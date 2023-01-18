Maverick Citizen

Second case of XBB.1.5 Covid-19 subvariant found in SA — but no data to show a change in symptoms

(Photo: Unsplash / Martin Sanchez)
By Estelle Ellis
18 Jan 2023
A second case of the highly transmissible Covid-19 subvariant XBB.1.5 has been found in South Africa, but the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Wednesday that there was nothing to indicate that either symptoms or severity would be different from those caused by other subvariants.

A second case of XBB.1.5, described as the most transmittable Covid-19 subvariant yet, has been found in the Western Cape.

The first case was identified by scientists at Stellenbosch  University in the first week of January. As this was found in a random, unidentified sample, no information was available on where the patient came from.

Dr Nicole Wolter from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said there was no South African data on symptoms and severity caused by this subvariant, as only two cases of XBB.1.5 had been reported in SA to date. 

She said data from other countries where XBB.1.5 is circulating more widely indicate that the symptoms and severity of infection from XBB.1.5 are not different from that of previously circulating Omicron sublineages.

The current dominant Covid-19 subvariant in South Africa is Omicron lineage BQ.1, which has been increasing in prevalence in South Africa since October 2022. The NICD has said that given its transmissibility, XBB.1.5 might take over as the dominant strain in South Africa. 

Visit Daily Maverick's home page for more news, analysis and investigations

BQ.1 and its associated sublineages are a descendant of Omicron BA.5 and are also circulating in other countries around the world.

In October 2022, the World Health Organization’s technical advisory group (TAG-VE) decided against declaring BQ.1 as a separate variant of concern, saying it was too similar to Omicron. 

At the time, it had a prevalence of 6%. It has been detected in 65 countries. TAG-VE said BQ.1 showed significant growth advantages over other subvariants, making a higher reinfection risk a possibility that needed further investigation. 

The TAG-VE reiterated that, at the time, there was no data to suggest an increase in disease severity.

Wolter said the public health guidance remained unchanged. 

“The most important preventative measure remains Covid-19 vaccination and staying up to date with recommended boosters as per the National Department of Health guidelines. If individuals wish to further reduce their risk of infection with Covid-19 and other respiratory pathogens, they may choose to avoid large gatherings, particularly in areas with poor ventilation, and to wear masks. 

“The minister of health, Dr Joe Phaahla, said last week that no new lockdown or regulations relating to Covid-19 would be introduced to respond to  XBB.1.5 being found in South Africa.” DM/MC

"Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]"

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
