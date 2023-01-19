Newsdeck

CLASS ACTION

Musk’s tweet about taking Tesla private cost investors millions, jury told

Musk’s tweet about taking Tesla private cost investors millions, jury told
Elon Musk. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Carina Johansen)
By Bloomberg
19 Jan 2023
0

(Bloomberg) — Elon Musk misled Tesla shareholders when he tweeted in 2018 about taking the company private with ‘funding secured’ and cost them millions of dollars, a lawyer for investors told jurors at the chief executive officer’s securities fraud trial.

‘His lies caused regular people, like Glen Littleton, to lose millions and millions of dollars,” attorney Nicholas Porritt said in his opening arguments Wednesday, referring to the named plaintiff in the class-action case. In order for markets to operate normally and fairly, it’s “critical that he is held, and the company is held, liable,” Porritt said.

Alex Spiro, Musk’s lead lawyer, countered in his address to jurors that Musk’s intention to take Tesla private was “indisputably true,” and the messages on Twitter “didn’t materially matter to the market.”

Funding to take Tesla private wasn’t a problem, Spiro said, explaining that the only real roadblock was obtaining shareholder approval for a deal structure that would protect Tesla shareholders.

The duelling arguments set the stage for a two-week trial in San Francisco federal court that will test the billionaire entrepreneur’s credibility — and which could cost him, Tesla and the company’s board billions of dollars if they lose.

As the star witness, Musk is expected to testify that his short-lived plan to take Tesla private was solidly based on discussions he had with Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. He subpoenaed the governor of the Kingdom’s Private Investment Fund to testify at the trial, but withdrew the request after attorneys for Yasir Al-Rumayyan argued he wasn’t legally obliged to show up.

Porritt argued that Musk actually had no deal in place for what would have been a $60-billion transaction, and that the initial tweet on 7 August 2018 about taking Tesla private at $420-a-share was sent without advance notice to Tesla’s board.

Tesla’s stock price “exploded” after the tweets, so much that trading was suspended due to investor response, the plaintiffs’ lawyer said, showing jurors the spike on a graph. As doubts grew in the market in the days that followed, The New York Times published a report on 16 August that included an interview with Musk and confirmed that the tweets were empty, the lawyer said, adding that the take-private plan was publicly dropped by Musk on 23 August.

Spiro defended Musk’s actions, telling the jury that “inaccuracies and vagueness in tweets didn’t matter to markets. He was actively pursuing taking Twitter private.”

“This was not fraud, not even close,” he said.

The CEO’s lawyer told the jury that leading up to 7 August, Musk talked to Michael Dell, as well as investors at Silver Lake Management and Goldman Sachs Group. “Mr Musk was doing his homework,” Spiro said, and in those conversations, the structure of a deal to take Tesla private might have been unique, but funding wasn’t an issue, Spiro said.

The Saudi investment fund hadn’t heard a word of his intentions, Spiro said. “He didn’t need to talk to them,” he said. On the morning of 7 August, Saudi Arabia was making the news with a major stake in Tesla that broke in the Financial Times, he said, adding that Musk’s tweet was a reaction to that news.

It was an effort to get the “state of play out to the world”, Spiro said, calling the tweets “a thought bubble” about what Musk was considering. “Considerations aren’t certain, everybody knows that.”

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Anti-vax appeal – court asked to stop South Africa’s Covid vaccination campaign pending an investigation
COVID-19

Anti-vax appeal – court asked to stop South Africa’s Covid vaccination campaign pending an investigation
In latest guidelines, WHO recommends ‘the use of masks by the public in specific situations’
COVID-19

In latest guidelines, WHO recommends ‘the use of masks by the public in specific situations’
Lottery money used to fund mansions for high-fliers Arthur Mafokate, Lesley Ramulifho and William Huma
Maverick News

Lottery money used to fund mansions for high-fliers Arthur Mafokate, Lesley Ramulifho and William Huma
Catch of the year: Massive cocaine bust nets top Western Cape ‘narco’ cops high honour
Maverick News

Catch of the year: Massive cocaine bust nets top Western Cape ‘narco’ cops high honour
Second case of XBB.1.5 Covid-19 subvariant found in SA — but no data to show a change in symptoms
COVID-19

Second case of XBB.1.5 Covid-19 subvariant found in SA — but no data to show a change in symptoms

TOP READS IN SECTION

Greta Thunberg released after brief detention at German mine protest, police say
Newsdeck

Greta Thunberg released after brief detention at German mine protest, police say
Ukraine interior minister and children among 16 killed in helicopter crash
Newsdeck

Ukraine interior minister and children among 16 killed in helicopter crash
Dutch premier pledges to send Patriot defence system to Ukraine
Newsdeck

Dutch premier pledges to send Patriot defence system to Ukraine
Jailed Navalny vows to keep resisting the Kremlin, Russia dismisses health concerns
Newsdeck

Jailed Navalny vows to keep resisting the Kremlin, Russia dismisses health concerns
US asks court to reverse order banning airplane mask mandate to combat Covid
Newsdeck

US asks court to reverse order banning airplane mask mandate to combat Covid

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.