC) teams will resume their duties in the competition with a spring in their step this weekend after qualifying for the playoff rounds of the European Champions Cup and Challenge Cup last weekend.

The Lions turned their torrid run of four consecutive losses around last week with a fantastic 25-30 victory over Dragons, but this week brings a new challenge for the roaring side who face Connacht in frosty Galway. 

South African teams have found it tough going in the Irish city thus far in the URC, with no local team having secured a victory there yet. 

Becoming the first South African team to overcome this insistent Irish hurdle will be tough going for the inconsistent Lions — even though Connacht only sit one place (11th) above them on the URC log. 

Edwill van der Merwe, URC
Edwill van der Merwe of Emirates Lions is tackled by Paddy Patterson of Munster during their United Rugby Championship clash at Musgrave Park on 6 January, 2023 in Cork, Ireland. (Photo: Eoin Noonan/Sportsfile/Gallo Images)

“At this stage, we are not too worried about where we are laying on the table,” said Lions assistant coach Jaque Fourie this week.

“There are still seven games left in the URC for us and they are tough games. We’ve got Leinster, we’ve got Benetton, the Sharks, and the Bulls.”

“We are taking it game-by-game and [right now] our focus is on Connacht. For us, it is a very important game because I think if we can pull this one off this weekend, it will put our URC campaign back on track again.”

Bulls in Wales

The Bulls take on the low-hanging Scarlets on Friday night. Scarlets are currently second last on the URC log but the Welsh outfit have found form recently, winning five of their last six matches in all competitions — including two victories over the Cheetahs in the Challenge Cup. 

“We all know Scarlets are on a high at the moment, but saying that, there is nice energy at our camp and it’s almost like a change of season for us as well,” said Bulls’ backline coach Chris Rossouw. 

“Confidence will be important but obviously execution and being clinical on the night will be more important.”

Skipper Ruan Nortje returns to the starting 15 to lead the side after coming off the bench against Lyon last week. 

The Pretoria-based side also has a new front row with Gerhard Steenekamp, Johann Grobbelaar and Mornay Smith combining once again.

In the backs, Johan Goosen starts at fullback while Harold Vorster and Lionel Mapoe team up in the centres. 

The Bulls are currently third on the log behind the Stormers (who have played a match less — and leading Leinster.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Sharks in Scotland

The Sharks have rung the changes to the side that lost to Harlequins last week.

Director of rugby, Neil Powell has decided to rest his Springbok contingent of Eben Etzebeth, Siya Kolisi, Jaden Hendrikse and Lukhanyo Am for his side’s clash against Edinburgh on Saturday. 

Both Edinburgh and the Sharks have had up-and-down seasons thus far with both teams languishing mid-table — in eighth and ninth respectively.

“At this stage of the season, we’ve addressed where we’re lying on the log and where we feel we should be sitting, but we have played two games less than some of the teams, and we know the games we have left we have to win and that starts this weekend where we’re looking to put in a good performance,” Sharks centre Ben Tapuai said.

Despite the Edinburgh team missing players to the Scottish camp this weekend, the Australian international believes their opponents will be no less dangerous.

“We can’t read too much into that, they are a very strong, quality side that has been in this competition for a long time, while this is only our second year and we’re still learning the ropes.

“Whether they have their Scottish internationals or they don’t, we know it’s important for their campaign to try and finish as high as they can, the same for us.

“Coming off a disappointing loss against Harlequins last week, we’re just focusing on ourselves and trying to get everything sorted for this match.”

Stormers in Ireland

A tasty top-four clash awaits when second-ranked Stormers clash with fourth-placed Ulster on Friday evening.

It will also be a special night for prop Ali Vermaak, who will play his 50th match for the Stormers.

There are a number of changes throughout the team, which also sees some experienced players make their return to action.

Vermaak is joined in the front row by hooker JJ Kotze and Brok Harris, with Scarra Ntubeni back in the mix from the replacements bench, having recovered from a long-term injury.

Marvin Orie will captain the side and resumes his lock partnership with Ben-Jason Dixon. New recruit Ruben van Heerden is in line to make his Stormers debut from the bench.

Evan Roos is back in the starting line-up, having featured as a replacement in the Champions Cup against Clermont last week. 

Mannie Libbok’s continued break after suffering a concussion two weeks ago against London Irish means Jean-Luc du Plessis will start at flyhalf for the first time this season. Starlet Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu will be next to Du Plessis in the number 12 jumper.

Veteran centre Juan de Jongh makes his return on the replacements bench that also features Herschel Jantjies and Kade Wolhuter.

“It is another short turnaround this week, but we are excited to see what these combinations can do,” said Stormers coach John Dobson.

“We have been bolstered by the return of some experienced players and we will need all of it against a good Ulster side.” DM

URC fixtures featuring South African sides:

Friday:

Scarlets v Bulls at Parc Y Scarlets, Llanelli (Kickoff at 9:35pm)

Ulster v Stormers at Kingspan Stadium, Belfast (Kickoff at 9:35pm)

Saturday: 

Edinburgh v Sharks at DAM Health Stadium, Edinburgh (Kickoff at 7:15pm)

Connacht v Lions at The Sportsground, Galway (Kickoff at 9:35pm)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

She’s out; she’s back in; she’s out again - Mpho Phalatse removed as Johannesburg mayor
Maverick News

She’s out; she’s back in; she’s out again – Mpho Phalatse removed as Johannesburg mayor
Concerns mount over R52-million given to Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra
Maverick News

Concerns mount over R52-million given to Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra
Vrede Dairy project — Mosebenzi Zwane appears in high court for corruption pretrial
Maverick News

Vrede Dairy project — Mosebenzi Zwane appears in high court for corruption pretrial
Cries of ‘insult’ and ‘sabotage’ as eThekwini council meeting collapses due to ANC councillors’ no-show
Politics

Cries of ‘insult’ and ‘sabotage’ as eThekwini council meeting collapses due to ANC councillors’ no-show
Lights out for Mr Price while other retailers back up power to cope with rolling blackouts
South Africa

Lights out for Mr Price while other retailers back up power to cope with rolling blackouts

TOP READS IN SECTION

Vrede Dairy project — Mosebenzi Zwane appears in high court for corruption pretrial
Maverick News

Vrede Dairy project — Mosebenzi Zwane appears in high court for corruption pretrial
DA’s march on ANC’s Luthuli House was the starting gun for its 2024 election campaign
Maverick News

DA’s march on ANC’s Luthuli House was the starting gun for its 2024 election campaign
Eskom’s rolling blackouts — 26 years of ANC meddling, manipulation and vested interests
Maverick News

Eskom’s rolling blackouts — 26 years of ANC meddling, manipulation and vested interests
EFF retains key Polokwane ward, makes inroads in another Limpopo ward as ANC notches landslide E Cape win
Maverick News

EFF retains key Polokwane ward, makes inroads in another Limpopo ward as ANC notches landslide E Cape win
Vrede Dairy Project: Free State official admits he erred when writing a submission to deviate from procurement practices
Maverick News

Vrede Dairy Project: Free State official admits he erred when writing a submission to deviate from procurement practices

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.