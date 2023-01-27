Maverick Life

STYLE

Haute Couture in Paris: Animal heads and upside-down gowns

Haute Couture in Paris: Animal heads and upside-down gowns
Kylie Jenner is seen, outside Schiaparelli, during the Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Sring Summer 2023 on January 23, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
27 Jan 2023
0

There was drama on the catwalk and in the streets of the Spring-Summer 2023 Couture shows this week, from American rapper Doja Cat covered from head-to-toe in red crystals at Schiaparelli, or Viktor & Rolf's poetic and playful collection.

Kylie Jenner attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week n January 23, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)
Doja Cat attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)
Irina Shaykhlislamova walks the runway during the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)
Headshot detail during the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)
Shalom Harlow walks the runway during the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway during the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway during the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway during the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway during the Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 25, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway during the Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 25, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway during the Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 25, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)
Models pose backstage prior to the Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 25, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Shalom Harlow walks the runway during the Thierry Mugler Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 26, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images)
Dominique Jackson walks the runway during the Thierry Mugler Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 26, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images)
Paloma Elsesser walks the runway during the Thierry Mugler Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 26, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway during the Imane Ayissi Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 26, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway during the Imane Ayissi Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 26, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kay-Paris Fernandes/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway during the Maison Margiela Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 22, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway during the Maison Margiela Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 22, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images)
Kylie Jenner is seen during the Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 – Day Three on January 25, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)
A model poses backstage prior to the Georges Hobeika Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway during the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)
(EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway during the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2023 in Paris, France.(Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway during the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)
Models pose backstage prior to the Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Models pose backstage prior to the Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Models pose backstage prior to the Stephane Rolland Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway during the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway during the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway during the Celia Kritharioti Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Bord/Getty Images for Celia Kritharioti)
A model walks the runway during the Celia Kritharioti Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Bord/Getty Images for Celia Kritharioti)
A model, a fashion detail, walks the runway during the Celia Kritharioti Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Bord/Getty Images for Celia Kritharioti)
A model walks the runway during the Yuima Nakazato Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 25, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo Estrop by Getty Images)
A model walks the runway during the Elie Saab Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show at Le Carreau du Temple as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 25, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Bord/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway during the Elie Saab Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 25, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo Estrop by Getty Images)
A model walks the runway during the Lena Erziak Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 25, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Laurent Viteur/WireImage)
A model walks the runway during the Lena Erziak Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 25, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Laurent Viteur/WireImage)
Araya Hargate attends the Ashi Studio Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Palais de Tokyo on January 25, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien Hekimian/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway during the Zuhair Murad Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 25, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images)
Models walk the runway during the Rami Al Ali Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Conservatoire National Des Arts Et Metiers on January 25, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Bord/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway during the Rami Al Ali Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Conservatoire National Des Arts Et Metiers on January 25, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Bord/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway during the Juana Martin Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 26, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway during the Juana Martin Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 26, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images)
Models pose backstage prior to the Gaurav Gupta Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 26, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Coco Rocha poses backstage prior to the Gaurav Gupta Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 26, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway during the Gaurav Gupta Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 26, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway during the Maison Sara Chraibi Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 26, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kay-Paris Fernandes/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway during the Maison Sara Chraibi Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 26, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images) DM/ ML
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

She’s out; she’s back in; she’s out again - Mpho Phalatse removed as Johannesburg mayor
Maverick News

She’s out; she’s back in; she’s out again – Mpho Phalatse removed as Johannesburg mayor
Cries of ‘insult’ and ‘sabotage’ as eThekwini council meeting collapses due to ANC councillors’ no-show
Politics

Cries of ‘insult’ and ‘sabotage’ as eThekwini council meeting collapses due to ANC councillors’ no-show
Vrede Dairy project — Mosebenzi Zwane appears in high court for corruption pretrial
Maverick News

Vrede Dairy project — Mosebenzi Zwane appears in high court for corruption pretrial
House of Cadres
South Africa

House of Cadres
Unrest erupts in Komani in Eastern Cape over rolling blackouts
Maverick News

Unrest erupts in Komani in Eastern Cape over rolling blackouts

TOP READS IN SECTION

Rietbron: Splendid isolation in a lovingly restored dusty Karoo village
Maverick Life

Rietbron: Splendid isolation in a lovingly restored dusty Karoo village
A Steamy Affair: The locomotives of the Karoo and the men who stoked and drove them
Maverick Life

A Steamy Affair: The locomotives of the Karoo and the men who stoked and drove them
The Day in Pictures: First Lady Jill Biden at the Smithsonian, and Kylie Jenner attends the Jean-Paul Gaultier couture show
Maverick Life

The Day in Pictures: First Lady Jill Biden at the Smithsonian, and Kylie Jenner attends the Jean-Paul Gaultier couture show
The Day in Pictures: The Aboriginal people protest Australia Day, Israel prepares for Holocaust remembrance day
Maverick Life

The Day in Pictures: The Aboriginal people protest Australia Day, Israel prepares for Holocaust remembrance day
Residential real estate now tops global investments - But mind your trends
COVID-19

Residential real estate now tops global investments – But mind your trends

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.