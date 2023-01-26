Business Maverick

COMPANIES

Ahoy! Anglo loads first SA iron ore cargo in emissions-cutting LNG vessel

Ahoy! Anglo loads first SA iron ore cargo in emissions-cutting LNG vessel
The LNG-fuelled Ubuntu vessel. (Photo: Supplied)
By Ed Stoddard
26 Jan 2023
0

Anglo American has loaded its first iron ore cargo from its South African Kumba operations on to a liquified natural gas (LNG) dual-fuelled vessel. It’s part of a newly chartered fleet that should cut its shipping carbon emissions by an estimated 35%.

The ship, Ubuntu Harmony, is the first of 10 made-to-order vessels that will set sail over the course of 2023 and 2024. 

“The Ubuntu fleet is a key component of Anglo American’s ambition to achieve carbon-neutrality for its controlled ocean freight by 2040 – with an interim target to reduce emissions from these activities by 30% by 2030 … all part of Anglo American’s wider ambition to halve Scope 3 emissions by 2040,” the mining giant said in a statement. 

The company said the dual-fuelled vessels will deliver “an estimated 35% reduction in CO2 emissions compared with ships fuelled by conventional marine oil fuel”. 

“The use of LNG will also lead to a significant reduction of nitrogen oxides and particulate matter from vessel exhausts, while new technology also eliminates the release of unburnt methane.”

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Capping the release of methane is crucial as this has been one of the criticisms environmentalists have made about the switch to LNG from conventional marine fuels, which is taking the shipping industry by storm. 

Anglo has a number of decarbonisation targets in its pipeline, notably a commitment to achieve, by 2040, carbon neutrality across its operations that span the globe. 

Ubuntu Harmony and its sister ships are part of this process, which is being driven by investors, mounting public concerns about climate change and looming regulatory requirements that will render companies with heavy carbon footprints uncompetitive.

“The metals and minerals we provide play an important role in helping key industries decarbonise. Transporting them in a sustainable way is a key part of this effort,” said Nolitha Fakude, chairperson of Anglo American’s South African board.

Anglo also said it was pursuing other initiatives to “green” its fleet. 

“Anglo American has established a comprehensive framework of initiatives for the decarbonisation of its maritime activities, including energy saving devices fitted to existing vessels, the use of voyage optimisation software, and a focus on exploring, trialling and adopting alternative, sustainable fuel options such as LNG, sustainable biofuel, green methanol and ammonia, and – further down the line – hydrogen,” it said. DM/BM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Vrede Dairy project — Mosebenzi Zwane appears in high court for corruption pretrial
Maverick News

Vrede Dairy project — Mosebenzi Zwane appears in high court for corruption pretrial
Cries of ‘insult’ and ‘sabotage’ as eThekwini council meeting collapses due to ANC councillors’ no-show
Politics

Cries of ‘insult’ and ‘sabotage’ as eThekwini council meeting collapses due to ANC councillors’ no-show
Cartoon Thursday with Rico
South Africa

Cartoon Thursday with Rico
EFF retains key Polokwane ward, makes inroads in another Limpopo ward as ANC notches landslide E Cape win
Maverick News

EFF retains key Polokwane ward, makes inroads in another Limpopo ward as ANC notches landslide E Cape win
Vrede Dairy Project: Free State official admits he erred when writing a submission to deviate from procurement practices
Maverick News

Vrede Dairy Project: Free State official admits he erred when writing a submission to deviate from procurement practices

TOP READS IN SECTION

Vrede Dairy project — Mosebenzi Zwane appears in high court for corruption pretrial
Maverick News

Vrede Dairy project — Mosebenzi Zwane appears in high court for corruption pretrial
Sisi Ntombela lost bid for FS ANC chair, then for PEC membership, now fighting for political life
Maverick News

Sisi Ntombela lost bid for FS ANC chair, then for PEC membership, now fighting for political life
DA’s march on ANC’s Luthuli House was the starting gun for its 2024 election campaign
Maverick News

DA’s march on ANC’s Luthuli House was the starting gun for its 2024 election campaign
Eskom’s rolling blackouts — 26 years of ANC meddling, manipulation and vested interests
Maverick News

Eskom’s rolling blackouts — 26 years of ANC meddling, manipulation and vested interests
‘Simplistic and infantile’ to demand Russia’s withdrawal from Ukraine, says Pandor after meeting Lavrov
Maverick News

‘Simplistic and infantile’ to demand Russia’s withdrawal from Ukraine, says Pandor after meeting Lavrov

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

Mandela: The Lost Tapes webinar banner

Mandela: The Lost Tapes

Join Daily Maverick assistant editor, Marianne Thamm in an intimate and riveting discussion with Nelson Mandela\\\'s co-author, Richard Stengel, as they discuss the new Audible release Mandela: The Lost Tapes, live now.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.