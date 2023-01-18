Hashim Amla of South Africa plays to the offside as New Zealand wicketkeeper Tom Latham looks on during the Group Stage match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England. (Photo: Michael Steele / Getty Images)

Most South Africans think Hashim Amla’s career ended with his international retirement in August 2019, but in keeping with his low-profile demeanour, his official retirement came years later.

Amla has been quietly succeeding for Surrey in the English County Championship, helping them to the domestic first-class title in 2022.

But on Wednesday, Amla, who signed for Surrey in 2019 after representing the club as an overseas player in 2013 and 2014, called time on his career.

In his international career, Amla amassed 18,672 runs across all three formats for the Proteas after his debut in 2004.

Astounding stats

His overall numbers are simply jaw-dropping. He scored 34,102 runs in all formats in his professional career.

The 39-year-old hit 9,282 runs and 28 hundreds in 124 Test matches, at an average of 46.64. His Test run total is second only to Jacques Kallis for South Africa.

Amla also scored 8,113 runs and 27 hundreds in 181 One-Day Internationals and 1,277 runs in 44 T20Is. In the three international formats combined, he scored 55 centuries and 88 half centuries.

Amla became South Africa’s first triple-centurion during Day 4 of the Test Match between England and South Africa at Surrey’s home ground, The Oval, on 22 July 2012.

‘Great memories’

“I have great memories of the Oval ground, and to finally leave it as a player fills me with immense gratitude for what has been,” Amla said.

“A sincere thank you to Alec Stewart and the entire Surrey staff, players and members for their support. The Surrey ship runs so professionally that it would make any international player feel a sense of honour just to be involved with. I wish them all the best and many more trophies.”

After signing for Surrey in 2019, Amla has brought his invaluable experience to the club and helped support Captain Rory Burns as part of the leadership group within the dressing room.

He scored five more centuries in his final two seasons, including 215 not out against Hampshire.

His skill, resilience and dogged determination with the bat was typified by an innings of 37 runs from 278 balls at the Ageas Bowl against Hampshire in 2021.

That defiant rearguard earned Surrey an unlikely draw in the County Championship and was indicative of Amla’s commitment to doing what was necessary for the team at any given moment.

“Everyone at Surrey County Cricket Club will be sad to see Hashim retire, but we all applaud what has been a phenomenal career. He will quite rightly go down as a great of the game,” Stewart said.

“Hashim is a fantastic cricketer and a wonderful person. He has been an incredible resource for the team to learn from on and off the field.

“As well as posting big scores at vital moments, he has also shown his willingness to dig in and do what is needed to get his team a result in tough games.

“I can’t thank him enough for what he has done for Surrey and hold him up as an example to all young players of what a true professional looks like.

“Everyone at Surrey wishes him the best in the future, and I am sure all our members and supporters would like to thank him for his time here and congratulate him on such a decorated career.” DM