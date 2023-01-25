Der Spiegel reported earlier on Tuesday that Germany will deliver the tanks. The decision to supply the tanks came after intense negotiations between Germany and its allies in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, including the US, according to the report.
The Biden administration is set to announce it will send Kyiv M1 Abrams battle tanks, people familiar with the matter said Tuesday, reversing a longstanding position as part of efforts to persuade Germany to provide tanks of its own.
