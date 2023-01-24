Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal battles with possession with Aaron Wan-Bissaka of Manchester United during their Premier League match at Emirates Stadium on 22 January, 2023 in London, England. (Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The last time English club Arsenal clinched a league title, some of their current fans were not even born. Manchester City were still a mid-table team, at best. Most importantly, the world was not the semi-dystopian cesspool it currently is. Somewhat.

The point is, it’s been an extremely long time since the Gunners of London last tasted the glory of being crowned English champions. To be precise, it was all the way back in the 2003/2004 season. City finished a lowly 16th place during that campaign.

Of course, it’s difficult to forget that last league triumph because that’s when the Gunners joined the elite league of ‘the invincibles’ — a nickname first handed to Preston North End when they went undefeated in the English top-flight during the 1888/1889 league season.

What sets Arsenal apart though, in addition to their undefeated run being relatively fresh in memory compared to that of Preston, is that they managed it over a 38-game campaign. The Lilywhites did it in only 27 league matches.

Bukayo Saka celebrates with Gabriel of Arsenal after scoring the team’s second goal during their Premier League match between against Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on 22 January, 2023 in London, England. (Photo: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)In 2023, under former player, the Gunners are dreaming of finishing at the summit of the Premier League table once more. It would be London side’s fourth Premiership crown and the first one not won under the guidance of club legend Arsene Wenger.

“Our only focus is the next game and that’s all that matters. We have to stay focused,” said Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard.

“It’s way too far ahead to think about that now. We have to stay in the moment, everyone should enjoy the moment. We’re doing really well, but we have to stay calm. It’s a long way to go and we have to keep working and improving. Then we’ll see.”

The 23-year-old Norwegian midfielder’s words were echoed by his counterpart Granit Xhaka — who has been outstanding for the Londoners in the centre of the field this season, alongside Ødegaard and Ghana’s Thomas Partey.

“The euphoria is enormous. I’ve been at Arsenal for seven years and the atmosphere has never been so good. We are right at the top, but we take it game by game. Hopefully, it’s enough for the cup at the end,” said Xhaka after being named Switzerland’s player of the year for 2022.

With Pep Guardiola’s sizzling City side hovering just five points behind Arsenal (though the Manchester club has played a match more), the midfielders’ words are best heeded.

City has won four of the last five Premier League races — with Liverpool’s 2019/2020 success sandwiched between their two back-to-back triumphs.

The magical 50

As they won that title, Liverpool had managed 55 points from 19 games that campaign.

City achieved the same exact number of points at the halfway mark of their incredible title win in 2017/2018 — where they made history by becoming the first English team to reach 100 points in a season, and just the fourth European side after Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus.

Another Premier League team that pushed on to win the league trophy after accumulating 50 or more points at the halfway point is Arsenal’s neighbours Chelsea under Jose Mourinho during the 2005/2006 season.

After beating Manchester United in their most recent Premier League tie, this generation of Gunners grabbed their own piece of history.

The hard-fought 3-2 victory of the resurgent Red Devils — which was the 16th for Arteta’s men from their 19 matches — took them to 50 points. That is the highest points accumulation for the Gunners at this stage of a Premier League season.

It usurped the haul by ‘the invincibles’, who had collected 45 points at this stage of the league marathon during their history-making campaign 20 years ago.

Only Liverpool have reached the magical 50-point mark and not been crowned champions come the end of a season. The Reds squandered a seven-point lead to lead during the 2018/2019 season — eventually being edged by the Citizens to the title.

Arsenal’s demons

The London club previously led in January but failed to win the title.

They were leading at the beginning of 2003, but finished second. In the same position at the halfway mark of the 2007/2008 season — they ended the season in third.

The same fate befell them during the 2013/2014 campaign — where they were fourth overall after leading the pack at the turn of the year. Most famously, the Gunners were outgunned by Leicester City in 2016 after being the league leaders in early January.

In spite of these past disappointments — Arteta’s charges will be confident of breaking this hoodoo. Regardless of the team’s personal history, they are favourites for the title.

“I have no clue [if we are favourites],” said Arteta after their most recent win. “The margins are very small in this league. We deserve to be where we are because of how we’re playing. But there are a lot of things that we can do much better.”

The Gunners can increase the gap between themselves and second-placed City on 15 February, when the two teams are set to clash in a crunch tie that may very well determine the destination of the Premier League. DM