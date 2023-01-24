Newsdeck
US Treasury Secretary Yellen to meet President Ramaphosa on South Africa trip
Jan 23 (Reuters) - US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa on 25 Jan during her visit to the country, the Treasury said on Monday.
“She will meet with government, business, and civil society counterparts to discuss how to strengthen our bilateral relationship and address regional and global issues of concern, including deepening economic ties and advancing a just energy transition,” it said.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Ismail Shakil; writing by Costas Pitas; Editing by Tim Ahmann)
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet