DRC MASSACRE
Dozens of casualties in Congo Pentecostal Church blast on Sunday
(Bloomberg) — An explosion at a pentecostal church in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo on Sunday resulted in dozens of casualties, according to the office of President Felix Tshisekedi.
Congo’s government blamed the attack on the Allied Defence Forces, an Islamist group active in northeastern Congo.
Tshisekedi “condemns with the greatest force the terrorist attack,” according to a message on his office’s Twitter account. “Those responsible will be pursued, arrested, judged and severely punished.”
The ADF, which originated in neighbouring Uganda more than two decades ago, has been linked to the deaths of more than 1,300 people since 2021, according to the United Nations, along with multiple bombings and attempted bombings in Congo, Uganda and Rwanda. In recent years the group has stepped up its use of suicide attacks, sophisticated explosive devices and violent propaganda videos, UN experts said in a report in June.
The UN experts warned in their report of growing communication between the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant region.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet