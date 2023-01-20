Sport

Bulls and Stormers close in on round of 16 qualification, while Sharks play for top spot

Siya Kolisi of the Cell C Sharks during the Heineken Champions Cup match against Union Bordeaux Bègles at Kings Park in Durban on 14 January 2023. (Photo: Steve Haag / Gallo Images)
By Keanan Hemmonsbey
20 Jan 2023
The Sharks were the first South African team to qualify for a place in the knockouts, in the inaugural season of the Champions Cup for domestic teams. The Bulls and Stormers will look to follow suit this weekend against Lyon and Clermont respectively.

All three South African sides – playing in the European Champions Cup – sit pretty on the standings, with the Bulls and Stormers needing only a losing bonus point to secure their passage into the round of 16.

The Bulls are currently in sixth place in Pool A of the Champions Cup, and will line up against Lyon at Matmut Stade de Gerland in the opening match of the weekend, on Friday 20 January evening.

A loss by more than seven points, as well as other unfavourable results, could see the Bulls knocked out of the tournament.

However, victory in expected freezing conditions could see them finish in the upper echelons of the table, which could secure the Bulls an easier playoff match — possibly at home, at Loftus Versfeld.

Despite the necessity of a solid performance in France, the Bulls have elected to make a number of changes to the squad that beat Exeter 39-28 last weekend.

The biggest change is in leadership, where Nizaam Carr will lead the side with Ruan Nortje relegated to the bench.

“Basically, it is part of player welfare and rotation because Ruan (Nortje) has played every minute of rugby of every match he has played, since the beginning of the season,” said Bulls backline coach Chris Rossouw.

There is a brand new front row too, with Simphiwe Matanzima, Bismarck Du Plessis and Francois Klopper all starting.

Among the backs, Cornal Hendricks slots in at outside centre, with Harold Vorster given the day off.

“The same with Harold, since making his return from injury he has played a lot of rugby, so it is important to manage him well too. This is all part of the rotation plan that we have had since the beginning of the year,” Rossouw added.

“It’s important when in a group, to have your name in the team sheet as a player that can play these games. And when you get the chance, look to execute the job in the first 60 minutes.”

The Pretoria side will draw confidence from the fact that they won the last encounter against Lyon 42-36 at home in December 2022.

Sharks’ Phepsi Buthelesi (centre) attemps to break away during the European Rugby Champions Cup pool A rugby union match between Bordeaux Bègles and the Sharks at Stade Chaban-Delmas stadium in Bordeaux on 16 December, 2022. (Photo: Romain Perrocheau/ AFP)

Sharks look to go four from four

The Sharks will have their sights set on retaining their unbeaten run in the Champions Cup, when they take on Harlequins at Twickenham on Saturday 21 January. But they will be wary of the home side, who will be desperate to stay in the playoff race.

Harlequins are currently in seventh position in Pool A, and need a victory to keep their qualification hopes in their own hands.

The English side will also be determined to make up for their heart-breaking 30-29 defeat against Racing 92 last week, despite the French side being reduced to 12 men in the closing minutes.

The Durbanites have been more effective on attack and defence so far this season – the Sharks defeated Harlequins 39-31 in their last meeting in December 2022.

The Sharks have lost influential winger Makazole Mapimpi for the clash, after the Springbok was suspended for two weeks after an alleged eye gouge in last weekend’s 32-3 romping of Bordeaux Bègles.

Exciting winger Thaakir Abrahams replaces Mapimpi in the match-day squad in London.

Bongi Mbonambi and Boeta Chamberlain are also unavailable due to injuries sustained in the Sharks’ clash at Kings Park.

The good news for Neil Powell and his chargers is that Aphelele Fassi returns to the starting lineup — having fully recovered from injury. Kerron van Vuuren replaces the Springbok hooker.

Although the Sharks have already qualified for the round of 16, courtesy of their three straight victories, a win will guarantee a home clash in the next round.

Nizaam Carr of the Bulls during the Heineken Champions Cup match between Vodacom Bulls and Exeter Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld on 14 January, 2023 in Pretoria. (Photo: Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

Stormers near qualification

The Stormers, meanwhile, will host ASM Clermont Auvergne in Cape Town on Saturday 21 January, where they will target a third consecutive win in the tournament.

A losing bonus point should be enough for the Stormers to qualify for the playoffs, but given the Cape side’s high standards, they will see this as a last resort.

They will, however, expect a big onslaught from Clermont, who require a victory and possibly, a bonus point to remain in the competition.

Adding spice to the clash, the French club defeated the Stormers 24-14 in the opening round of the competition in France, something John Dobson and his men will look to rectify on Saturday.

Dobson has made three changes to the side that defeated London Irish 28-14 away last weekend.

Two of the changes are at halfback. Stefan Ungerer and 21-year-old Kade Wolhuter will pull the strings for the Stormers on Saturday 21 January at Cape Town Stadium.

 The other change sees Willie Engelbrecht starting at blindside flank, as Junior Pokomela drops out of the match-day 23.

 Springboks Herschel Jantjies and Evan Roos will both make their return from injury via the replacements bench.

 “This has all the makings of a Champions Cup classic, with a place in the play-offs at stake, and we want to do it justice,” said Dobson. DM

 

Champions Cup fixtures feature South African teams:

Friday 20 January

Bulls vs Lyon at Matmut Stade de Gerland, Lyon (kickoff at 10pm)

Saturday 21 January

Sharks vs Harlequins at Twickenham, London (kickoff at 3pm) 

Stormers vs Clermont Auvergne at Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town (kickoff at 7.30pm)

