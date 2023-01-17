Newsdeck

GRIM TOLL

Russia’s war on Ukraine latest: Dnipro death toll reaches 40, German defence minister resigns

Russia’s war on Ukraine latest: Dnipro death toll reaches 40, German defence minister resigns
Emergency workers search the remains of a residential building in in Dnipro, Ukraine, that was hit by a Russian missile on 15 January 2023. (Photo: Spencer Platt / Getty Images)
By Reuters
17 Jan 2023
0

16 January (Reuters) — The death toll from a Russian missile strike in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro rose to 40, with dozens more missing, making it the deadliest civilian incident of Moscow’s three-month campaign of firing missiles at cities far from the front lines.

Conflict, weapons

  • Dnipro city official Gennadiy Korban said 30 people remained unaccounted for after the missile struck a nine-storey apartment block, with 75 people wounded including 14 children.
  • Ukrainian officials acknowledged little hope of finding anyone else alive in the rubble of Saturday’s attack, but President Volodymyr Zelensky said rescue efforts in the central Ukrainian city would go on.
  • Dnipro was in mourning on Monday, with tearful neighbours and local residents leaving flowers and cuddly toys at a makeshift memorial near the devastated apartment block.
  • The Kremlin said Russian forces do not target residential buildings in Ukraine, and suggested Ukraine’s air defences had knocked the Russian missile off course, which Kyiv denies.
  • A three-floor shopping centre in Russia-controlled Donetsk was partially destroyed by shelling, a Reuters reporter saw. At least three people were injured, a rescue worker told reporters. Russia blamed Ukraine for the attack.
  • The Russian-installed governor of Sevastopol in Crimea said air defences had downed 10 drones over the city in what he called a “failed Ukrainian attack”.
  • Russia has produced the first set of Poseidon nuclear-capable super torpedoes being developed for deployment on the Belgorod nuclear submarine, Tass reported, citing an unidentified defence source.
  • Russia is stepping up its use of S-300 and S-400 air defence systems to conduct strikes on ground targets, suggesting Russian stocks of ballistic missiles are running low, Ukraine’s Air Force spokesman said.

Politics, diplomacy, military aid

  • Russia and Ukraine have been working on a large prisoner exchange deal which will include 1,000 people in total, Turkish ombudsman Seref Malkoc said.
  • The German government said Chancellor Scholz accepted the resignation of Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht and would soon appoint a replacement, the culmination of growing scepticism about her ability to bring the German army into shape against the backdrop of the Ukraine war.
  • Scholz is under pressure to allow the export of Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine.
  • Britain urged ally Germany to permit the supply of Leopard tanks to Kyiv, stressing that such a move could unlock similar support from other nations and Berlin would not be acting alone.
  • On Monday, Britain confirmed it would provide 14 Challenger 2 tanks and other hardware to Kyiv including hundreds more armoured vehicles and advanced air defence missiles “to accelerate Ukrainian success”.
  • The Kremlin responded that Britain’s tanks “will burn” and that such support would not change the outcome of the war.
  • US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin is expected in Berlin on Thursday and will attend a conference on Friday at the US military base in Ramstein to discuss further support for Ukraine.
  • Turkish President Erdogan renewed his offer to help mediate an end to the conflict in Ukraine during a phone call with Putin. The two leaders also discussed the export of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports and ways to unblock fertiliser and food exports from Russia.
  • German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called for the establishment of a special international tribunal to prosecute Russian leaders over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Belarus drills

  • Belarus began air force drills with Russia that it said were defensive in nature, but the move comes as concerns grow that Moscow is pushing Minsk to join the war in Ukraine.
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Lottery money used to fund mansions for high-fliers Arthur Mafokate, Lesley Ramulifho and William Huma
Maverick News

Lottery money used to fund mansions for high-fliers Arthur Mafokate, Lesley Ramulifho and William Huma
Government plans to focus on six ailing power stations to resolve the electricity crisis
Maverick News

Government plans to focus on six ailing power stations to resolve the electricity crisis
National shutdown threat in protest against Eskom’s rolling blackouts and tariff hikes — Ramaphosa cancels Davos trip
South Africa

National shutdown threat in protest against Eskom’s rolling blackouts and tariff hikes — Ramaphosa cancels Davos trip
John Hlophe — the Judge President who fought the law; decades later, the law won
Maverick News

John Hlophe — the Judge President who fought the law; decades later, the law won
Alleged bid-rigging in Mkhize-era health department’s ‘suspicious’ R486-million head office lease deal
Maverick News

Alleged bid-rigging in Mkhize-era health department’s ‘suspicious’ R486-million head office lease deal

TOP READS IN SECTION

At least 68 killed in Nepal's worst air crash in three decades
Newsdeck

At least 68 killed in Nepal's worst air crash in three decades
Man arrested after uranium found at UK’s Heathrow Airport
Newsdeck

Man arrested after uranium found at UK’s Heathrow Airport
Italy arrests top mafia boss Messina Denaro at Sicilian hospital
Newsdeck

Italy arrests top mafia boss Messina Denaro at Sicilian hospital
Dozens of casualties in Congo Pentecostal Church blast on Sunday
Africa

Dozens of casualties in Congo Pentecostal Church blast on Sunday
Jamaica seizes $80m worth of cocaine from cargo ship
Newsdeck

Jamaica seizes $80m worth of cocaine from cargo ship

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.