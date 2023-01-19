Karla Pretorius of the Proteas and Stella Oyella of Uganda in action during their Netball World Cup match in Liverpool on 17 July 2019. (Photo: Reg Caldecott / Gallo Images)

This year promises to be an exciting and potentially historic one for South African netball. In July 2023, the country is scheduled to host its first Netball World Cup, which takes place in Cape Town.

At that tournament the Proteas are keen to make their own history on home soil, by clinching their first World Cup crown.

The Proteas’ highest finish at the global showpiece was two decades ago, when they managed silver during the 1995 tournament in England.

But before the World Cup the Proteas will sharpen themselves in the 2023 Netball Quad Series, an annual tournament also featuring global powerhouses Australia, New Zealand and England.

The three nations are first, second and third respectively in the latest World Netball rankings. South Africa – which is hosting the series for the third time in its history – is fifth overall, behind Jamaica.

As such, the tournament will be a great litmus test of the team’s progress under new coach Norma Plummer.

The 78-year-old Australian was recalled to occupy the Proteas hot seat after Netball SA decided to part ways with Dorette Badenhorst, who had been at the helm since 2019.

Plummer vacated the seat in the same year, after a four-year stint. However, after the federation ousted Badenhorst in late 2022 – following a disappointing Commonwealth Games run where the team finished sixth – the veteran Australian mentor answered Netball SA’s SOS.

With Plummer back in the driver’s seat, the players are hoping to do the best they can and show they are still very much a force to be reckoned with in global netball.

“The timing of the Quad Series couldn’t be more perfect, because we are now a few months away from the World Cup. Hosting the Quad Series will give us an indication of where we are in terms of state of readiness. We will get an opportunity to gauge ourselves and figure out where we need to improve,” said Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane.

Nevertheless, the Proteas are not feeling any extra pressure just because they are playing at home, according to skipper Bongiwe Msomi.

“Having to play at home gives you that pride of saying ‘you’re coming to me. So, I’m going to stand tall’… It gives us more confidence. But it doesn’t matter where you are in the world, the standards and expectations remain the same,” said Msomi.

“We’re just focusing more on us, as opposed to what is expected of us from the outside world. We have put in the work and the coaches have been great… All we’re looking forward to is kicking on as a group.”

Key Proteas Nicola Smith and Elmeré van der Berg have been ruled out of the series due to injury – a development, Plummer lamented, that could hamper the competitiveness of her team.

“That was really disappointing. I would have loved to have both of them present. They are really talented players. They’ve got all the ability to be world beaters. But it gives other players an opportunity and we haven’t been disappointed by the players available for selection,” added Plummer.

The seasoned coach can, however, rely on the presence of Proteas legend Karla Pretorius (32), who makes a welcome return to the side in her first call-up since 2021.

Pretorius has been unavailable for the past 15 months, after becoming a mother for the first time.

“She’s been amazing, to come back in as fit as she is. But we will still pace her, to see where she sits. We need her on court. She’s been known as the No 1 goal defence in the world. That’s a pretty good title. But we’ll look after her,” said Plummer. DM

Proteas team:

Lenize Potgieter; Ine-Marí Venter; Nicholé Taljaard; Nomfundo Mngomezulu; Sesandile Ngubane; Bongiwe Msomi (C); Khanyisa Chawane; Izette Griesel; Refiloe Nketsa; Boitumelo Mahloko; Phumza Maweni; Karla Pretorius; Shadine van der Merwe (VC); Zanele Vimbela; Monique Reyneke-Meyer.

Quad Series fixtures

Saturday, 21 January 2023:

South Africa vs New Zealand (4pm)

Australia vs England (6pm)

Sunday, 22 January 2023:

South Africa vs England (4pm)

Australia vs New Zealand (6pm)

Tuesday, 24 January 2023:

England vs New Zealand (4pm)

South Africa vs Australia (6pm)

Wednesday, 25 January 2023:

Bronze medal playoff (4pm)

Final (6pm)