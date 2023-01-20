Defend Truth

TECH TROUBLE

Google parent Alphabet to lay off 12,000 workers as AI focus intensifies

Google parent Alphabet to lay off 12,000 workers as AI focus intensifies
The Alphabet Workers Union said it plans to take on issues including compensation, employee classification and the kinds of work Google engages in. Photographer: Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP/Getty Images
By Jeffrey Dastin
20 Jan 2023
0

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Google’s parent Alphabet said on Friday it is cutting about 12,000 jobs, or 6% of its workforce, as the technology sector reels from layoffs and companies stake their futures on artificial intelligence.

Alphabet’s shares rose almost 4% in pre-market trading.

The cuts come at a delicate moment for the US company, which has long been the leader in key areas of AI research.

Alphabet now faces a challenge from Microsoft in a branch of tech that can, for instance, create virtually any content a user can think up and type in a text box.

Microsoft this week said recession worries were forcing it to shed 10,000 jobs, less than 5% of its workforce, and would focus on imbuing its products with more AI going forward – a point Alphabet’s CEO Sundar Pichai echoed in a staff memo.

Alphabet faced “a different economic reality” from the past two years when it rapidly expanded headcount, decisions for which Pichai said he took “full responsibility”.

Pichai became Alphabet CEO in 2019.

Still, he said, Google was gearing up “to share some entirely new experiences for users, developers and businesses”, and the company has “a substantial opportunity in front of us with AI across our products”.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Alphabet’s layoffs followed a review of its people and priorities, leading to layoffs across geographies, he said. Among those facing cuts included recruiters, corporate staff, engineering and product teams, he said.

In the US, where Alphabet has already emailed affected employees, staff would receive severance and six months of healthcare as well as immigration support.

Overseas, layoff notifications will take longer due to local employment laws and practices, Pichai added.

Susannah Streeter, an analyst with Hargreaves Lansdown, said Alphabet’s advertising business, which underpins Google’s search engine and YouTube, was not immune to economic turbulence.

“Ad growth has come off the boil, a sharp contrast from the busy days of the post-pandemic re-opening which saw a surge in consumer spending,” she said. The company faces competitive and regulatory threats as well, she said. Reuters/DM

Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in Davos, Switzerland and Akash Sriram; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Alexander Smith

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Gwede Mantashe axing of nuclear watchdog activist Peter Becker was unconstitutional, rules court
Maverick News

Gwede Mantashe axing of nuclear watchdog activist Peter Becker was unconstitutional, rules court
Dumped — metros start the move away from Eskom and towards independent power producers
Maverick News

Dumped — metros start the move away from Eskom and towards independent power producers
Catch of the year: Massive cocaine bust nets top Western Cape ‘narco’ cops high honour
Maverick News

Catch of the year: Massive cocaine bust nets top Western Cape ‘narco’ cops high honour
Meet the top achievers among matriculants who fought a good fight and ‘remained the light amid load shedding’
Maverick News

Meet the top achievers among matriculants who fought a good fight and ‘remained the light amid load shedding’
Exercise in obscenity: South Africa only helps Vladimir Putin by hosting naval drills off Durban
Maverick News

Exercise in obscenity: South Africa only helps Vladimir Putin by hosting naval drills off Durban

TOP READS IN SECTION

Lottery money used to fund mansions for high-fliers Arthur Mafokate, Lesley Ramulifho and William Huma
Maverick News

Lottery money used to fund mansions for high-fliers Arthur Mafokate, Lesley Ramulifho and William Huma
Catch of the year: Massive cocaine bust nets top Western Cape ‘narco’ cops high honour
Maverick News

Catch of the year: Massive cocaine bust nets top Western Cape ‘narco’ cops high honour
Hand-to-Mouth: South Africa’s power lifeline frays as Eskom scrambles for diesel
Maverick News

Hand-to-Mouth: South Africa’s power lifeline frays as Eskom scrambles for diesel
Meet the top achievers among matriculants who fought a good fight and ‘remained the light amid load shedding’
Maverick News

Meet the top achievers among matriculants who fought a good fight and ‘remained the light amid load shedding’
KZN romp – IFP, DA beat the heat, and their rivals, in Mtubatuba and Msunduzi
Maverick News

KZN romp – IFP, DA beat the heat, and their rivals, in Mtubatuba and Msunduzi

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.