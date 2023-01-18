South Africa's Temba Bavuma plays a shot as Nicholas Pooran of West Indies looks on during a T20 World Cup match at Dubai International Stadium on 26 October 2021. (Photo: Francois Nel / Getty Images)

South Africa have announced a 16-player squad for the three-match One Day International (ODI) series against England from 27 January to 1 February.

Dewald Brevis, who has been in solid form in the ongoing SA20 — currently the third-highest run scorer — has not been selected.

“We’re not trying to chase Brevis away at all. During the [selection] process, we discussed him — with the new national coach [Rob Walter],” said the convenor of selectors, Victor Mpitsang.

“We will get [Brevis] involved once the coach is back, but we’ll probably try to introduce him at a later stage, preferably against West Indies in the different formats there. Especially the T20s.”

Similarly, Ryan Rickelton, who was the highest run-scorer in this season’s One-Day Challenge Cup with 452 runs in seven innings at an average of 64.57, has also not made the cut.

“Ryan has performed really well in the last summer. It’s about where does Ryan fit in at the moment? He’s an opening batter. He has good numbers at the moment, he’s performing well also in the T20s,” said Mpitsang.

“But he’s one of the guys — in a squad of 16 — we just couldn’t get him in, but I’m sure his opportunity will come.”

Mpitsang also confirmed that the ankle injury that kept Rickelton out of the Proteas’ tour to Australia at the end of last year was not part of the reason for his omission.

“We speak to the medical side before we pick a squad,” he said.

“They did make it clear to us that because the series is at home, the risk is not as high [compared with] when we travel abroad with his injury.”

Important series

The Proteas have five matches left to play in the Cricket World Cup Super League — three against England and two against the Netherlands.

They are 11th on the table, with the top eight qualifying directly for the 50-over World Cup later this year in India.

The Proteas will thus be desperate to gain as many points as possible against England.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

“The next few series that we play — starting off with England — are very important,” said Mpitsang.

“We feel that it’s a well-balanced squad [with] good experience, and we want to make sure that — against a very strong England side — we have a good series.”

Newly appointed red-ball coach Shukri Conrad will lead the squad for the three-match ODI series against England. Both Conrad’s and Rob Walter’s (white-ball coach) contracts only officially start with Cricket South Africa (CSA) on 1 February.

And with Walter currently fulfilling his commitments in New Zealand domestic cricket, it is Conrad who will be at the helm for the vital series.

Read in Daily Maverick: “Proteas grind out draw against Australia in final Test match, ending a tumultuous tour”

“I found out yesterday evening that [Shukri Conrad] will take the team,” said Mpitsang

“[Conrad] wasn’t involved in the selection of the squad. Only Rob Walter was involved with that along with the selection team.

“We have discussed the squad with [Conrad] and I’m sure they will continue communicating with Rob regarding the squad.”

Old faces

White-ball captain Temba Bavuma has retained the captaincy of the ODI squad.

Questions were raised over Bavuma’s position in the white-ball squads after he had a dismal T20 World Cup in Australia last year.

“I had a chat with him… he’s actually in a good space. In the one-day format, we’ve seen that he has a good record,” said Mpitsang about Bavuma, who averages 42.94 in ODI cricket.

“When it comes to captaincy, it’s something that we haven’t really touched on a lot with the coach and the other selector. We’re quite happy with where he is at the moment and looking forward to a tough series against England.”

Sisanda Magala is the only new face in the ODI squad after being left out of recent national squads because of issues with his fitness.

“Sisanda has been a good performer in white-ball cricket in the last few years. We’ve had some fitness issues with him in the past and that’s the only reason he has missed out on selection in white-ball cricket,” said Mpitsang.

“He’s had good performances once again in the 50-over competition and in the T20s as well he’s just continuing his form. His consistency is the reason why he has been selected.” DM

Proteas squad:

Temba Bavuma (captain, Lions), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Marco Jansen (Warriors), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Sisanda Magala (Lions), Keshav Maharaj, (Dolphins), Janneman Malan (Rocks), Aiden Markram (Titans), David Miller (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Wayne Parnell (Western Province), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions)