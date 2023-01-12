SATIRICALLY SPEAKING

Lindiwe Sisulu is the spiritual leader South Africa needs

By Malibongwe Tyilo

All hail South Africa’s RET Kween!!

ERROR OF JUDGMENT OP-ED

High court was guilty of judicial overreach when overturning Ramaphosa’s suspension of Public Protector

By Pierre de Vos

Courts run the risk of breaching the separation of powers when they invalidate a rationally made decision of the President because of a reasonable apprehension of bias on the part of the President.

Ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste’s asset billions attached by SA Reserve Bank

By Pauli van Wyk and Pieter-Louis Myburgh

The South African Reserve Bank is in the process of attaching all assets linked to former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste.

Former SAPS head Kgomotso Phahlane and several Crime Intelligence big fish arrested over R54-million tender fraud

The swoop on Monday and Tuesday by the National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate on former national commissioner Kgomotso Phahlane and other generals in SAPS Crime Intelligence is bound to stir up a vipers’ nest. By Marianne Thamm

Don’t shoot the messenger of Covid-19 new variants, say SA scientists

Will our tourist partners hit South Africa with the same crippling travel bans if we discover another variant? By Peter Fabricius

Song will tear us apart, again — just the way Malema and AfriForum want

The application by AfriForum to stop the EFF’s leadership and Julius Malema from singing the song Dubul’ibhunu has led to much public debate about the real motive for the case. It has also led many to conclude it could result in Malema being strengthened politically. This is probably true. By Stephen Grootes

First Marmite, now fish paste: The shattered world of a simple breakfast

Peck’s Anchovette and Redro fish paste are the latest casualties of product discontinuations or shortages, following the great Marmite debacle of 2021 and the earlier disappearance of Nestlé’s Chocolate Log. As a consolation, TGIFood brings you a recipe for making your own fish paste. But not your own Marmite. By Bianca Coleman