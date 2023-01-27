Newsdeck

Ukraine War

EU’s Borrell wants South Africa to convince Russia to stop Ukraine war

An APC drives though retaken town Lyman in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, 26 January 2023. Lyman was re-captured by Ukraine armed forces in October. Before the beginning of active combat action population of Lyman was around 41000. After being under Russian occupation, without electricity, water and gas supply, infrastructure is slowly renewing. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February resulting in fighting and destruction in the country and triggering a series of severe economic sanctions on Russia by Western countries. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK
By Reuters
27 Jan 2023
PRETORIA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Friday said he hoped South Africa would use its good relations with Russia to convince it to stop the war in Ukraine.

“The EU isn’t asking South Africa to choose sides, just asking countries across the world to stand with the UN Charter,” said Borrell, speaking alongside South Africa’s foreign minister Naledi Pandor in the capital Pretoria.

The EU considers South Africa an important partner in the rules-based international order, he added.

Pandor said: “It is not just South Africa and other African countries that must play a role at seeking peace.”

(Reporting by Carien du Plessis, Anait Miridzhanian; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Alexander Winning)

