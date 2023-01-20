Defend Truth

UKRAINE CRISIS

First UN aid convoy reaches sites near Ukraine’s frontline

Secretary of State for Defence of the United Kingdom Ben Wallace (R) speaks to media during the Ukraine Military Aid Meeting in Tapa military camp, Estonia, 19 January 2023. British Defense minister attended a meeting on Ukraine military aid at the Tapa Military Camp in Estonia, ahead of the Ramstein format meeting, an international meeting of donors providing military aid to Ukraine took place, where Estonia, the United Kingdom, and several other countries presented their newest aid packages. At an international meeting called together on the initiative of Estonia and the United Kingdom, participating states presented their newest military aid packages for Ukraine, which also include a significant amount of heavy weapons. EPA-EFE/VALDA KALNINA
By Reuters
20 Jan 2023
United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has said it plans to increase the number of aid convoys close to Ukraine’s embattled regions.

A UN spokesperson said a three-truck convoy brought aid to around 800 people close to Soledar in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region on Friday, the first such delivery to the area by the global body as it seeks to step up front-line aid in the war.

The supplies of food, water, hygiene and medicines were being offloaded on Friday morning in areas controlled by the Ukrainian government, Jens Laerke from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (Ocha) said.

He did not give an exact location, in an area that has been subject to intense fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces, but said the vehicles departed from Dnipro.

“People there are in dire need of aid so we are indeed happy this convoy has reached (them),” Laerke added.

He gave no details of how Ocha was able to ensure the safety of the UN convoy, saying only that the parties to the conflict were notified in advance.

He said Ocha was seeking to increase the number of aid convoys close to the frontlines and that more were expected in the days ahead. DM

Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by Matthias Williams

