A second case of XBB.1.5, described as the most transmittable Covid-19 subvariant yet, has been found in the Western Cape.

The first case was identified by scientists at Stellenbosch University in the first week of January. As this was found in a random, unidentified sample, no information was available on where the patient came from.

Dr Nicole Wolter from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said there was no South African data on symptoms and severity caused by this subvariant, as only two cases of XBB.1.5 had been reported in SA to date.

She said data from other countries where XBB.1.5 is circulating more widely indicate that the symptoms and severity of infection from XBB.1.5 are not different from that of previously circulating Omicron sublineages.

The current dominant Covid-19 subvariant in South Africa is Omicron lineage BQ.1, which has been increasing in prevalence in South Africa since October 2022. The NICD has said that given its transmissibility, XBB.1.5 might take over as the dominant strain in South Africa.

BQ.1 and its associated sublineages are a descendant of Omicron BA.5 and are also circulating in other countries around the world.

In October 2022, the World Health Organization’s technical advisory group (TAG-VE) decided against declaring BQ.1 as a separate variant of concern, saying it was too similar to Omicron.

At the time, it had a prevalence of 6%. It has been detected in 65 countries. TAG-VE said BQ.1 showed significant growth advantages over other subvariants, making a higher reinfection risk a possibility that needed further investigation.

The TAG-VE reiterated that, at the time, there was no data to suggest an increase in disease severity.

Wolter said the public health guidance remained unchanged.

“The most important preventative measure remains Covid-19 vaccination and staying up to date with recommended boosters as per the National Department of Health guidelines. If individuals wish to further reduce their risk of infection with Covid-19 and other respiratory pathogens, they may choose to avoid large gatherings, particularly in areas with poor ventilation, and to wear masks.

“The minister of health, Dr Joe Phaahla, said last week that no new lockdown or regulations relating to Covid-19 would be introduced to respond to XBB.1.5 being found in South Africa.” DM/MC