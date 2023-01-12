Maverick Citizen

PANDEMIC UPDATE

WHO says Kraken ‘misses’ indicator for severe disease, NICD believes it could become dominant strain in SA

WHO says Kraken ‘misses’ indicator for severe disease, NICD believes it could become dominant strain in SA
The European Centre for Disease Control said there was some data showing the Kraken subvariant of Omicron was more transmissible than its predecessors. (Photo: Unsplash / Martin Sanchez)
By Estelle Ellis
12 Jan 2023
0

There is no evidence that the Covid-19 variant, XBB.1.5 — nicknamed Kraken — will cause more severe disease, said the World Health Organization in a risk assessment.

A preliminary risk assessment done by the World Health Organization (WHO) has found that the Kraken subvariant of Omicron (XBB.1.5) does not have a specific genetic mutation associated with variants that cause severe disease.

“Severity assessments are ongoing. XBB.1.5 does not carry any mutation known to be associated with potential change in severity (such as S:P681R),” the report reads.

The WHO, however, called on more countries to do a rapid assessment of the situation, saying there is currently very little data available. According to the risk assessment, the subvariant is now found in 38 countries. 

“Based on its genetic characteristics and early growth rate estimates, XBB.1.5 may contribute to increases in case incidence. To date, the overall confidence in the assessment is low, as growth advantage estimates are only from one country, the United States of America,” the report reads.

The WHO called for more studies to assess the potential of XBB.1.5 to escape either vaccine- or infection-acquired immunity, and also on whether the subvariant caused more severe disease.

The European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) this week issued a statement saying it looks like XBB.1.5 will have a growth advantage over the other subvariants in circulation, but such estimates are “associated with significant uncertainty”.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

The statement confirmed that XBB.1.5 was only present at very low levels in Europe. The variant has been detected in Austria, Belgium, Czechia, Denmark, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden. 

The ECDC said there was some data showing this subvariant was more transmissible than its predecessors. 

Like the South African National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), the ECDC emphasised that there is not enough data yet to assess any change in infection severity associated with the variant. 

On Wednesday, the NICD explained that XBB.1.5 might become the dominant strain in South Africa, as US data shows it has a “growth advantage” due to increased transmissibility.

The subvariant was detected in a single sample taken in late December. 

As it was a random sample, neither the identity of the patient nor their condition is known. Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla said that while the subvariant was detected by the University of Stellenbosch, it does not mean the sample came from someone in the Western Cape.

Coronavirus levels in the country remain low, according to the latest results of wastewater analysis.

Scientists, led by Prof Angela Matthee from the Medical Research Council, said in their latest report that they had found particles of several Omicron BA.5 sublineages in their tests. Their samples were taken up until 20 December 2022.

The report states that the levels of coronavirus particles in Gauteng (Tshwane, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni), KwaZulu-Natal (eThekwini), Free State (Mangaung), the Eastern Cape (Buffalo City and Nelson Mandela Bay), and the Western Cape (City of Cape Town), remained low.

An increase in viral particles in wastewater is an early indicator of ongoing community transmission and possible outbreaks of the disease. But these must be backed up by clinical data from laboratory tests before an outbreak is declared. DM/MC

Gallery

"Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]"

Top Reads This Hour

‘Don’t drink anything you’re handed’: The threat of poisoning saturates the state and underworld
Maverick News

‘Don’t drink anything you’re handed’: The threat of poisoning saturates the state and underworld
The 'incredibly transmissible' Kraken could take over as dominant Covid-19 strain in South Africa
Maverick News

The 'incredibly transmissible' Kraken could take over as dominant Covid-19 strain in South Africa
Fikile Mbalula’s appeal in Intercape case fails, CEO Ferreira wants Bheki Cele to finally act
Maverick News

Fikile Mbalula’s appeal in Intercape case fails, CEO Ferreira wants Bheki Cele to finally act
No new lockdown restrictions or masks for South Africa after Covid-19 ‘Kraken’ subvariant detected
Maverick News

No new lockdown restrictions or masks for South Africa after Covid-19 ‘Kraken’ subvariant detected
Public interest body Sakeliga tries to have Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma prosecuted for contempt of court
South Africa

Public interest body Sakeliga tries to have Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma prosecuted for contempt of court

TOP READS IN SECTION

‘Don’t drink anything you’re handed’: The threat of poisoning saturates the state and underworld
Maverick News

‘Don’t drink anything you’re handed’: The threat of poisoning saturates the state and underworld
The 'incredibly transmissible' Kraken could take over as dominant Covid-19 strain in South Africa
Maverick News

The 'incredibly transmissible' Kraken could take over as dominant Covid-19 strain in South Africa
Fikile Mbalula’s appeal in Intercape case fails, CEO Ferreira wants Bheki Cele to finally act
Maverick News

Fikile Mbalula’s appeal in Intercape case fails, CEO Ferreira wants Bheki Cele to finally act
No new lockdown restrictions or masks for South Africa after Covid-19 ‘Kraken’ subvariant detected
Maverick News

No new lockdown restrictions or masks for South Africa after Covid-19 ‘Kraken’ subvariant detected
Community thanked for helping police to swiftly swoop on 10 suspects after Gift of the Givers break-in
Maverick News

Community thanked for helping police to swiftly swoop on 10 suspects after Gift of the Givers break-in

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.