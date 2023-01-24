Maverick Life

The Day in Pictures: Swedish politician burns the Koran, and Romanian activists protest for peace

Supporters of Pakistan Markazi Muslim League party hold placards during a protest against Sweden, in Lahore, Pakistan, 24 January 2023. Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, several Arab countries as well as Turkey condemned, on 23 January, Islamophobia after Swedish-Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan burned a copy of the Koran at a rally in Stockholm on 21 January. EPA-EFE/RAHAT DAR
By Maverick Life Editors
24 Jan 2023
Shocking, moving, disheartening, terrifying, surprising... These are the images of some of today’s events around the world.

People protest outside the Sheraton Hotel where the VII Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 24 January 2023. EPA-EFE/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI
People protest outside the Sheraton Hotel where the VII Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 24 January 2023. EPA-EFE/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI
Supporters of Pakistan Markazi Muslim League party shout slogans during a protest against Sweden, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 24 January 2023. Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, several Arab countries as well as Turkey condemned, on 23 January, Islamophobia after Swedish-Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan burned a copy of the Koran at a rally in Stockholm on 21 January. EPA-EFE/BILAWAL ARBAB
Palestinian students school girls of Al-Jalil school hold copies of the Kuran during a protest against the burning of the Kuran in Sweden, in Gaza City on, 24 January 2023. The Leader of the far-right Danish political party Stram Kurs, Rasmus Paludan, burned a copy of the Kuran, during a protest in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm in 21 January 2023. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER
Joe Berchtold, CFO of Ticketmaster parent company Live Nation, prepare to face lawmakers about Ticketmaster’s breakdown processing orders for Taylor Swift’s tour in the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, DC, USA, 24 January 2023. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO
Police officers stand guard while citizens in support and rejection of the participation of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in the Celac Summit take part in separate demonstrations, in front of the hotel where the meeting is taking place in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 24 January 2023. EPA-EFE/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI
Syrian refugees queue to withdraw cash from an ATM machine outside a bank in Beirut, Lebanon, 24 January 2023. Lebanon’s caretaker government is considering blocking aid to Syrian refugees. The move would allow only government-approved organizations to help Syrian refugees in need. Refugees comprise roughly half of the total people living in Lebanon today. Most refugees are Syrians who remain at odds with the host Lebanese community. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH
Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev (C) visits the Kalashnikov Group plant in the town of Izhevsk, Russia, 24 January 2023. EPA-EFE/EKATERINA SHTUKINA / SPUTNIK POOL
A Romanian activist during a protest ‘We Want Peace!’, in front of the government headquarters in downtown Bucharest, Romania, 24 January 2023. The members of the civic group ‘We Want Peace’ protest against the presence of foreign soldiers on Romanian territory, as Romania hosts soldiers from NATO member countries. It is estimated that more than 5,500 soldiers from NATO countries are stationed in Romania, following the decisions taken at the NATO summit in Madrid in 2022. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting via video conference with members of the Russian Government at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, 24 January 2023. EPA-EFE/MIKHAEL KLIMENTYEV / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto (L) attend a press conference following their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, 24 January 2022. Sauli Niinisto arrived in Ukraine to meet with top officials amid the Russian invasion. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
Workers cook food to be distributed by the non-governmental organization Egyptian Food Bank to the poor in New Cairo, Egypt, 24 January 2023. Egyptian Food Bank supports low-income and underprivileged households that are food insecure. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI
An Afghan health worker administers polio drops to a child during an anti-polio vaccination campaign in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 24 January, 2023. According to UNICEF, repeated immunizations have protected millions of children from polio, allowing almost all countries in the world to become polio-free, aside from the two endemic countries of Pakistan and Afghanistan. EPA-EFE/STRINGER
A woman wearing a rabbit costume stands in the Yuyuan Garden on the third day of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in Shanghai, China, 24 January 2023. Over the years, Shanghai Yuyuan Garden has become a trendy place to visit during the Lunar New Year holiday season. Visitors can enjoy their time surrounded by thousands of lanterns inspired by classic Chinese mythology. The Chinese Lunar New Year, also called ‘Spring Festival’, fell on 22 January 2023, marking the beginning of the Year of the Water Rabbit. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI
Models present creations from the Spring/Summer 2023 Haute Couture collection by French designer Alexis Mabille for Alexis Mabille fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 24 January 2023. The presentation of the Haute Couture Women’s collections runs from 23 to 26 January 2023. EPA-EFE/Mohammed Badra
Paratroopers perform during the ceremony held on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Menendez Parada military skydiving school in Alcantarilla, Murcia, Spain, 24 January 2023. EPA-EFE/Marcial Guillen
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland during a practice round for Dubai Desert Classic 2023 Golf tournament in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 24 January 2023. The Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2023 Golf tournament runs from 26 to 29 January 2023. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER
Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in action against Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 24 January 2023. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan reacts after a point against Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 24 January 2023. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL
A view on the Academy Awards nominations for best picture at the 95th Academy Awards nomination ceremony at Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 24 January 2023. The 95th annual Academy Awards will take place on 12 March 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN DM/ ML
