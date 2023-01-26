Newsdeck

Janet Yellen visits South Africa

Yellen welcomes South Africa’s energy transition, steers clear of Russia mention

Yellen welcomes South Africa’s energy transition, steers clear of Russia mention
US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen (C-L) meets with South Africa's Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana (R) during her visit to the South African National Treasury in Pretoria, South Africa, 26 January 2023. Yellen applauded South Africa's participation in the Just Energy Transition Partnership, backed by the United States and other western nations. EPA-EFE/Kim Ludbrook
By Reuters
26 Jan 2023
0

PRETORIA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday lauded South Africa's "bold" participation in an energy transition partnership backed by the United States and other Western nations, but steered clear of mentioning U.S. concerns about Pretoria's planned military drills with China and Russia.

Yellen spoke to reporters alongside South African Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana in Pretoria on the third leg of her nearly two-week tour of Africa, and just days after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visited South Africa.

In prepared remarks, Yellen welcomed Godongwana’s “cooperation and insightful views” in their talks so far, and said she planned to raise several issues, including Zambia’s stalled sovereign debt restructuring effort, given South Africa’s key role on the country’s creditor committee.

“The United States strongly values our relationship with South Africa,” Yellen said in remarks that included no mention of Russia or China, or White House concerns about Pretoria’s plans to hold joint military drills with both countries.

Godongwana said the two would discuss countering the financing of terrorism, climate financing, resolving sovereign debt crises in Africa and global topics that will form part of a meeting of the G20 group of major economies next month.

He said Yellen’s visit was a “momentous” occasion, noting the previous visit by a U.S. Treasury secretary was in 2014, and praised Yellen’s announcement on Wednesday that the United States and South Africa were setting up a joint task force on combating financing of wildlife trafficking.

The U.S. Treasury issued no statement about Yellen’s closed-door meeting on Wednesday with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, a meeting described by Pretoria as a “courtesy call.”

South Africa has remained one of Moscow’s most important allies on a continent divided over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 last year.

Yellen’s trip has kicked off a yearlong charm offensive of U.S. top leader visits to Africa aimed at deepening U.S. economic ties with the continent and countering China’s long dominance of trade and lending with many African nations.

Throughout her visit, Yellen has emphasized the right of countries to choose their trading partners, while pitching the greater transparency and lasting nature of engagement with the United States.

The Treasury secretary, who meets with South Africa’s central bank governor later on Thursday, singled out South Africa’s “Just Energy Transition Partnership,” which was backed in late 2021 by the United States, Britain, France, Germany and the European Union. They pledged a combined $8.5 billion to accelerate South Africa’s transition away from fossil fuels to renewable energy, but the total bill will be much higher.

“This partnership represents South Africa’s bold first step toward expanding electricity access and reliability and creating a low carbon and climate resilient economy,” Yellen said, adding that it would “alleviate the deep fiscal strain the energy sector is putting on South Africa’s economy.”

By Andrea Shalal and Kopano Gumbi

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Kopano Gumbi in PretoriaEditing by Matthew Lewis, Alexander Winning and Toby Chopra)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

EFF retains key Polokwane ward, makes inroads in another Limpopo ward as ANC notches landslide E Cape win
Maverick News

EFF retains key Polokwane ward, makes inroads in another Limpopo ward as ANC notches landslide E Cape win
Vrede Dairy project — Mosebenzi Zwane appears in high court for corruption pretrial
Maverick News

Vrede Dairy project — Mosebenzi Zwane appears in high court for corruption pretrial
DA’s march on ANC’s Luthuli House was the starting gun for its 2024 election campaign
Maverick News

DA’s march on ANC’s Luthuli House was the starting gun for its 2024 election campaign
Eskom’s rolling blackouts — 26 years of ANC meddling, manipulation and vested interests
Maverick News

Eskom’s rolling blackouts — 26 years of ANC meddling, manipulation and vested interests
Cartoon Thursday with Rico
South Africa

Cartoon Thursday with Rico

TOP READS IN SECTION

Kremlin expresses alarm over 'Doomsday Clock', blames US and NATO
Newsdeck

Kremlin expresses alarm over 'Doomsday Clock', blames US and NATO
I have a picture for you! 15-21 January 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 15-21 January 2023
Germany to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine, says coalition partner
Newsdeck

Germany to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine, says coalition partner
Dutch hacker obtained the personal data of virtually every Austrian, say police
Newsdeck

Dutch hacker obtained the personal data of virtually every Austrian, say police
Ukraine Latest: US joins Germany in promising to send battle tanks
Newsdeck

Ukraine Latest: US joins Germany in promising to send battle tanks

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
[%% img-description %%]
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.