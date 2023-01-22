The release of matric results is a time of great excitement for many young people, but there is a more difficult – and often less spoken about – side to the experience, endured by those who do not get the marks they’d hoped for. Results can mean disappointment, anxiety and disruption.

The 2022 matric results became available for collection from exam centres across South Africa on Friday 20 January, after a delay attributed largely to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the school calendar.

A range of factors determine the effect this high-pressure time has on the mental health of pupils, including the desire to make parents proud, fear of the unknown and peer pressure, according to Deborah Olusola, clinical psychologist at The Couch, a psychology and psychiatry practice.

Fear of being seen as a failure

“Being disappointed in results may open avenues for thoughts around being a ‘failure’ … and fear of how people will perceive them when they find out that they didn’t get ‘good’ results,” explained Olusola.

“Exam-result disappointment can lead to social isolation, limited communication, changes in eating and sleeping ­patterns, feelings of worthlessness and suicidal thoughts, which can be signs of depression.”

The South African Depression and Anxiety Group gets helpline calls from matrics throughout the year, says ­operations director Cassey Chambers. “We receive calls from matrics… as there’s so much pressure and they often feel overwhelmed,” she said.

“When [people] do hear about matric suicides when the results come out we assume it’s because of the results, but actually it could be the last trigger at that specific point. There’s relationship issues, family problems, bullying, or whatever, and then [the results] could be the last trigger.”

Chambers said the two weeks after the release of results were a critical time, when matriculants had to deal with changes in their lives as well as the reaction of others to the marks.

“There’s still a lot of matrics who perhaps don’t reach out or don’t call us but are struggling in silence.”

Akho Nqana, a matriculant from Kraaifontein in Cape Town, said it was important for matrics to be mentally prepared for positive and negative outcomes.

“If you focus on the positive, all the stress and fear may somehow decrease. If your family supports you, is a hundred percent behind you, you will not think of the results so much.”

The support of caregivers is crucial both before and after results come out, according to Olusola. Honest conversations should be had about what to expect and how to handle unfavourable marks.

“Caregivers need to approach the situation with empathy, compassion and especially avoid any form of judgement,” she said. “When matric results have negatively affected a learner’s mental health, what [caregivers] need to do is show understanding… and acknow­ledge the efforts the child made, while ensuring the child has the space to process disappointment but also does not isolate.

“Seeking professional help is an option to consider if they feel limited in the support and help they can provide.”

Ways to relieve stress include taking walks, eating regularly, prioritising sleep, setting goals and talking to friends.

Always a second chance

It should be emphasised that matric is not the ultimate opportunity in life, according to Dr Kemoneilwe Momi Metsing, chief education specialist in Joburg North District for the Gauteng department of education.

“There’s always a second chance. We all make mistakes in life,” she said.

“This is just a hiccup the kid has experienced. It’s an opportunity for parents to teach resilience and make it such that the child – as much as they are disappointed – is able to pick themselves up and give it another chance.”

The national Department of Education has a Second Chance Programme for those who do not meet the requirements of the Senior Certificate. Youngsters can register for subjects in which they did not perform well, attend classes and resit exams.

Metsing urged schools to explore a range of career pathways for pupils, especially those not academically inclined. She pointed out the opportunities at technical colleges.

“Society can better combat feelings of hopelessness among young people by giving them information and networking with them,” said Olusola. Learners should be given more information about further studies, learnerships and opportunities. DM

Suicide Crisis Helpline – 080 056 7567

Substance Abuse Helpline – 080 012 1314

Cipla Mental Health Helpline – 080 045 6789

Cipla WhatsApp Chatline – 076 882 2775; SMS line – 31393