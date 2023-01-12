Maverick Insider
Daily Maverick’s Most-Read Articles of 2022
2022 was anything but boring, with the Daily Maverick editorial team ensuring the country was informed every step of the way. These are the stories that you the reader consumed the most.
SATIRICALLY SPEAKING
Lindiwe Sisulu is the spiritual leader South Africa needs
By Malibongwe Tyilo
All hail South Africa’s RET Kween!!
ERROR OF JUDGMENT OP-ED
High court was guilty of judicial overreach when overturning Ramaphosa’s suspension of Public Protector
By Pierre de Vos
Courts run the risk of breaching the separation of powers when they invalidate a rationally made decision of the President because of a reasonable apprehension of bias on the part of the President.
Ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste’s asset billions attached by SA Reserve Bank
By Pauli van Wyk and Pieter-Louis Myburgh
The South African Reserve Bank is in the process of attaching all assets linked to former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste.
Former SAPS head Kgomotso Phahlane and several Crime Intelligence big fish arrested over R54-million tender fraud
The swoop on Monday and Tuesday by the National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate on former national commissioner Kgomotso Phahlane and other generals in SAPS Crime Intelligence is bound to stir up a vipers’ nest. By Marianne Thamm
Don’t shoot the messenger of Covid-19 new variants, say SA scientists
Will our tourist partners hit South Africa with the same crippling travel bans if we discover another variant? By Peter Fabricius
Song will tear us apart, again — just the way Malema and AfriForum want
The application by AfriForum to stop the EFF’s leadership and Julius Malema from singing the song Dubul’ibhunu has led to much public debate about the real motive for the case. It has also led many to conclude it could result in Malema being strengthened politically. This is probably true. By Stephen Grootes
First Marmite, now fish paste: The shattered world of a simple breakfast
Peck’s Anchovette and Redro fish paste are the latest casualties of product discontinuations or shortages, following the great Marmite debacle of 2021 and the earlier disappearance of Nestlé’s Chocolate Log. As a consolation, TGIFood brings you a recipe for making your own fish paste. But not your own Marmite. By Bianca Coleman
