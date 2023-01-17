Newsdeck

BRITISH DEADLOCK

UK teachers announce strike, adding to wave of industrial action

UK teachers announce strike, adding to wave of industrial action
A University College Union placard outside a university in London on 24 November 2022. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Andy Rain)
By Reuters
17 Jan 2023
0

LONDON, 15 January (Reuters) — Teachers in England and Wales on Monday announced they would take strike action, joining nurses, rail workers and others in staging industrial action in a further headache for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government.

The National Education Union (NEU) said that the first strike would be on 1 February, a date when 100,000 public sector workers are due to strike in what could become Britain’s biggest day of coordinated industrial action for decades.

In all, 23,400 schools in England and Wales will be affected by the school strikes. Teachers in Scotland have already held strikes which have closed many schools.

Sunak is coming under increasing pressure to try to resolve pay disputes with hundreds of thousands of workers following months of strikes which have caused widespread disruption.

With inflation running at more than 10%, workers from multiple sectors are demanding higher wages.

The NEU, Britain’s largest education union, with around 500,000 members, said the government had offered its members a 5% pay rise which it says equated to a pay cut. Low pay for teachers has pushed many to leave the profession, the union said.

“This is not about a pay rise but correcting historic real-terms pay cuts,” NEU general secretaries Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney said in a joint statement.

The government has said it cannot afford big wage rises and warned that any big boost to salaries would exacerbate the inflation problem.

Education minister Gillian Keegan said it was “deeply disappointing” that the NEU had voted to strike.

“Talks with union leaders are ongoing and any strike action from one union will have a damaging impact on pupils’ education and wellbeing,” she said in a statement.

Some 90% of the NEU teachers voted to strike in England on a turnout of 53%, the union said, meeting the legal turnout threshold for action to proceed. In Wales, 92% voted yes to action, on a 58% turnout.

Last week, a strike ballot by a different teachers’ union in England fell short of the required turnout threshold. On Monday a separate union for head teachers said it was considering re-running a ballot on industrial action after it also missed the threshold for strike action, possibly due to postal disruption.

Teachers in England last held a strike in 2016, but the majority of schools remained open. A larger-scale walkout by teachers took place in 2008.

The strikes will take place over seven days in February and March, though any individual school will only be affected by four of them, the union said.

(Reporting by Sarah Young and Alistair Smout, additional reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Farouq Suleiman; Editing by Janet Lawrence and Alison Williams)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Lottery money used to fund mansions for high-fliers Arthur Mafokate, Lesley Ramulifho and William Huma
Maverick News

Lottery money used to fund mansions for high-fliers Arthur Mafokate, Lesley Ramulifho and William Huma
Government plans to focus on six ailing power stations to resolve the electricity crisis
Maverick News

Government plans to focus on six ailing power stations to resolve the electricity crisis
National shutdown threat in protest against Eskom’s rolling blackouts and tariff hikes — Ramaphosa cancels Davos trip
South Africa

National shutdown threat in protest against Eskom’s rolling blackouts and tariff hikes — Ramaphosa cancels Davos trip
John Hlophe — the Judge President who fought the law; decades later, the law won
Maverick News

John Hlophe — the Judge President who fought the law; decades later, the law won
Alleged bid-rigging in Mkhize-era health department’s ‘suspicious’ R486-million head office lease deal
Maverick News

Alleged bid-rigging in Mkhize-era health department’s ‘suspicious’ R486-million head office lease deal

TOP READS IN SECTION

At least 68 killed in Nepal's worst air crash in three decades
Newsdeck

At least 68 killed in Nepal's worst air crash in three decades
Man arrested after uranium found at UK’s Heathrow Airport
Newsdeck

Man arrested after uranium found at UK’s Heathrow Airport
Italy arrests top mafia boss Messina Denaro at Sicilian hospital
Newsdeck

Italy arrests top mafia boss Messina Denaro at Sicilian hospital
Dozens of casualties in Congo Pentecostal Church blast on Sunday
Africa

Dozens of casualties in Congo Pentecostal Church blast on Sunday
Jamaica seizes $80m worth of cocaine from cargo ship
Newsdeck

Jamaica seizes $80m worth of cocaine from cargo ship

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.