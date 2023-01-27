Ukraine War
EU’s Borrell wants South Africa to convince Russia to stop Ukraine war
PRETORIA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Friday said he hoped South Africa would use its good relations with Russia to convince it to stop the war in Ukraine.
“The EU isn’t asking South Africa to choose sides, just asking countries across the world to stand with the UN Charter,” said Borrell, speaking alongside South Africa’s foreign minister Naledi Pandor in the capital Pretoria.
The EU considers South Africa an important partner in the rules-based international order, he added.
Pandor said: “It is not just South Africa and other African countries that must play a role at seeking peace.”
(Reporting by Carien du Plessis, Anait Miridzhanian; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Alexander Winning)
