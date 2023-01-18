Beach closures continue to be a problem in Cape Town, with two brief closures reported in the past week. Hout Bay Beach and the Dalebrook Tidal Pool closed on 10 January because of sewer overflows.

The closure at Dalebrook Tidal Pool, which ran until 13 January, was the second there this month. The first occurred between 7 and 9 January and was also caused by a sewer overflow, according to the City of Cape Town.

During closures, signage is put up to warn visitors of the risks involved in making contact with the water, as exposure to sewage can result in gastrointestinal issues.

Cape Town City Health takes water samples daily for quality testing and the area is reopened once the pollution levels are within the minimum requirement for recreational activities prescribed by the National Water Quality Guidelines.

Hout Bay Beach reopened on 14 January. The city said the overflow at the stormwater-to-sewer diversion chamber in the area was caused by blockages in the sewer reticulation pipes and bulk stormwater pipe. The blockages consisted of foreign objects, including tins, litter, stones, cutlery and pieces of animal carcasses.

“The city’s roads and infrastructure management and water and sanitation departments collectively addressed the blockage and cleaned the stormwater-to-sewer low-flow diversion chambers,” said the city.

Eddie Andrews, Cape Town deputy mayor and mayoral committee member for spatial planning and environment, has warned that the dumping of objects in the sewer and stormwater systems creates blockages and overflows, causing sewage to end up in coastal waters and recreational areas. DM/MC