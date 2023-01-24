Newsdeck

WAR IN EUROPE

Russia’s war on Ukraine latest: Poland signals intent to send tanks

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz passes under the gun barrel of a Leopard 2 tank during a media presentation for the annual Land Operation Exercise of the German armed forces Bundeswehr in Bergen, northern Germany, 17 October 2022. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Freidemann Vogel)
By Reuters
24 Jan 2023
0

Poland said on Monday it would ask Germany for permission to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine - and would send them whether or not Berlin agreed as long as other countries did too.

WEAPONS AND DIPLOMACY

* Germany’s approval for the re-export of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine is of secondary importance as Poland could send those tanks as part of a coalition of countries even without its permission, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday.

* European foreign ministers, meeting on Monday to discuss aid to Ukraine, pressed Berlin to let countries send German-made Leopard tanks, after Germany appeared to open the door to such shipments by allies.

* Russia and Estonia downgraded their diplomatic relations and expelled each other’s ambassadors after Moscow accused Tallinn of anti-Russian policies. Latvia also expelled Russia’s ambassador in solidarity with Estonia.

* Sweden should not expect Turkey’s support for its Nato membership after a protest near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm at the weekend including the burning of a copy of the Koran, said President Tayyip Erdoğan.

FIGHTING

* Russia’s defence ministry said on Sunday that its forces were improving their positions in Zaporizhzhia region, a southern part of Ukraine.

* The top Russian-installed official in the occupied parts of the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine said he had visited the town of Soledar that Russia claimed to had captured earlier this month.

* Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield reports.

UKRAINE ANTI-CORRUPTION MEASURES

* A top ally of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said corrupt officials would be “actively” jailed, setting out a zero-tolerance approach after the most high-profile graft allegations since Russia’s invasion came to light.

(Compiled by William Maclean, Frances Kerry, Peter Graff; Editing by Robert Birsel.)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Southern African Youth Movement scored big from Lottery amendment for which it lobbied
Maverick News

Southern African Youth Movement scored big from Lottery amendment for which it lobbied
‘Simplistic and infantile’ to demand Russia’s withdrawal from Ukraine, says Pandor after meeting Lavrov
Maverick News

‘Simplistic and infantile’ to demand Russia’s withdrawal from Ukraine, says Pandor after meeting Lavrov
R2.2m payback time for ‘water engineer’ with bogus varsity degree
South Africa

R2.2m payback time for ‘water engineer’ with bogus varsity degree
Busted – a global ‘super cartel’, encrypted message crackdown and cocaine trails to Durban
Maverick News

Busted – a global ‘super cartel’, encrypted message crackdown and cocaine trails to Durban
Book of the Dead – the species declared extinct in 2022
World

Book of the Dead – the species declared extinct in 2022

TOP READS IN SECTION

President Ramaphosa urges Eskom to delay power price hikes
Newsdeck

President Ramaphosa urges Eskom to delay power price hikes
Russian Wagner boss acknowledges comparison with Rasputin
Newsdeck

Russian Wagner boss acknowledges comparison with Rasputin
I have a picture for you! 15-21 January 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 15-21 January 2023
California shooting suspect kills himself after Lunar New Year massacre
Newsdeck

California shooting suspect kills himself after Lunar New Year massacre
Germany would not stand in the way if Poland sends Ukraine Leopard tanks — minister
Newsdeck

Germany would not stand in the way if Poland sends Ukraine Leopard tanks — minister

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.