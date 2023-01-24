WEAPONS AND DIPLOMACY
* Germany’s approval for the re-export of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine is of secondary importance as Poland could send those tanks as part of a coalition of countries even without its permission, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday.
* European foreign ministers, meeting on Monday to discuss aid to Ukraine, pressed Berlin to let countries send German-made Leopard tanks, after Germany appeared to open the door to such shipments by allies.
* Russia and Estonia downgraded their diplomatic relations and expelled each other’s ambassadors after Moscow accused Tallinn of anti-Russian policies. Latvia also expelled Russia’s ambassador in solidarity with Estonia.
* Sweden should not expect Turkey’s support for its Nato membership after a protest near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm at the weekend including the burning of a copy of the Koran, said President Tayyip Erdoğan.
FIGHTING
* Russia’s defence ministry said on Sunday that its forces were improving their positions in Zaporizhzhia region, a southern part of Ukraine.
* The top Russian-installed official in the occupied parts of the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine said he had visited the town of Soledar that Russia claimed to had captured earlier this month.
* Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield reports.
UKRAINE ANTI-CORRUPTION MEASURES
* A top ally of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said corrupt officials would be “actively” jailed, setting out a zero-tolerance approach after the most high-profile graft allegations since Russia’s invasion came to light.
