Newsdeck

Newsdeck

US Treasury Secretary Yellen to meet President Ramaphosa on South Africa trip

US Treasury Secretary Yellen to meet President Ramaphosa on South Africa trip
Janet Yellen, chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve, speaks during a news conference following a Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Federal Reserve officials forged ahead with an interest-rate increase and additional plans to tighten monetary policy despite growing concerns over weak inflation.
By Reuters
24 Jan 2023
0

Jan 23 (Reuters) - US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa on 25 Jan during her visit to the country, the Treasury said on Monday.

 

“She will meet with government, business, and civil society counterparts to discuss how to strengthen our bilateral relationship and address regional and global issues of concern, including deepening economic ties and advancing a just energy transition,” it said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Ismail Shakil; writing by Costas Pitas; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

 

 

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Southern African Youth Movement scored big from Lottery amendment for which it lobbied
Maverick News

Southern African Youth Movement scored big from Lottery amendment for which it lobbied
‘Simplistic and infantile’ to demand Russia’s withdrawal from Ukraine, says Pandor after meeting Lavrov
Maverick News

‘Simplistic and infantile’ to demand Russia’s withdrawal from Ukraine, says Pandor after meeting Lavrov
R2.2m payback time for ‘water engineer’ with bogus varsity degree
South Africa

R2.2m payback time for ‘water engineer’ with bogus varsity degree
Busted – a global ‘super cartel’, encrypted message crackdown and cocaine trails to Durban
Maverick News

Busted – a global ‘super cartel’, encrypted message crackdown and cocaine trails to Durban
Getting a Covid booster shot in South Africa proving to be more difficult than it should be
Maverick News

Getting a Covid booster shot in South Africa proving to be more difficult than it should be

TOP READS IN SECTION

President Ramaphosa urges Eskom to delay power price hikes
Newsdeck

President Ramaphosa urges Eskom to delay power price hikes
Russian Wagner boss acknowledges comparison with Rasputin
Newsdeck

Russian Wagner boss acknowledges comparison with Rasputin
I have a picture for you! 15-21 January 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 15-21 January 2023
California shooting suspect kills himself after Lunar New Year massacre
Newsdeck

California shooting suspect kills himself after Lunar New Year massacre
Germany would not stand in the way if Poland sends Ukraine Leopard tanks — minister
Newsdeck

Germany would not stand in the way if Poland sends Ukraine Leopard tanks — minister

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted