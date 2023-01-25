Newsdeck

WAR IN EUROPE

Germany to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine, says coalition partner

A Leopard 2A6 main battle tank of the Bundeswehr, the German armed forces, participates in the Nato Iron Wolf military exercises on October 27, 2022 in Pabrade, Lithuania. (Photo by Sean Gallup / Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
25 Jan 2023
0

Germany will send heavy Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, according to a tweet from the FDP, a member of the country’s three-party governing coalition.

Der Spiegel reported earlier on Tuesday that Germany will deliver the tanks. The decision to supply the tanks came after intense negotiations between Germany and its allies in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, including the US, according to the report.

The Biden administration is set to announce it will send Kyiv M1 Abrams battle tanks, people familiar with the matter said Tuesday, reversing a longstanding position as part of efforts to persuade Germany to provide tanks of its own.

Gallery

