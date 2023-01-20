Business Maverick

World

Trump, lawyer hit with $1m sanctions in Clinton case

Trump, lawyer hit with $1m sanctions in Clinton case
Former US president Donald Trump. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Erik S Lesser)
By Bloomberg
20 Jan 2023
0

Former US president Donald Trump and one of his top lawyers were ordered by a judge to pay a total of almost $1-million in sanctions to Hillary Clinton, her 2016 campaign and more than a dozen political operatives who he accused of running a vast conspiracy to damage his reputation.

The suit is part of a long pattern of abuse of the courts by Trump and his lawyers and “should never have been brought”, US District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks said in a ruling on Thursday in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“Its inadequacy as a legal claim was evident from the start,” the judge said. “No reasonable lawyer would have filed it. Intended for a political purpose, none of the counts of the amended complaint stated a cognisable legal claim.”

The ruling is the latest legal setback for Trump, whose lawsuits challenging the result of the 2020 presidential election he lost were rejected by the courts. His lawyers barely escaped sanctions over their failed arguments against New York Attorney General Letitia James’s civil fraud suit against him and his company, which goes to trial in October. A suit that Trump filed against James in Florida was also dismissed by Middlebrooks, who said the case “has all the telltale signs of being both vexatious and frivolous”.

Trump, his lead attorney, Alina Habba, and her law firm Habba Madaio & Associates, are jointly liable for $937,989 (R16.19-million), the judge ruled. The sanctions were issued on behalf of 18 defendants who submitted a joint motion accusing Trump and Habba of knowingly filing a lawsuit with bogus and unbelievable claims to dishonestly advance a political narrative.

Middlebrooks, an appointee of former president Bill Clinton, said in his ruling that filing such lawsuits “undermines the rule of law, portrays judges as partisans, and diverts resources from those who have suffered actual legal harm”.

Trump’s suit repeated many of his grievances over the FBI’s 2016 investigation into whether his presidential campaign was colluding with Russia to influence the election that year, alleging the entire probe was the result of a Democratic-led conspiracy to undermine his presidency and tarnish his reputation. Along with Clinton, he named former Federal Bureau of Investigation director James Comey, Clinton campaign chair John Podesta, British intelligence ex-agent Christopher Steele and many others.

Middlebrooks dismissed Trump’s suit in September, calling it a “manifesto”. The judge in November ordered Habba and another lawyer to pay $50,000 to the court and $16,274 in legal fees and costs to one of the defendants, Democratic political operative Charles Dolan, who was involved in Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and filed his own motion for sanctions.

The judge rejected any notion that Trump’s lawyers were the only ones at fault, saying the former president is a sophisticated client with a long history of going to court.

“Mr. Trump is a prolific and sophisticated litigant who is repeatedly using the courts to seek revenge on political adversaries,” the judge said. “He is the mastermind of strategic abuse of the judicial process, and he cannot be seen as a litigant blindly following the advice of a lawyer.”

Habba didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment. BM/DM

 

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Meet the top achievers among matriculants who fought a good fight and ‘remained the light amid load shedding’
Maverick News

Meet the top achievers among matriculants who fought a good fight and ‘remained the light amid load shedding’
Anti-vax appeal – court asked to stop South Africa’s Covid vaccination campaign pending an investigation
COVID-19

Anti-vax appeal – court asked to stop South Africa’s Covid vaccination campaign pending an investigation
Catch of the year: Massive cocaine bust nets top Western Cape ‘narco’ cops high honour
Maverick News

Catch of the year: Massive cocaine bust nets top Western Cape ‘narco’ cops high honour
Charlotte Maxeke hospital hit by R3m theft and refusal of ICU nurses to work overtime
South Africa

Charlotte Maxeke hospital hit by R3m theft and refusal of ICU nurses to work overtime
Second case of XBB.1.5 Covid-19 subvariant found in SA — but no data to show a change in symptoms
COVID-19

Second case of XBB.1.5 Covid-19 subvariant found in SA — but no data to show a change in symptoms

TOP READS IN SECTION

From South Africa to Sinaloa: Jackie Selebi and the ‘parallel’ US drug trial of Mexico’s ex-cop boss
Maverick News

From South Africa to Sinaloa: Jackie Selebi and the ‘parallel’ US drug trial of Mexico’s ex-cop boss
New Zealand Prime Minister Ardern announces shock resignation
World

New Zealand Prime Minister Ardern announces shock resignation
DA says Naledi Pandor should not meet Sergey Lavrov — unless to pressure Russia to end Ukraine invasion
Maverick News

DA says Naledi Pandor should not meet Sergey Lavrov — unless to pressure Russia to end Ukraine invasion
Shock resignation - The highs and lows of Jacinda Ardern’s time as Prime Minister
Maverick News

Shock resignation – The highs and lows of Jacinda Ardern’s time as Prime Minister
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov heads for Pretoria on his Africa 'charm' offensive
Maverick News

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov heads for Pretoria on his Africa 'charm' offensive

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.