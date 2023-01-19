Business Maverick

International Finance

Manchin calls for deal with Republicans on debt ceiling, fiscal commission

Manchin calls for deal with Republicans on debt ceiling, fiscal commission
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media as Senator Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat from New Hampshire, from left, Senator Rob Portman, a Republican from Ohio, Senator Bill Cassidy, a Republican from Louisiana, Senator Lisa Murkowski, a Republican from Alaska, Senator Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat from Arizona, Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, Senator Mark Warner, a Democrat from Virginia, and Senator Mitt Romney, a Republican from Utah, listen outside the West Wing of the White House following a meeting in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, 24 June 2021.
By Bloomberg
19 Jan 2023
0

Senator Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat, said he wants his party to seek a deal with Republicans to avert a catastrophic US debt default, a position that puts him squarely at odds with President Joe Biden. 

The two parties are currently at a standoff over the debt ceiling, which threatens to upend financial markets sometime after early June, when the US may default on a payment obligation. 

Manchin, however, said he has already discussed a possible compromise with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, whose fractious caucus has sought to extract concrete spending cuts and a balanced budget plan in exchange for any increase in the debt ceiling. 

Manchin, speaking to Fox Business in Davos, Switzerland, where he’s attending the World Economic Forum, said he wants to package a debt ceiling increase with votes to create special commissions to examine shoring up the Social Security and Medicare trust funds, as well as another intended to reduce the overall US debt. 

“We have to work together.  It has to be bipartisan and it has always been bipartisan as far as the debt ceiling,” Manchin said. “I think what we have to do is realize we have a problem, we have a debt problem.”

Manchin said he supports the Trust Act, a proposal by Senator Mitt Romney, a Utah Republican, to enlist commissions to recommend solutions to the eventual insolvency of the Medicare and Social Security trust funds. Current projections are that Social Security will not be able to pay full benefits after 2035 and Medicare after 2028, without either changes to the benefit structure or increased revenue. 

Under the Romney proposal, the recommendations of the committee would be guaranteed an up or down vote in Congress.  

Romney has also suggested creating a fiscal commission modelled after the 2010 Simpson-Bowles Commission, which couldn’t get the votes to send its $4-trillion deficit reduction plan to Congress. 

It isn’t clear whether Manchin’s proposal would go far enough for House Republicans, but the West Virginia senator said he plans to continue speaking to McCarthy.   

The White House has insisted that the debt ceiling be increased without conditions and administration officials have said they won’t negotiate on the matter. 

Manchin, a pivotal vote who last year forced Biden to whittle down his economic plan, said he believes the president would negotiate eventually. 

“I think they will, I really do,” he said. 

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen last Friday told Congress that the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling will be reached by Thursday. After that, the Treasury can deploy special accounting measures to avert a payment default until sometime after early June, she said. BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.