Matriculants at the Pakamani Senior Secondary School in Butterworth, Eastern Cape, all received incomplete results last week after a bungle with the assessments of their Life Orientation exam.

The Democratic Alliance claims some of their final papers were not handed in for marking and some papers did not have names on them. The DA’s Eastern Cape spokesperson for education, Edmund van Vuuren, said the subsequent delays in getting results could cost them university placements in 2023.

“The MEC must explain how it is possible that the school failed to hand in half of the answer scripts for marking and how those which were submitted did not have the respective learners’ names on them,” he added.

“Full disciplinary action must be taken against those responsible and heads must roll. The hardship inflicted on these learners is unforgivable. I have submitted parliamentary questions to the Eastern Cape MEC for Education, Fundile Gade, today to get to the bottom of this travesty.

“The inability of the [Eastern Cape] Department of Education to identify the mistake, implement consequence management and assist the learners in this regard shows the detachment of the department from the array of issues faced by learners, teachers and parents.

“This is yet another prime example of how the ANC’s poor administration of a government department has yet again gravely and negatively affected the lives of the children of this province,” he added.

Vuyiseka Mboxela, the spokesperson for Gade, said the learners had to write the Life Orientation paper again because they “did not complete their year’s work”.

She confirmed that the learners would rewrite the paper on Wednesday, 25 January.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Parents expressed their disappointment and said the bungle was putting their children’s futures at stake.

Despite getting an incomplete result for Life Orientation, 18-year-old Azola Mlotywa obtained seven distinctions, for isiXhosa, English, Economics, Life Science, History, Agricultural Science and Mathematics Literacy.

Mlotywa lives in a shack in the Madiba informal settlement in Butterworth but said he was optimistic that he would get to university. His focus now is on rewriting the Life Orientation paper on Wednesday.

He said his dream was to find a better place for his parents and younger siblings to live.

“Living in a shack is not something you choose. It just happened. My only dream is to improve living conditions for my family. We want to live a life like other people and I will make sure that I obtain a distinction in Life Orientation as well.

“My mom is no longer working, she sells chips, and my father is a part-time security guard. It is up to us as children to make sure we excel in school.”

His mother, Lulama Mlotywa (39), said she was happy for her son.

“We were surprised by all his distinctions, but our concern is how he is going to get into university after completing the Life Orientation paper again.

“We are happy now that they are going to be allowed to rewrite the paper and we are hoping that Life Orientation will not prevent him from succeeding in his university education,” she said.

Another parent who collected her daughter’s incomplete results on Friday, Fikiswa Dinwa, said it was not over until their children get a complete matric certificate with all subjects reflected.

“We are relieved, though, and at least our children got their results even if it is incomplete,” she said.

Before receiving their incomplete results on Friday, the learners and parents received counselling. Lulama Mlotywa said they were happy that social workers were present to help the children.

“It was a difficult time for us because we were scared they might commit suicide,” she said.

Another learner who passed with flying colours, Zilungile Coki (17), said she was pleased that she could rewrite the Life Orientation paper.

“I was afraid my work would go down the drain, and I would have to take a gap year. Even though I am not ready to rewrite the Life Orientation paper, I will have to do it to get a complete certificate.”

Zilungile obtained distinctions in isiXhosa, English and Science.

Responding to questions about what exactly happened with the Life Orientation paper, Eastern Cape education spokesperson Mboxela said: “Some of their work was not complete. There was nothing wrong with the paper, they were marked and ready, but there are missing parts in their schoolwork.

“Life Orientation is done through school-based assessments, and this is 100% of the work that must be done at school. That is why their results are incomplete.” DM/MC